St. Louis American
St Louis American's Danielle Brown interviews Wesley Bell at 2022 Education Salute
St. Louis American reporter Danielle Brown surprised St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell before The 2022 Education Salute program on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the America's center in downtown St. Louis, Missouri. 📸 Dawn Suggs | St. Louis American.
Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M
A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period.
Jefferson County’s Farm Family roots go back more than a century
The Schroeder family has been named Jefferson County’s Farm Family for 2022. Gil and Linda Schroeder and their children were recognized by the University Extension Service at the Missouri State Fair held in August in Sedalia along with their counterparts from other counties across the state. “It was quite...
What Foods Are Missouri Best Known For? Perhaps These 11 Items
When I first arrived in Sedalia, I was encouraged to try as many local restaurants as I could. That is usually a safe bet to gauge what foods are best and what a town is known for. It got me to thinking, what foods are Missouri known for? To compare, my own state of Illinois, I would say Deep Dish pizza, Italian beef, Polish sausage and Chicago Hot Dogs. From a little research, these 11 items would be mentioned for Missouri. See if you agree.
Ameren installing new electric meters
(Jefferson County) Ameren Missouri is in the process of replacing its customers current meters and upgrading them to new smart electric meters. John Luth is the Director of the Smart Meter Program for Ameren. He says in the state, more than 700,000 meters have been installed with around 1,000 so far in Jefferson County.
Missouri Offers Reilef Of Up To $320 To Residents
Millions of Americans in Missouri will save up to $320. The amount will provide much-needed relief to people who struggle with inflation. The relief comes because of a new election-year income tax cut. It received approval in the state this week on Wednesday, October 5th. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill into law. Governor Parson called it a “fiscally conservative” move. He said it would bring money back to Missouri taxpayers. (source)
Register to vote by Wednesday, October 12
The last day to register to vote for the upcoming election is Wednesday, October 12. Midterms are Tuesday, November 8, and since Bill HB1878 passed in August, 2022, voters will be required to provide a photo ID to vote in Missouri. Bring one of the acceptable forms of photo identification include:
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
How much money Missouri’s medical marijuana program has raised in taxes
A new report from a medical marijuana business association said there are more than 200,000 patients who use medical marijuana in Missouri and sales have raised millions for veterans' health care.
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
County Council comes out against scenic route designation
The Ozark Run Scenic Byway will more than likely bypass Jefferson County. Scenic Missouri, a nonprofit group, is applying to the Missouri Department of Transportation to designate 375 miles across 11 Missouri counties as a scenic byway through the Ozarks. The byway was proposed to start at I-270 and Hwy....
Hartmann: Sam Page Is Not the Democrat You Think He Is
His record in Jeff City — and since — speaks volumes for making this county exec race a nonpartisan choice.
Department of Natural Resources encourages Missourians to report local drought impacts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Drought conditions across the state are worsening under continued warm, dry and sometimes windy conditions and are not expected to improve soon, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The department is asking for the public’s assistance, encouraging people to submit reports about drought...
Messenger: More problems with open records in St. Louis, this time from Kim Gardner
Two years ago, two friends had a question about rising crime in St. Louis. Joe Jacobson and Erich Vieth were neighbors living near Tower Grove Park, though Jacobson has since moved to the Central West End. The two men are lawyers, so they pay close attention to the criminal justice system.
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
The teen from ‘The Exorcist’ in St. Louis grew up to work at NASA
NASA confirms that a St. Louis exorcism teen grew up to work at the government agency.
Tensions Boil As Developer Wins Vote To Build $63 Million Apartments At Lake Of The Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- Heated arguments, opinions and choice words filled City Hall as developers, aldermen and the president of the school board squared off about tax breaks to build a $63 million apartment complex in Osage Beach. City Hall was packed for the bout before the last major vote...
Is sunken treasure in the muddy Mississippi River? Probably, if you know where to look
Calling all treasure hunters from St. Louis, grab your metal detectors. Sunken treasure in the Mississippi Rive
Walk the ‘Nuclear Waste Adventure Trail’ in St. Charles County
The Weldon Spring Site is located in St. Charles County, 30 miles west of St. Louis. It used to be the site of the 1956 Weldon Spring Chemical Plant.
