The Alien from France, Plus Million-Dollar Picks, Bad QBs, and the Sneaky-Scary Niners With Peter Schrager and Ben Solak

Chiefs-Raiders Preview
JJ and Raheem open by recapping the SNF matchup and the weekend of MLB wild-card games. They follow up by previewing the Monday Night Football matchup between the Chiefs and Raiders and make their picks. Hosts: John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer. Producer: Stefan Anderson.
Should Mac Be Worried About Zappe?
00:30 – Brian shares his instant reaction to the Patriots’ impressive win over the Lions. 17:30 – Brian breaks down the game with Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, and they talk about Bailey Zappe’s first career start, Rhamondre Stevenson’s big day, the Patriots’ dominant defensive effort, and more.
Everything You Need to Know About Week 5 of the 2022 NFL Season
The honeymoon in Denver is over: Week 5 has shown that Russell Wilson’s marriage with the Broncos is turning sour quickly. Meanwhile, Taysom Hill proved he is still the New Orleans Saints’ Swiss Army knife, and the Los Angeles Rams’ lack of talent is becoming more and more glaring as the 2022 season goes on. Need to catch up with the latest story lines in football before the Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football? The Ringer has you covered—follow along with our coverage below:
Is the NFC East Back? Plus Rams-Bengals Super Bowl Hangovers With Mike Sando and Week 6 CFB Top 12 Rankings
Russillo shares his NFL Week 5 observations, including from Bengals-Ravens and Rams-Cowboys, NFC East teams having a strong start, and the Patriots shutting out the Lions (0:20), before giving out his ranking for the top 12 teams in college football (12:06). Then Ryen talks with Mike Sando of The Athletic about the struggles of the Bengals and Rams since playing in the Super Bowl, what is behind Geno Smith’s success in Seattle, Browns-Chargers, Eagles-Cardinals, Packers concerns, the Panthers firing head coach Matt Rhule, and more (17:51). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (42:36).
The Mets Get Routed in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card
JJ returns to Spotify Live to react to the Mets’ 7-1 loss to the Padres in Game 1 of the NL wild-card series. We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151. Follow JJ on Spotify Live!. Host: John Jastremski. Producer:...
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchis
NFC East Fever, Peak Dumbass Coaches, Bills-Chiefs, and Guess the Lines With Cousin Sal and Joe House
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal and Joe House to discuss the Cowboys’ win over the Rams, Eagles-Cardinals, the Giants’ win over the Packers in London, Dolphins-Jets, Browns-Chargers, Ravens-Bengals, questionable coaching, a hot start for NFC East teams through five weeks, and more (1:43). Then, they guess the lines for Week 6 in the NFL (37:20), before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:12:03).
The 2022 NFL Quarter(ish)-Season Awards
One of the many unwanted side effects of the NFL’s relatively new 17-game schedule is the loss of clear quarter marks for the regular season. When teams played only 16 games, we’d reach that benchmark after four weeks. Now? The math says it comes somewhere between the start of Week 4 and the end of Week 5, which has created an issue for an old staple of the NFL content machine: the first-quarter awards.
Soul Crushed? ... Or Hopeful?
The Full Go returns as Jason breaks down that weird feeling he had during the Bears’ loss to the Vikings on Sunday (03:56). He also discusses the lackluster coaching in the NFL this season, before going over the strong second-half showing by the Bears. More questions arise for Patrick Williams after the Bulls’ preseason victory over the Raptors (32:26). In “Outside the Chi,” Jason discusses the punch heard around the NBA (39:39).
Matt Rhule Is Fired Reaction, Plus NFL Week 5 Takeaways
Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones share their initial thoughts about the firing of Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and how the organization should approach its next hire (0:35). They then get into the three teams whose panic levels are rising—the Bengals, the Rams, and the Packers (16:26)—and the three teams that somehow keep finding ways to win—the Vikings, the Giants, and the Patriots—and discuss whether they can keep doing so (36:55).
Lamar Jackson’s Margin of Error Wins, Kenny Pickett’s Passing Map Loses, and Brian Daboll for Coach of the Year
Nora, Steven, and Ben get together to share their reactions to the Baltimore Ravens’ impressive win over the Cincinnati Bengals. They discuss the advantages of having a kicker like Justin Tucker, go through the Bengals’ receiver struggles, and examine John Harbaugh’s fourth-down decision-making. Then, Steven and Nora then go over their winners and losers from the week, which included the Jets, the Rams, the Saints, and more. (25:16)
Phillies Stun Cardinals in Game 1 of Wild-Card Series
The Phillies won Game 1 of the NL wild-card series thanks to a six-run ninth inning. It was the first time in 94 postseason games that the Cardinals blew a lead of at least two runs going into the final inning. Sheil Kapadia and Pat Gallen of CBS Philly discuss the amazing comeback that had Cardinals fans headed for the exits early and what to expect in Saturday night’s game.
Title: Eagles-Cardinals Postgame Reaction: The Eagles Are Still Undefeated!
Description: The Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL after a close 20-17 victory against the Arizona Cardinals. Jalen Hurts had solid numbers again, but did he look more like 2021 Hurts rather than 2022 Hurts? Plus, the defense had a lot of holes in their zone scheme. Is Jonathan Gannon back to his old ways? Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak break down the highs and lows of the game and why these close victories will be good for the team in the long run. And then we look ahead to Dallas week!
Week 5 Winners, Losers, and Awards
We recap Week 5 by giving out awards for the biggest winners and losers of the weekend, including the return of the first-round RB, and Josh Allen and the Bills’ dominance. We spend too much time talking about Taysom Hill, the quagmire of fantasy football, and complain about the Bengals and Rams offenses. Then, we induct the next player into our 2022 Fantasy Burn Book.
The Mets’ Run Comes to an End, and the Giants Win Big Over the Pond
(1:29) — METS: The Mets’ season comes to an end after a blowout loss to the Padres, and have a ton of questions heading into the offseason. (7:27) — GIANTS: The Giants shocked the world with their comeback win over the Packers.(10:25) — JETS: The Jets improve to 3-2 after their 40-17 rout over the Dolphins.
