Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Aggies’ young receiving core showed growth at Alabama
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football’s 24-20 loss to then-top-ranked Alabama was quarterback Haynes King’s first start against an SEC opponent. King’s 253 passing yards were the most by the Aggies since the season opener against Sam Houston. A lot of the young Aggies had...
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for South Carolina Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 22 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M has claimed all seven previous matchups with South Carolina, as the two teams have met only as...
KBTX.com
First Beyond Basketball Meeting Set for Wednesday
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head women’s basketball head coach will hold her inaugural Beyond Basketball meeting in Aggieland Wednesday Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. in the third-floor ballroom of Reed Arena. Taylor created Beyond Basketball in 2015 with the mission to educate, support and connect women...
KBTX.com
Somerville takes down Snook in the battle of the ‘Baker Highway Bowl’
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It was rivalry week and homecoming in Somerville as the Yeguas hosted the Snook Bluejays under the bright lights for week seven of Friday Football Fever. Somerville took an early lead. With under three minutes left in the first quarter Somerville quarterback Ian Teague lobed a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Aggies come up short to Alabama but show vast improvement
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (KBTX) - If there’s any silver lining in Texas A&M Football’s 24-20 loss to top-ranked Alabama, this was the closest the Aggies have played the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa since they beat them back in 2012. The Aggies even had a chance to beat Alabama on...
KBTX.com
Aggies Grind Out Win at Ole Miss with 87th Minute Goal
OXFORD, Mississippi - Maile Hayes punched home a game-winner with 3:20 left in the match to send the Texas A&M Aggies to a 2-1 victory over the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday afternoon at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. After Ole Miss converted on a penalty kick to tie...
KBTX.com
A&M soccer on the road at No. 20 Ole Miss on Sunday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies start the second half of the SEC slate Sunday with a road contest against the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels. Match time at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium is 1:05 p.m. The match airs nationally on ESPNU with Mike Watts (play-by-play) and Jill...
KBTX.com
Dash for Down Syndrome celebration hosted at Wolf Pen Creek Park
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Sunday was the Dash for Down Syndrome event at Wolf Pen Creek Park in College Station. The annual fundraiser is hosted by the Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley and there was a great turnout for families who enjoyed music, games, and the walk. “We...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Texas Leadership Summit host inaugural event at Brenham High School
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -A new initiative to grow and prepare leaders has been created in Brenham. The Texas Leadership Summit has been created to help people become leaders and encourage them to stand for their faith and build for the future. “They can be equipped, they can learn how to...
KBTX.com
Add some flair to your home and garden this fall
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The weather is finally cooling down and for many, that means it’s time to start re-potting and re-planting in your garden. Frazier’s Ornamental Concrete has planters in every size, shape, and color imaginable. From hand-painted flowers and bullfrogs to planters big enough to hold a tree, they’ve got you covered this fall.
KBTX.com
Putting the Most Good for The Salvation Army
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army is holding a mini golf tournament filled with friendly competition and fundraising for the community. Corps Officer and Executive Director Timothy Israel joined News 3 at Noon to talk about Putting the Most Good. The new fundraiser will be held on Thursday, Oct....
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels program in danger of losing facility
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Meals on Wheels has been a lifeline for Brazos Valley seniors in need of food and nourishment for more than four decades and counting. The nonprofit is now in danger of losing the building that they’ve called home for more than 40 years. Property owners have decided to sell the building, leaving Meals on Wheels scrambling for options and hoping for a miracle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Put on your best ‘Boots and Bling’ to support Still Creek Ranch
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since 1988, Still Creek Ranch has aimed to save children from crisis environments including abuse, neglect, abandonment, and sexual exploitation, and place them in safe, loving, Christ-centered homes. In continue their mission, they’re hosting Boots and Bling 2022 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday,...
KBTX.com
Minimal damage after train and 18-wheeler collide near Mumford
MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler and train collided Monday afternoon, but the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed no one was injured. The crash happened in the 17000 block of S. Astin Road near Mumford. The rail crew for the train said another team was coming to assess the...
KBTX.com
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive. KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved. The crash is affecting northbound and southbound...
KBTX.com
Plan a fall getaway, tour at Messina Hof
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The cooler weather and transition of the leaves means it’s time to spend a little more time outdoors. One way to do that is by planning a relaxing getaway or outside tour where you can learn and take in the cool, crisp air. Bryan’s Messina Hof is a place that combines all of this.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M student arrested after vandalism at Bush Library
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say the Texas A&M student accused of arson and burglary at the George Bush Presidential Library complex early Saturday morning admitted to consuming sleep medication and whiskey prior to the vandalism but it’s still unclear why the site was targeted. Kobe Hunter Mcadoo,...
KBTX.com
Driver seriously injured in crash on Highway 105 near Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A driver was seriously injured Monday morning in a crash with a semi on Highway 105 east of Navasota in Grimes County. Troopers say around 7:30 a.m. Juliana Garcia, 19, of Conroe drifted into the opposite lane of traffic on the highway and struck a 2013 Kenworth 18-wheeler. Garcias was listed in serious but stable condition.
KBTX.com
45th annual Chappell Hill Scarecrow Festival attracts thousands of visitors
CHAPPELL HILL, Texas (KBTX) -Thousands of people made their way to the Chappell Hill community in Washington County to celebrate the Chappell Hill Historical Society’s 45th Annual Scarecrow Festival. The annual street festival features more than 150 vendors showcasing their arts and crafts, clothing, unique one-of-a-kind items, and more....
KBTX.com
Truck carrying propane crashes on I-45 after blowout
LEONA, Texas (KBTX) - A truck carrying propane rolled over on I-45 near Leona Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public safety. The truck had a blowout, over-corrected and then tipped over, DPS said. Some propane was leaking from the truck but the crash is almost all cleaned up. DPS says the roadway should reopen soon.
Comments / 0