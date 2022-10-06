ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

Khloe Kardashian reveals she had tumor removed from her face

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she recently underwent a procedure to have a tumor removed from her face. The “Kardashians” star, 38, shared a series of posts in her Instagram story on Tuesday detailing the experience, which began months ago when she noticed the bump and believed it was a pimple.
