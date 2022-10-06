ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allenspark, CO

9NEWS

New roundabout opens in northern Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After more than five months of construction, a new roundabout has opened in Weld County. Located just north of Greeley, the 35th Avenue and O Street roundabout opened to traffic on Sept. 30. Construction on the roundabout began in April with Weld County traffic officials...
WELD COUNTY, CO
travellemming.com

15 Lakes Near Denver for 2022 (By a Local)

I’m a Colorado local living in the Denver area and in this post I’ve rounded up the best lakes near Denver. Getting out on a lake is a fun thing to do around Denver, and these convenient destinations are easy to get to. They offer plenty to do, along with places to stay for a nearby getaway. Discover popular picks and my personal favorite lakes in this comprehensive guide.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

A woman was dismissed by the endurance community — until she climbed 14 of Colorado’s tallest mountains in less than 45 hours

GOLDEN — Andrea Sansone was riding in the car back to Golden in August after becoming the first person ever, man or woman, to climb 12 fourteeners in 24 hours. She just wanted to sip on that elusive cocktail of elation and exhaustion. But her partner, Andrew Hamilton, couldn’t help himself. He suggested another challenge.
GOLDEN, CO
The Denver Gazette

Crafted by a master's hands in the Colorado mountains, the bamboo fly rod lives on

LYONS • It’s not often Mike Clark shows guests to the back of his shop. It is, after all, his space. His domain. A little, wooden world of fine, meticulous work. One might say magic happens here, if they are so romantically inclined to the bamboo fly rod. Clark is not all that inclined, a man of few words between drags from his Marlboro Red. More inclined was Norman Maclean,...
LYONS, CO
luxury-houses.net

An Absolute Entertainer Dream Home with Breathtaking Mountain Views in Highlands Ranch Seeks $3.65 Million

10776 Rainribbon Road, Highlands Ranch, Colorado situated at the end of a quiet Cul-De-Sac with breathtaking mountain views, this custom estate has an outdoor oasis surrounded by lavish landscaping for privacy offering outdoor fireplace, outdoor dining, outdoor kitchen, pool and more are perfect for entertaining. This Home in Highlands Ranch offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To discover more about 10776 Rainribbon Road, please contact Jackie Garcia (Phone: 303-257-7788) & Noelle Chole (Phone: 303-919-7948) at RE/MAX Professionals for full support and perfect service.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
The Denver Gazette

25 Colorado breweries earned medals at the Great American Beer Festival

Twenty-five Colorado breweries earned 27 medals and awards at the 40th anniversary Great American Beer Festival, which concluded Saturday night at the Colorado Convention Center. The festival drew an estimated 40,000 for four sessions, starting Thursday. Left Hand Brewery of Longmont took home the prestigious Brewery and Brewer of the Year award and two medals for its St. Vrain Belgian Ale and its Milk Stout. The 29-year brewery got close...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Update: Voluntary evacuations lifted in Larimer County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire officials in Larimer County have lifted voluntary evacuations for the area of Red Mountain Road east of Highway 287 and north to the Wyoming state line, according to a Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. A wildfire on Great Twins Road...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Brewbound.com

Great American Beer Festival Competition Honors 2022 Winners

300 medals awarded to 268 breweries in nation’s largest professional beer competition. Denver, Colo. — The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition awarded 300 medals to the best commercial breweries in the United States. Presented by the Brewers Association (BA), GABF is the nation’s largest professional beer competition and the premier symbol of brewing excellence.
DENVER, CO

