Alshon Jeffery Named To The SEC's 2022 Football Legends Class

Former South Carolina wideout Alshon Jeffery has been named to the SEC's Football Legends Class of 2022.

When looking back at the run that the South Carolina Gamecocks had under college football hall of fame coach Steve Spurrier , there's a specific group of recruits from the 2009 recruiting class who got the program to new heights. It included many blue-chip prospects from the state of South Carolina, such as Stephon Gilmore, DJ Swearinger, and DeVonte Holloman, who all played a vital role in setting a new bar of expectations in Columbia.

The player, however, who was arguably the most accomplished out of this group during his time at South Carolina, was the pride of St. Matthews in Alshon Jeffery. Jeffery sits third on the all-time receptions list, second on the all-time receiving yards list, and tied for first on the all-time receiving touchdowns list for South Carolina. He now can add another accolade to his illustrious college career as he has been named an SEC Football Legend for the 2022 class.

According to the release from the conference , Jeffery and thirteen other inductees will be honored at the 2022 SEC Football "Weekend of Champions," which runs through December 2nd and 3rd. They will involve the annual SEC Legends Celebration event and special recognition at this year's SEC Football Championship contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

