pittsburghsoccernow.com
No. 25 Pitt Fights Back for a 2-2 Draw against No. 10 Denver
PITTSBURGH — No. 25 Pitt faced off against No. 10 Denver at Ambrose Urbanic Field Monday night in another game against a tough, ranked opponent. Pitt fell behind twice, but managed to respond both times to salvage a 2-2 draw. The Panthers’ (5-3-3) tie against the Pioneers (7-2-4) is...
pittsburghsoccernow.com
Photo Gallery: ACC men’s soccer preseason favorites Pitt, Clemson play to 1-1 draw
On Friday night at Ambrose Urbanic Field, as the weather started to turn toward crisp and cool, the Pittsburgh Panthers men’s soccer team were in need of a result after two straight losses. With No. 23 Clemson making a visit to Pittsburgh, the No. 25 Panthers knew they were...
pittsburghsoccernow.com
FINAL: Riverhounds SC 1, Sacramento Republic FC 1
FINAL: Pittsburgh Riverhounds 1, Sacramento Republic FC 1. Kenardo Forbes got a crucial game-tying goal to give Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC a 1-1 draw on the road at Sacramento Republic FC this afternoon at Heart Health Park in Sacramento, Calif. The result means the chase for home field in the USL...
pittsburghsoccernow.com
Hounds Notebook: Do results really matter in the final weeks of regular season?
With less than two weeks to go in the regular season, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC are looking to right their ship in time for the playoffs. They’ve known for a while now, thanks to being in a top-heavy Eastern Conference, they’ll be entering the postseason for the fifth time in Bob Lilley’s five seasons at the helm in Pittsburgh.
