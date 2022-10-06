ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas 'Pizza Tour' happening this November

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pizza tour?. Finger Licking Foodie Tours is pleased to launch a new series of focused food tours designed especially for locals who crave a deep dive into their favorite foods or cuisine. Offered every four to six weeks, these special guided tours will highlight...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Culinary residency unites Black restaurants at the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mandalay Bay will soon be home to the country's top Black restaurateurs and chefs as it launches its first ever residency program. Pepsi Dig In is introducing the Restaurant Royalty Residency to celebrate Black-owned restaurants and cuisine across the country. The four-week-long residency will showcase...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

National Handbag Day with Max Pawn

Las Vegas (KSNV) — There is a day for everything, and today is national handbag day!. To celebrate, Max Pawn owner and luxury expert Michael Mack is here to talk all things handbags.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
news3lv.com

Asian Night Market returns to the valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Asian Night Market is returning to the valley!. After a two-year break from the pandemic, the event is coming back better than ever. Celebrate Asian & Pacific Islander culture with a day of entertainment, music, and food. MORE ON NEWS 3 | 15,000 lanterns...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Indigenous Peoples' Day recognized at 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — County leaders and dignitaries helped celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day at the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign. The sign's yellow, orange and turquoise lightbulbs were ceremonially recognized with a proclamation during Monday's ceremony. Taking part in the event were representatives from the Nevada Indian Commission,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Team Hope Walk is back

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will host the Las Vegas Team Hope Walk in just a few weeks. The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. at Craig Ranch Regional Park. All proceeds from the event will support HDSA’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Sahara Las Vegas celebrates 70th anniversary on the Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Sahara Las Vegas just hit a major milestone, hitting its 70th anniversary on the Las Vegas Strip. The casino first opened its doors on October 7, 1952, during a vibrant decade that hosted many notable entertainers throughout the years. On Friday, October 7, 2022,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Blue Bell announces the return of some holiday favorites

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With the holidays around the corner, you can't help but crave the holiday flavors that come along with the season. Blue Bell announced they are bringing back a holiday favorite, Peppermint Bark Ice Cream!. Blue Bell describes Peppermint Bark as a smooth mint ice cream...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Holiday shop thrift store is here with all the deals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holidays are fast approaching, and if you're looking to save money while getting in the spirit of giving, this holiday shop thrift store might be for you. The shop, run by the Assistance League non-profit organization, had its grand opening on Saturday, supporting children...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2,480 pound pumpkin set a new record

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This massive pumpkin is going in the record books. Jamie Graham competed at the annual Topsfield Fair in Massachusetts, where he broke the record for heaviest pumpkin. Graham broke the previous record by nearly 200 pounds, with his pumpkin weighing 2,480 pounds!. Watch the above...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Family, friends meet at park for vigil of strip mass stabbing victim

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People from across the valley gathered at a local park to honor a woman who was fatally stabbed along the Las Vegas strip. A make-shift memorial was laid out for display at Cornerstone Park as people paid tribute to Maris DiGiovanni. The 30-year-old was murdered...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

$5 bet turns into almost $3 million jackpot at The Venetian Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One lucky visitor turned their single-digit bet into a seven-digit jackpot while playing a slot machine on the Las Vegas Strip. According to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the jackpot happened sometime last week to a guest who chose to remain anonymous. The lucky slot...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Chefs for Kids' provides breakfast for Henderson elementary school

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More than 500 people were fed at a local elementary school for Chefs for Kids’ “Cookin’ Up Breakfast” program. Emerald Island and Rainbow Club Casino joined together on Thursday to feed 550 students and teachers at Robert L. Taylor elementary school in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

McDonald’s Halloween Pails are making a comeback

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Spooky season is here, and McDonald's Halloween Pails are too!. McDonald's announced they're bringing back the most iconic Halloween trio – McBoo, McPunk'n, and McGoblin – first released in 1986. The Halloween Happy Meal Pails are returning to participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

First Responder's Relay returns to the valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — First responders throughout the country are connecting for one relay race along the valley. The California Police Athletic Federation is hosting the First Responder's Relay to kick off its three-game championship event. The 48-mile course begins at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa and...
LAS VEGAS, NV

