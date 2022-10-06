ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 29 News

BRHBA Parade of Homes showcasing a variety of new homes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Home Builders Association’s Parade of Homes is allowing people to tour homes and apartments throughout Charlottesville, Albemarle County, Waynesboro, and the area of Zion Crossroads. The event gives you the chance to view new homes with the latest design trends and cutting-edge...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

New Dayton family-owned restaurant serving up farm to table recipes

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Brandon and Belinda Koteita have dreamed of opening a café-style restaurant for years, and now they are the newest business in Dayton. Harvest Table serves items like pastries, coffee, and breakfast sandwiches, along with lunch items like a brisket sandwich and nachos. The Koteitas say...
DAYTON, VA
breezejmu.org

Armed robbery in JMU parking lot, student safe

An armed robbery occurred in the R-16 parking lot this morning, according to a message sent out by the JMU Police Department (JMUPD). The R-16 parking lot is a commuter and resident parking lot between the JMU Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments. The incident occurred underneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Way overpass, in which a student used GroupMe to get a ride from an unknown individual. The individual, driving a blue Kia Sedan, produced a firearm then took the student’s backpack and struck the student. The student is currently safe.
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Charlottesville, VA
Lifestyle
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Charlottesville, VA
Business
wfxrtv.com

Diamond Hill Baptist Church celebrates 150-year anniversary

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Diamond Hill Baptist church has served as a staple in Lynchburg over the years with members who’ve contributed to the city’s history. They celebrated 150 years in the community, during their Sunday service. Diamond Hill Pastor Owen Cardwell was one of the first...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Adoption special on large adult dogs all this week

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This week, the large adult dogs can be adopted for free at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. According to a release, the CASPCA is waiving adoption fees for all dogs that are more than a year old and weigh more than 40 pounds through Oct. 16.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

A&P reopens as Super Fresh

October 9, 1986 — A&P’s Luray store will officially reopen today (Thursday) as Super Fresh Food Market. Super Fresh is a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P). The store located in the East Luray Shopping Center has been closed since 9 p.m....
LURAY, VA
cbs19news

Nighttime lane closures coming up on 250 Bypass

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the rest of the month, drivers will see overnight lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass. According to a release, these closures will take place over Rugby Avenue, the Norfolk Southern Railroad, and Emmet Street. For Rugby Avenue, the lane closures will take place...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Retail Construction#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Construction Maintenance#Soma#Federal Realty
cbs19news

United Way, Minority Business Alliance announce grant recipients

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Ten area businesses have received grants from the United Way of Greater Charlottesville and the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Minority Business Alliance. According to a release, the recipients of the 2022 Minority Enterprise Grants are each getting $5,000 that will be used toward...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg’s oldest diner busting inflation one hot dog at a time

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hot diggity dog! Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday, October 11. Texas Inn or as locals like to say the “T Room” will be celebrating by “busting inflation”, selling 87-cent hotdogs. Hot dogs will be sold from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a limit of six per person.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Venture Central gets funding for new entrepreneurial project

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based nonprofit has received money to help support a new entrepreneurial project. According to a release, the U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded nearly $300,000 to Venture Central. The nonprofit is dedicated to serving Central Virginia’s entrepreneurial community as part of the 2022 Build to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Marketing
WHSV

Shenandoah Valley Pride returns to Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday in Harrisonburg, The Shenandoah Valley Pride festival was held for the first in two years. It was a busy day downtown as many people came out to enjoy musical performances and vendors and celebrate the city’s diversity. “It means a lot for us...
HARRISONBURG, VA
PhillyBite

Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Gas prices up 21 cents in Charlottesville in the past week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --After 113 days of gas prices dropping consistently, gas prices have risen 18 cents within the last week in Virginia, and up 21 cents in Charlottesville. Morgan dean with triple-a shares why gas prices are rising. “There are a couple of different factors that are really...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Runaway juveniles have been found

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department reports two missing juveniles have been found and are safe. Police say 15-year-old Abigail Garfield and 16-year-old Landon Peery were located on Monday. Garfield was reported as a runaway on Oct. 3, while Peery was reported as a runaway...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Another Crozet-area teen reported as runaway

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help regarding a runaway. According to police, 16-year-old Landon Peery is from the Crozet area. He may be with his girlfriend, who is another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. Peery is a...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
NELSON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy