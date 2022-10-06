Read full article on original website
Should Ohio State be No. 1? Fans react to Buckeyes' No. 2 ranking
The latest AP Poll has been released after the impact of Week 6 of the 2022 season. One of the most surprising moves is Ohio State moving ahead of Alabama, who fell from No. 1 to No 3, but not above Georgia at No. 1. Of the top 5 teams...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video
Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months. Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders...
Jim Harbaugh has zany reaction to introduction of Michigan's 'turnover buffs'
Jim Harbaugh knows how his players have been using “turnovers buffs” this season to celebrate when they get a takeaway. His reaction to the new name for it was priceless. Buffs are glasses made by Cartier that have buffalo horn frames. They were made popular in Detroit, Michigan.
Rapid Reaction: Cast changes, but show remains the same as Ohio State rolls over Michigan State
In a season in which its one consistency seems to be the results, Ohio State played without its leading rusher and again without its preseason top wide receiver available. But the results were the same, as Ohio State blasted Michigan State 49-20 Saturday in East Lansing. With leading rusher Miyan...
Ohio State as the No. 1 team in the country? Fans, media make case following first half vs. MSU
Ohio State’s offense was rolling through the Michigan State defense in the first half. The Buckeyes went into halftime up 35-13. The Ohio State offense had 429 total yards of offense in a dominant first half in East Lansing. Many fans made their case for Ohio State to be the No. 1 ranked team in the country after how the Buckeyes played.
Jim Harbaugh reveals fill-in assistant plans for Michigan during Mike Hart's absence
Jim Harbaugh mentioned who will be taking Mike Hart’s place on the Michigan sideline for Week 7. Hart had a medical emergency and had to be carted off the field against Indiana. Fred Jackson used to be the running backs coach at Michigan and was last in the position...
Ohio State will have 11 players out for B1G East meeting with Michigan State, 1 game time decision, per report
Ohio State will reportedly be without multiple contributors for Saturday’s 4 p.m. EST kickoff against Michigan State. Nathan Baird of Cleveland.com updated the status of the injured players here. Running back Miyan Williams is the biggest addition to the injury report. The redshirt sophomore was seen with a brace...
Mel Tucker gives update on Jaden Mangham's status following collision in Week 6
Mel Tucker had positive news to share after an ugly incident from Week 6. Michigan State’s true freshman safety Jaden Mangham suffered a scary collision during the first quarter of the game against Ohio State. During Monday’s press conference Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker provided a positive update...
TreVeyon Henderson shows major respect following injury to Michigan State's Jaden Mangham
Michigan State freshman DB Jaden Mangham was carted off the field on Saturday after colliding with Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson. The entire MSU team gathered around Mangham on the field, and OSU head coach Ryan Day joined the crowd. Before Mangham was carted off the field, Henderson made his way over, and in a fantastic show of sportsmanship, embraced the injured player. As he was being driven off the field, Mangham gave a thumbs-up sign to the crowd.
RJ Young unveils updated top 25 following Week 6, tabs new No. 1
RJ Young has a new No. 1. The Ohio State Buckeyes has taken the No. 1 spot in Young’s latest top 25 rankings, which he releases every Sunday morning following the Saturday college football slate. In total, 4 B1G teams cracked Young’s top 25: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State...
Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message After Ohio State's Blowout Win
Urban Meyer is out of the coaching game, but he clearly misses it. When Meyer was the head coach at Ohio State he would send out a weekly message after every Buckeyes' win. He isn't stopping now. Ohio State dominated Michigan State 49-20 on Saturday night in East Lansing. Meyer...
Mel Tucker: No expectation of 'unconditional support' from Spartan fanbase during recent struggles
Mel Tucker knows that it can be hard to expect unwavering support from the fanbase after Michigan’s State 2-4 record through six games. Detroit Free Press’ Chris Solari posted what he said on social media. Tucker isn’t put off by the recent move of the fans to leave...
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Penn State-Michigan undefeated matchup in Week 7
ESPN’s FPI has chosen the team that it thinks will win in Penn State-Michigan. This game will have huge implications on the B1G East title race. Both Michigan and Penn State have no losses in the B1G along with Ohio State. Michigan beat Indiana 31-10 in Bloomington last Saturday. The last time that Wolverines played there they lost 38-21 to the Hoosiers.
Ryan Day discusses absence of Miyan Williams, potential return date for key RB
Ryan Day was asked about the absence of Miyan Williams before the kick-off against Michigan State. “We have the bye week next week, so we are expecting him to come back for the Iowa game,” Day said. Ohio State is notoriously tight-lipped about injury specifics, but all indications are...
Ryan Day addresses continued concerns for Ohio State's secondary coming out of Week 6
Ryan Day and Ohio State are safely through Week 6, heading to a bye week with an undefeated record. Despite some big injury concerns, the Buckeyes have answered every test, thanks in large part to the play of Heisman candidate CJ Stroud. In the win over Michigan State, Stroud was...
Ryan Day addresses injury concerns for TreVeyon Henderson following early departure vs. MSU
Ryan Day didn’t have many concerns for his No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, but his biggest concern was a potential injury to running back TreVeyon Henderson. In the 3rd quarter, Henderson was hit hard in the leg, which forced him to leave. Day said Henderson could have gotten back...
Michigan football RB coach Mike Hart suffers seizure, to stay in hospital overnight
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline during the first quarter of Michigan's game Saturday against Indiana. With 4:54 left in the quarter — just after Indiana scored a touchdown to tie the game, 7-7, and Michigan's special teams unit was ready to head on the field — Hart suddenly collapsed while standing near midfield. ...
Urban Meyer Reveals Team He Would Bet On Making College Football Playoff
On this Saturday's edition of Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff, each member revealed their lock to make the College Football Playoff. Brady Quinn kicked this discussion off by raving about Ohio State. He then passed the baton over to former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer. Though it won't surprise anyone,...
Mike Hart's status updated during FOX broadcast of Michigan-Indiana game
Mike Hart was involved in a scary scene Saturday during Michigan’s visit to Indiana. During a commercial break after a score by the Hoosiers, Hart collapsed on Michigan’s sideline. He was eventually carted off the field but was conscious during his departure. With halftime approaching, sideline reporter Jenny...
Mark Cuban produces brilliant troll of Michigan during Big Noon Kickoff appearance
Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, made an appearance on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff in advance of the Michigan-Indiana matchup. Cuban, who is an Indiana alumnus, took the opportunity to troll the Michigan fanbase. “You know I’m a huge IU fan, go IU, beat Michigan,” said Cuban...
