Kansas City, MO

Kearney Hub

Review: Protocol, since altered, was followed in Tua case

In a joint statement released on Saturday, the NFL and NFL Players Association said that the team physician and unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check on Sept. 25 followed the league’s step-by-step protocols but “the outcome in this case was not what was intended when the Protocol was drafted.”
Kearney Hub

Cousins, Vikings snap to life against Bears

MINNEAPOLIS — Kirk Cousins scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 2:26 remaining on Minnesota’s fifth third-down conversion of its go-ahead drive, and the Vikings snapped out of their mid-game slump just in time to beat the Chicago Bears 29-22 on Sunday. Cameron Dantzler sealed the victory that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kearney Hub

Guardians sweep with HR in 15th

CLEVELAND — The Guardians have won with comebacks and walk-offs for months, turning an unexpected season more special by the day. Cleveland wasn’t supposed to be this good, this fast. Baseball’s youngest team certainly has grown up. Rookie Oscar Gonzalez broke up the longest scoreless postseason game...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Daily Reflector

High School Volleyball: Chargers fall to Bruins

LITTLEFIELD — Ayden-Grifton bounced back from a 25-11 defeat in the opening set to give one of the state’s top teams in visiting Camden County all it could handle for the next three sets. In the end, the visiting Bruins had what it took to secure a 25-11, 25-22, 24-26, 25-19 victory. “Knowing that Camden is No. 2 in the state and was also in the state championship last year,...
GRIFTON, NC

