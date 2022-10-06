The Alien from France, Plus Million-Dollar Picks, Bad QBs, and the Sneaky-Scary Niners With Peter Schrager and Ben Solak

Description: The Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL after a close 20-17 victory against the Arizona Cardinals. Jalen Hurts had solid numbers again, but did he look more like 2021 Hurts rather than 2022 Hurts? Plus, the defense had a lot of holes in their zone scheme. Is Jonathan Gannon back to his old ways? Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak break down the highs and lows of the game and why these close victories will be good for the team in the long run. And then we look ahead to Dallas week!

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO