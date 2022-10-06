Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Offers Three Bear Hunting Seasons
Pennsylvania is not offering a bear hunting season in 2022, as was the case last year, the state is essentially offering three. Properly licensed hunters can take black bears in multiple ways, with bows, muzzleloaders and, in cases, even rifles, in what can be considered the early bear season. There's...
Honda and LG are spending $3.5 billion to build a battery factory in Ohio
Honda and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solutions are investing $3.5 billion to build a joint venture battery factory in southern Ohio, the car company said Tuesday. An exact location hasn't been announced but the factory, which is expected to employ 2,200 people, will be in Fayette County, southwest of Columbus. Honda did not say how much of the $3.5 billion it would contribute. Honda already employs almost almost 11,000 people in its various manufacturing facilities in the state.
Police Raid Summit Twp. Farm, Seize 200 Animals
For the first time Saturday night, Ruth Thompson of the ANNA Shelter found a moment to breathe today, still sorting through logistics after a massive rescue effort this weekend. "Absolutely one of the worst places I have ever been," she said. Late Saturday, police raided a home on Edinboro Road...
Vernon Township Shuts Down Volunteer Fire Department #27
In Crawford County, Vernon Township shut down Volunteer Fire Department #27, citing a mishandling of funds. According to township officials, the station ignored audit recommendations, had several fire chiefs removed due to failure to appropriately respond to fires, and owed over $200,000 to the state for a loan on a new truck, which was repossessed in 2017.
State Police Look to Identify Retail Theft Suspect who Attempted to 'Hit' Employees
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to identify a retail theft suspect who attempted to "hit" employees, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. It happened at the Walmart on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek Township on Feb. 11, around 8:13 p.m. The suspect has orange or red hair, appeared...
Police Look to Identify Suspect in Theft of Two Wallets from Millcreek Gym
Police are investigating the theft of two wallets from lockers at a gym in Millcreek Township. The victim’s credit cards were used at a store to purchase approximately $5,000 in gift cards, according to police. A man in gray jeans, a gray Nike Air T-shirt underneath a gray jean...
Low Income Energy Assistance Program Expected to Open in November
As winter approaches, funding will soon be available for Pennsylvanians who struggle to pay their utility bills. The Low Income Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP) is expected to open November 1. LIHEAP is a federally-funded program that helps cover the cost of heating bills for low-come homeowners and renters. Those who...
