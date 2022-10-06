ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Jefferson County’s Farm Family roots go back more than a century

The Schroeder family has been named Jefferson County’s Farm Family for 2022. Gil and Linda Schroeder and their children were recognized by the University Extension Service at the Missouri State Fair held in August in Sedalia along with their counterparts from other counties across the state. “It was quite...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
What Foods Are Missouri Best Known For? Perhaps These 11 Items

When I first arrived in Sedalia, I was encouraged to try as many local restaurants as I could. That is usually a safe bet to gauge what foods are best and what a town is known for. It got me to thinking, what foods are Missouri known for? To compare, my own state of Illinois, I would say Deep Dish pizza, Italian beef, Polish sausage and Chicago Hot Dogs. From a little research, these 11 items would be mentioned for Missouri. See if you agree.
MISSOURI STATE
Ameren installing new electric meters

(Jefferson County) Ameren Missouri is in the process of replacing its customers current meters and upgrading them to new smart electric meters. John Luth is the Director of the Smart Meter Program for Ameren. He says in the state, more than 700,000 meters have been installed with around 1,000 so far in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Cadrene Heslop

Missouri Offers Reilef Of Up To $320 To Residents

Millions of Americans in Missouri will save up to $320. The amount will provide much-needed relief to people who struggle with inflation. The relief comes because of a new election-year income tax cut. It received approval in the state this week on Wednesday, October 5th. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill into law. Governor Parson called it a “fiscally conservative” move. He said it would bring money back to Missouri taxpayers. (source)
MISSOURI STATE
Register to vote by Wednesday, October 12

The last day to register to vote for the upcoming election is Wednesday, October 12. Midterms are Tuesday, November 8, and since Bill HB1878 passed in August, 2022, voters will be required to provide a photo ID to vote in Missouri. Bring one of the acceptable forms of photo identification include:
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
County Council comes out against scenic route designation

The Ozark Run Scenic Byway will more than likely bypass Jefferson County. Scenic Missouri, a nonprofit group, is applying to the Missouri Department of Transportation to designate 375 miles across 11 Missouri counties as a scenic byway through the Ozarks. The byway was proposed to start at I-270 and Hwy....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
WARRENSBURG, MO

