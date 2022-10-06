Read full article on original website
19th annual Munson Community Heritage Festival held in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- More than 8,000 people turned out for the Munson Community Heritage Festival on Saturday and Sunday. The two-day festival held at Krul Recreation State Park in North Santa Rosa County featured the tools and machinery of days gone by. Organizers say the goal is to...
Gulf Shore Fire Rescue launches program for residents to receive free smoke detectors
GULF SHORES, Ala. -- Gulf Shores Fire Rescue is launching their Smoke Detector Installation Program. It's part of a program called "Get Alarmed Alabama!" Through the Alabama Fire College, Gulf Shores Fire Rescue keeps a stock of smoke alarms which firefighters can install for free. Gulf Shores Fire Chief Mark...
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Crosspoint Church to host Clothing Closet in Niceville
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Crosspoint Church to host their first annual Caring Hands Clothing Closet. The Clothing Closet will provide a variety of donated gently used and new clothing for students in Okaloosa County. The event will take place from 9 a.m....
Another position comes open on Escambia County Contractor Competency Board
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County commissioners are looking to fill another position on the Contractor Competency Board. They're looking for a Division Two Contractor. It comes as the person currently filling this position has missed too many meetings, according to the county. Applications are due by Oct. 21. This...
Pensacola's Indigenous Peoples Day ceremony draws largest crowd
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Chief Dan "Sky Horse" Helms opened his Indigenous People's Day ceremony speech at Pensacola Town Hall in his native language. But before the Native American tribal chief spoke on behalf of his clan, Mayor Grover Robinson touted the largest crowd to attend the annual event on Monday.
Gulf Breeze man wanted in Santa Rosa County for obstructing justice and battery
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for obstructing justice and battery charges. Kyle Andrew Bee, 25, of Gulf Breeze, is wanted for obstructing justice - hinder witness communication information to LEO or Judge and battery domestic violence. According to...
Tickets on sale for Pensacola's 'Haunted House Walking and Trolley Tours'
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The UWF Historic Trust is once again offering the Haunted House Walking and Trolley Tours the two weekends before Halloween. The event was started by the Pensacola Historical Society as an annual fundraiser. Tickets are now on sale. These tours are already sold out:. October 22 Murder...
Mayor says Pensacola needs more rental property
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Mayor Grover Robinson said there are not enough low-income rental properties in Pensacola. Robinson addressed the need for more rental properties during his weekly Monday morning press Facebook press conference. Even though Pensacola officials are "very much on our housing initiative," according to Robinson, the lack of low-income rentals remains.
West Florida Defense Alliance works to help military families find affordable housing
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The West Florida Defense Alliance is working to team up with community groups and the government to help service members find affordable housing options. If service members don’t live in base housing, they receive a basic housing allowance or BAH. The Housing Committee Chair for WFDA,...
Deputies: Crestview man tried to flush meth, cocaine down toilet
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 32-year-old Crestview man on probation faces new charges after deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Friday. Marlin Reynolds' charges include trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, and trafficking in cocaine, along with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, tampering or destroying evidence, and felony violation of probation.
26-year-old Milton man wanted for kidnapping in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is searching for a man wanted for kidnapping in Santa Rosa County. 26-year-old Christian Bradley Davis, of Milton, is wanted for kidnap false imprisonment-domestic violence and battery domestic violence. Deputies say Davis is a white male, approximately 5’9”, 190 pounds, with brown...
Coroner: Cassie Carli's cause of death ruled 'undetermined' in final autopsy
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. -- Medical examiners in Alabama say Navarre woman Cassie Carli's cause and manner of death is "undetermined" in her final autopsy report. The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office confirmed these latest developments with WEAR News on Monday. Coroner Dennis Russel says he recently received the final results back from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
Father, son seriously injured after ATV crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A father and his son were transported to a hospital with serious injuries after an ATV crash in Escambia County Monday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 7:21 p.m. on the 7000 block of Rolling Hills Road behind the Lewis...
Escambia County School Board revising policy to let parents decide what children can read
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Which books your child can read in Escambia County schools may soon change, but the school board is ultimately leaving the decision up to parents. Chapter 4, Section 6 of the Escambia County School Board Policy may soon provide a clearer pathway for concerned parents to decide on what their child consumes in school.
32nd WSRE PBS Wine & Food Classic
LOCAL CHEFS TO SUPPORT WSRE PBS AT 32ND WINE & FOOD CLASSIC. The WSRE PBS Wine & Food Classic walkabout tasting will take place on Oct. 15. The Great American Brunch, featuring Chef Brian Kaderavek, will be held Oct. 16. Alejandra Ramos, host of “The Great American Recipe” on PBS,...
4 seriously injured in head-on collision on Mid-Bay Bridge in Destin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Four people were seriously injured in a head-on collision Sunday evening on Mid-Bay Bridge in Destin. It happened around 6:55 p.m. The crash involved three vehicles. Five people in all were injured:. 51-year-old Destin man - serious injuries. 47-year-old Destin woman - critical injuries. 37-year-old Crestview...
Escambia County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. Gavin Hartnett, 14, was last seen around 7 a.m. Thursday near the 700 block of Escambia Avenue. Escambia County Sheriff's Office describes Hartnett as having shoulder length brown hair, blue eyes, and being 5'10 in...
Baldwin County deputies search for missing man last seen Oct. 1
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help searching for a missing man last seen Oct. 1. The sheriff's office says 62-year-old Tony Allen Hall was last seen around 7 p.m. at a Dixie Oaks Marathon gas station in the Fish River-Marlow area. According to...
