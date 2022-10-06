Read full article on original website
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Morgan tried to hit her with the bat, but Rousey stopped her and hit...
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE EXTREME RULES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
Watch: What Happened After WWE Extreme Rules? (Bray Wyatt)
The excitement inside the Wells Fargo Center at last night’s Extreme Rules didn’t stop once the cameras stopped rolling. In the final moments of the show, Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to WWE, fifteen months after his release in July 2021. Following the pay-per-view event, Wyatt continued...
Matt Riddle Defeats Seth Rollins In ‘Fight Pit’ Match At Extreme Rules
During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins faced off in a “Fight Pit” match to main event the show. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier served as the special guest referee for the bout. In the...
Saraya (Paige) Medically Cleared To Compete By AEW’s Dr. Michael Sampson
Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, has reportedly been given the go-ahead to wrestle again. The former WWE Divas Champion was forced to retire in 2017 as WWE’s doctors didn’t clear her to perform in the ring as an active wrestler because of spinal stenosis. She would...
Sheamus Responds To Controversial Title Match Finish On WWE SmackDown
WWE Superstar Sheamus isn’t thrilled with the finish of the Intercontinental Championship main event from this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. In a rematch from Clash at the Castle, Sheamus faced Champion GUNTHER, who retained under controversial means. Though GUNTHER tapped to Sheamus’ Cloverleaf, he only hit...
NJPW Announces Changes To Declaration Of Power Card
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that KUSHIDA’s continued recovery from hand, foot, and mouth disease has forced two changes to the Declaration of Power lineup as he was supposed to wrestle IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori. Ishimori will now take on Master Wato in a non-title match....
Royal Rumble 2023 Breaks WWE Ticket Sales Record
Details are still yet to be announced for next year’s Royal Rumble event, but that hasn’t stopped fans from snatching up tickets in record numbers. The 2023 Royal Rumble will be the 36th annual Rumble event, and the sixth to feature both a men’s and women’s rumble match.
Sam Adonis, Brother Of Corey Graves Signs With MLW
Sam Adonis, the brother of WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves, has become the newest member of the MLW roster. Fightful Select was the first to report that Adonis had signed, adding that “new and familiar faces” are also expected to be appearing for the company. Adonis, five years...
Road Dogg Jokingly Says Some Backstage “Pooped Their Pants” Over McMahon-Owens Segment
Road Dogg is almost certain that Vince McMahon was busted open the hard way during an infamous segment with Kevin Owens. During a 2017 episode of WWE SmackDown, Owens attacked McMahon, causing the then-WWE Chairman to bleed with a headbutt. After the segment, fans speculated whether the cut had been...
WWE Files Trademarks For Several Ring Names
On October 4, WWE filed for more ring name trademarks. WWE filed to trademark “B-Fab,” “Meiko Satomura,” “Nathan Frazer,” “Blair Davenport,” and “Bailey Matthews.”. You can check out the official descriptions below:. “Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of...
Bray Wyatt Makes First Comments Following WWE Return
Bray Wyatt has addressed his return to WWE at last night’s Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event. Wyatt returned in the final moments of the show, walking through an ominous door and removing a new mask, much to the delight of the fans in Philadelphia, PA. Responding to a...
Ratings For First Two Episodes Of WOW(Women Of Wrestling) Revealed
We have some numbers on the first two episodes of Women Of Wrestling(WOW). Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the first episode, which aired during the September 18th weekend, drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and scored 281,000 viewers. The second episode, which aired the following week, scored 273,000 viewers and had a 0.06 demo rating.
GCW Fight Club Night One Results 10/8/22: Title vs. Career Match, More
On Saturday night, GCW’s “Fight Club” (Night One) event took place in Atlantic City, New Jersey. You can check out some highlights and the complete results from the show below:. *Scramble Match: Lio Rush def. Jimmy Lloyd, Shane Mercer, B-Boy, Blake Christian and Gringo Loco. *Shun Skywalker...
Bianca Belair Defeats Bayley To Retain RAW Women’s Championship At Extreme Rules
During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Bianca Belair defeated Bayley in a Ladder Match to retain her RAW Women’s Championship. Despite some interference from Damage CTRL, Belair was able to overcome the odds. The finish came when Belair hit the KOD on Bayley onto a ladder to pick up the “W.”
Jay White Issues Match Challenge To AEW’s Eddie Kingston At NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
Jay White challenged Eddie Kingston to a match at Rumble on 44th Street during Saturday’s episode of NJPW Strong. On the show, White and Karl Anderson defeated Wheeler Yuta and Homicide. After the bout, White took a microphone and said that Kingston didn’t “have the balls” to face him and maybe he could find out firsthand what it means to breathe with the Switchblade.
Karrion Kross Defeats Drew McIntyre In A Strap Match At Extreme Rules
During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Karrion Kross defeated Drew McIntyre to pick up his first win on a main roster WWE pay-per-view. In a back-and-forth Strap Match, Kross was able to pick up the win after Scarlett came into the ring and sprayed McIntyre with pepper spray. Following the spot, Kross hit a forearm to the back of McIntyre’s head to pick up the 1, 2, 3.
Edge Forced To Say “I Quit” To Finn Balor At Extreme Rules
Edge was forced to say “I Quit” at Extreme Rules. During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Edge faced off against Finn Balor in an “I Quit” Match that featured a ton of interference from The Judgment Day, Rey Mysterio, and others. As...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (10/7/22)
WWE invades the DCU Center in Worcester, MA for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Roman Reigns & Logan Paul face-to-face. – WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus. – Solo Sikoa vs....
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Ladder Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. They brawled to start the match before Bianca power slammed her on the ladder and hit...
