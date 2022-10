Matt Gatens is as anxious to see who will ultimately emerge as the leader of the Iowa men’s basketball team as anyone. In his first season as an assistant coach at his collegiate alma mater, Gatens said following an appearance at the Davenport Grid Club on Monday that it wouldn’t surprise him if the Hawkeyes develop into one of the more balanced teams Fran McCaffery has coached in 13 seasons at Iowa.

