Michigan State freshman DB Jaden Mangham was carted off the field on Saturday after colliding with Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson. The entire MSU team gathered around Mangham on the field, and OSU head coach Ryan Day joined the crowd. Before Mangham was carted off the field, Henderson made his way over, and in a fantastic show of sportsmanship, embraced the injured player. As he was being driven off the field, Mangham gave a thumbs-up sign to the crowd.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO