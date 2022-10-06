Read full article on original website
Fortnite Introduces Marvel’s X-23 to the Island; New Leaks Suggest Doctor Who Might Join in the Near Future
Fortnite has introduced another character to the Island as part of its collaboration with comic book giants Marvel. The latest to join the stacked list of heroes and villains from Marvel is Laura Kinney aka X-23, who drops straight from the laboratory she was experimented upon, with powers akin to Wolverine.
Pokemon: Scarlet and Violet Dev Publisher Removes 5 Unannounced Pocket Monsters From a Trailer; Pokemon Unite Streamers Showdown Announced in India
Nintendo Switch is all set to receive the next flagship Pokemon Games, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are all set to release on November 18, 2022. It is the first time in the history of Pokemon game, that players will be playing open-world RPGs and they can't wait for it to come out. Recently, many have been wondering about the 5 unannounced Pokemon that feature in one of the launch trailers.
God of War: Ragnarok Goes Gold Ahead of November 9 Release Date
God of War: Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated titles of 2022, and there is less than a month left for the game to release. God of War: Ragnarok release date has been set as November 9, 2022, which feels like a boon to many as players felt the game will be delayed to 2023 due to the lack of information in the first half of this year. Players would also love to know that God of War Ragnarok has gone Gold before its release.
The Boys Season 4 Images Reveal the First Look at Sister Sage and Firecracker
While we'll have to wait to learn more about two of the newest supes to join Season 4 of The Boys, Prime Video has shared the first looks of Susan Heyward's Sister Sage and Valorie Curry's Firecracker. Prime Video is waiting until the premiere of The Boys' fourth season to...
Titans Season 4 Release Date Announced With a New Trailer
DC's Titans will return to HBO Max for its fourth season on Thursday, November 3, and a new teaser trailer features a bloody ritual that looks anything but good news. Season 4 of Titans will have a two-episode premiere on November 3, and new episodes will be released weekly until December 1. There will then be a mid-season break and six new episodes will conclude the season later in 2023.
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons - Exclusive Clip
Legacies must rise to unearthly challenges as the children of Batman and Superman are charged with saving their famous fathers – and the world – in Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons. Warner Bros. Animation’s first-ever all-CG animated, feature-length film will be available from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on October 18, 2022.
Overwatch 2 Hero Tips: Junker Queen
Ready to take on the Queen herself? Master Overwatch 2's brand new Tank hero with these seven tips for playing Junker Queen. For more on Overwatch 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/overwatch-2/
Keanu Reeves' Dream MCU Role is One That Fans Want Him to Play Too
Keanu Reeves has revealed his dream Marvel role – and it's none other than Ghost Rider. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live (via Collider), the John Wick star revealed why he wants to suit up as Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I might have lost my...
SuperPower 3 - Release Trailer
SuperPower 3 is available now on PC. Watch the launch trailer to learn more about the game, including your role as a leader, a breakdown of spheres, and much more from this strategy game.
Werewolf By Night Could Get a Sequel 'If It All Makes Sense'
Werewolf By Night could get a follow-up "if it all makes sense", with director Michael Giacchino explaining that he has "a lot of ideas" for the characters his MCU debut introduced. The new Marvel 'Special Presentation' doesn't just set up Jack (Werewolf By Night), but also Ted (Man-Thing), who form...
Broken Roads Will Torment You With Character-Altering Moral Choices (and That’s Brilliant)
Your journey in Broken Roads, an isometric RPG set in the post-apocalyptic wastes of Western Australia, begins with a test. Akin to the Voight-Kampff of Blade Runner, it poses a series of hypothetical situations and asks how you’d respond. What would you do if you discovered that a man being taken for execution was probably innocent? How would you deal with scavengers looting from a place you found first? How would you treat a captured bandit who raided your home? Each of your answers is plotted on a literal moral compass, a persistent and permanent mechanic that will shape your character’s worldview across the next 25 or so hours.
House of the Dragon Episode's Most Emotional Scene Was Improvised
If you watched last weekend’s episode of House of the Dragon, you’ll know it was full of emotional highs and lows. But one of the episode’s best moments was created entirely by accident. Spoilers for House of the Dragons Episode 8 below…. According to Entertainment Weekly, the...
Epic Superhero Collectibles Revealed at Sideshow 'New York' Con | NYCC 2022
Sideshow Collectibles may not have attended New York Comic-Con, but they did launch their own virtual event called Sideshow "New York" Con. Even from thousands of miles away, their booth was easily one of the highlights of the past weekend. Check out the slideshow gallery below to see everything featured...
Doom Patrol Season 4 to Premiere on HBO Max in December 2022
The first part of the fourth season of DC's Doom Patrol will return to HBO Max on Thursday, December 8, and a new trailer features a surprisingly deadly and... musical bunch of creatures. December 8 will see the first two episodes of Doom Patrol premiere on HBO Max, and a...
The Walking Dead: Dead City, the Spin-Off Starring Maggie and Negan, Gets First-Look Images at NYCC 2022
The Walking Dead: Dead City, the upcoming spin-off series starring Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan, recieved its first-look images at The Walking Dead panel at New York Comic Con 2022. While we didn't learn much more about the series that's set in New York City, the images...
Meta Connect 2022: How to Watch Live and What to Expect
Meta Connect 2022 is happening tomorrow, and we are expecting the highly anticipated Quest Pro headset to be unveiled at the show. According to a press release from Facebook, CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be opening the event with a keynote where he will share updates about the VR developer ecosystem, a new VR headset, and the metaverse.
DC Comics Reveals New Direction for Superman Line in 2023 | NYCC 2022
2023 marks the 85th anniversary of Superman's debut, and DC is celebrating that milestone with a major revamp of the Superman comic book line. That includes the launch of a new monthly Superman series from Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths writer Joshua Williamson and Far Sector artist Jamal Campbell in February.
DC Universe Infinite Adds 'Ultra' Subscription Tier With 5000 More Comics | NYCC 2022
The DC Universe Infinite digital comics service is getting a big upgrade in the form of a new subscription tier, one which unlocks 5,000 more comics and the ability to read new releases one month after their publication date. DCUI is adding a premium "Ultra" tier on top of the...
Xbox Device Spotted on Phil Spencer's Shelf Spurs Speculation, Xbox Says It's an Old Prototype
Earlier today, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer posted a photo on his personal Twitter account that seemed to be teasing a reveal for the Xbox-branded streaming stick called Project Keystone. However, Microsoft has since confirmed the device seen in the photo is a prototype, and the company has shelved the project, for the time being.
What's Running Doom Today? Notepad - IGN The Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:Developers are continuing in their quest to make the original Doom playable on every object to ever exist, and it can now be played on Windows' Notepad app. A huge Gotham Knights spoiler may have leaked in the game's official art book and WB is not happy about it. Finally, photos of early versions of boxes for The Legend of Zelda and Punch-Out!! were revealed.
