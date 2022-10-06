ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola's Indigenous Peoples Day ceremony draws largest crowd

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Chief Dan "Sky Horse" Helms opened his Indigenous People's Day ceremony speech at Pensacola Town Hall in his native language. But before the Native American tribal chief spoke on behalf of his clan, Mayor Grover Robinson touted the largest crowd to attend the annual event on Monday.
Mayor says Pensacola needs more rental property

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Mayor Grover Robinson said there are not enough low-income rental properties in Pensacola. Robinson addressed the need for more rental properties during his weekly Monday morning press Facebook press conference. Even though Pensacola officials are "very much on our housing initiative," according to Robinson, the lack of low-income rentals remains.
Deputies: Crestview man tried to flush meth, cocaine down toilet

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 32-year-old Crestview man on probation faces new charges after deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Friday. Marlin Reynolds' charges include trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, and trafficking in cocaine, along with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, tampering or destroying evidence, and felony violation of probation.
26-year-old Milton man wanted for kidnapping in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is searching for a man wanted for kidnapping in Santa Rosa County. 26-year-old Christian Bradley Davis, of Milton, is wanted for kidnap false imprisonment-domestic violence and battery domestic violence. Deputies say Davis is a white male, approximately 5’9”, 190 pounds, with brown...
Coroner: Cassie Carli's cause of death ruled 'undetermined' in final autopsy

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. -- Medical examiners in Alabama say Navarre woman Cassie Carli's cause and manner of death is "undetermined" in her final autopsy report. The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office confirmed these latest developments with WEAR News on Monday. Coroner Dennis Russel says he recently received the final results back from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
32nd WSRE PBS Wine & Food Classic

LOCAL CHEFS TO SUPPORT WSRE PBS AT 32ND WINE & FOOD CLASSIC. The WSRE PBS Wine & Food Classic walkabout tasting will take place on Oct. 15. The Great American Brunch, featuring Chef Brian Kaderavek, will be held Oct. 16. Alejandra Ramos, host of “The Great American Recipe” on PBS,...
4 seriously injured in head-on collision on Mid-Bay Bridge in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Four people were seriously injured in a head-on collision Sunday evening on Mid-Bay Bridge in Destin. It happened around 6:55 p.m. The crash involved three vehicles. Five people in all were injured:. 51-year-old Destin man - serious injuries. 47-year-old Destin woman - critical injuries. 37-year-old Crestview...
Escambia County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. Gavin Hartnett, 14, was last seen around 7 a.m. Thursday near the 700 block of Escambia Avenue. Escambia County Sheriff's Office describes Hartnett as having shoulder length brown hair, blue eyes, and being 5'10 in...
