New roundabout opens in northern Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After more than five months of construction, a new roundabout has opened in Weld County. Located just north of Greeley, the 35th Avenue and O Street roundabout opened to traffic on Sept. 30. Construction on the roundabout began in April with Weld County traffic officials...
travellemming.com
15 Lakes Near Denver for 2022 (By a Local)
I’m a Colorado local living in the Denver area and in this post I’ve rounded up the best lakes near Denver. Getting out on a lake is a fun thing to do around Denver, and these convenient destinations are easy to get to. They offer plenty to do, along with places to stay for a nearby getaway. Discover popular picks and my personal favorite lakes in this comprehensive guide.
Summit Daily News
A woman was dismissed by the endurance community — until she climbed 14 of Colorado’s tallest mountains in less than 45 hours
GOLDEN — Andrea Sansone was riding in the car back to Golden in August after becoming the first person ever, man or woman, to climb 12 fourteeners in 24 hours. She just wanted to sip on that elusive cocktail of elation and exhaustion. But her partner, Andrew Hamilton, couldn’t help himself. He suggested another challenge.
Rocky Mountain High: This Home Has the Best Backyard in the World
This Inflatable Paradise In Colorado Is So Much Fun. Ever Been?. Northern Colorado's bounce house King, Jumpin', is fun for kids of all ages. Peek Inside Denver's Luxurious Osage Street Castle. An opportunity like this doesn't come around very often!
What’s the Story Behind the Kinikinik Store in the Poudre Canyon?
The Poudre Canyon is filled with interesting sights, sounds, and scenery for miles and miles in every direction. From the rushing river and gorgeous forest views to unique landmarks, there are plenty of places worth pulling off for while driving this stretch of road. The Kinikinik General Store is one...
This Colorado Restaurant’s Crazy Food Challenge Features A Colossal 96oz Burrito
Even those with the heartiest of appetites might have a hard time stomaching this entire dish. Over the weekend, I was scrolling through TikTok when I stumbled across this video:. Initially, I was too busy drooling to notice that this gigantic, mouthwatering, too-big-for-one-human-to-eat burrito is made right here in Colorado.
Crafted by a master's hands in the Colorado mountains, the bamboo fly rod lives on
LYONS • It’s not often Mike Clark shows guests to the back of his shop. It is, after all, his space. His domain. A little, wooden world of fine, meticulous work. One might say magic happens here, if they are so romantically inclined to the bamboo fly rod. Clark is not all that inclined, a man of few words between drags from his Marlboro Red. More inclined was Norman Maclean,...
The Land Before Mine: Fort Collins Couple Debates City Over Historic Status
A Fort Collins couple trying to sell a piece of property on North College recently learned that history has a way of catching up with you. The couple asked to not have their names used in this article and are referred to as the property owner throughout. “We put the...
Rescue team saves dog suffering from altitude sickness on Colorado trail
According to Grand County Search and Rescue, crews were called to save an 80-pound dog from a local trail on Saturday, October 8. At about 6:11 PM, a camping party from Oklahoma requested assistance after their large Staffordshire Terrier mix refused to move after an overnight stay at Crater Lake, found on Cascade Creek Trail.
This $2.25 Million Boyd Lake House in Loveland is Super Baller
The more I adult, the more I want a home with a garage that is bigger than the home itself. If I happen to win the Powerball, I am totally going to buy this Loveland home located right on Boyd Lake. This home is currently listed on Realtor for $2.25...
This Is Colorado's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
Missing Boulder teen found, case under investigation
The teen, who hasn't been heard from by family since September 30, was last seen at a football game at Boulder High School.
Boa constrictor found meandering through Fort Collins suburb
A Fort Collins resident was caught off guard, however, when one of those transplants, reptilian in nature, was found meandering through a suburb in late September, the name of which is Bagheera.
luxury-houses.net
An Absolute Entertainer Dream Home with Breathtaking Mountain Views in Highlands Ranch Seeks $3.65 Million
10776 Rainribbon Road, Highlands Ranch, Colorado situated at the end of a quiet Cul-De-Sac with breathtaking mountain views, this custom estate has an outdoor oasis surrounded by lavish landscaping for privacy offering outdoor fireplace, outdoor dining, outdoor kitchen, pool and more are perfect for entertaining. This Home in Highlands Ranch offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To discover more about 10776 Rainribbon Road, please contact Jackie Garcia (Phone: 303-257-7788) & Noelle Chole (Phone: 303-919-7948) at RE/MAX Professionals for full support and perfect service.
25 Colorado breweries earned medals at the Great American Beer Festival
Twenty-five Colorado breweries earned 27 medals and awards at the 40th anniversary Great American Beer Festival, which concluded Saturday night at the Colorado Convention Center. The festival drew an estimated 40,000 for four sessions, starting Thursday. Left Hand Brewery of Longmont took home the prestigious Brewery and Brewer of the Year award and two medals for its St. Vrain Belgian Ale and its Milk Stout. The 29-year brewery got close...
These cities, including Denver, have seen the biggest home price drop since June
The median list price in Austin now stands at $558,275, a 10.3 percent decline since prices peaked in June.
1 dead, 7 injured after car plows through crowd in Colorado parking lot
GOLDEN, Colo. — One person was killed and seven others were injured when a motorist drove through a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar early Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to a call at 1:43 a.m. MDT of a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of Rock Rest Lodge in Golden, KUSA-TV reported.
KKTV
Update: Voluntary evacuations lifted in Larimer County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire officials in Larimer County have lifted voluntary evacuations for the area of Red Mountain Road east of Highway 287 and north to the Wyoming state line, according to a Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. A wildfire on Great Twins Road...
Amid a nationwide pilot shortage, Frontier recruits cadets with no prior flying experience
DENVER — Denver-based Frontier Airlines has come up with a creative way to attract new pilots amid a nationwide pilot shortage. The airline is targeting people who have no prior flying experience with its Flight Cadet Program. Brad Lambert is the Vice President of Flight Operations for Frontier Airlines....
Brewbound.com
Great American Beer Festival Competition Honors 2022 Winners
300 medals awarded to 268 breweries in nation’s largest professional beer competition. Denver, Colo. — The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition awarded 300 medals to the best commercial breweries in the United States. Presented by the Brewers Association (BA), GABF is the nation’s largest professional beer competition and the premier symbol of brewing excellence.
