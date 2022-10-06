Episode 9 of Game of Thrones ended with a death scene that a scion of King’s Landing’s ruling clan warned would “haunt [his] family for a generation”—the execution of Eddard Stark. Ned’s beheading was a shocking, pivotal moment both for the characters in George R.R. Martin’s fictional world and for the viewers in ours. In Westeros, Ned’s demise precluded the possibility of peace between the Starks and Lannisters, making civil war certain. In real life, it established that Thrones could be bold enough to kill off a good guy and apparent protagonist played by a prominent actor.

TV SERIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO