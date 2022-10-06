Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate
House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
epicstream.com
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Episode 3 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
Suletta Mercury gets a shocker from Miorine Rembran as the former’s next duel is set. What is at stake for Suletta and Miorine in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Episode 3? Here's everything you need to know about the next episode, including its release date, time, and more!
epicstream.com
She-Hulk Finale TV Spot Reveals Rematch Between Hulk And Abomination
The series is on its finale this week and in a new TV spot, it has been revealed that Hulk and Abomination will be having a rematch in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and it got fans really excited because it took more than a decade for that to happen again.
epicstream.com
My Hero Academia Season 6 Dub Release Date: When Will It Be Dubbed in English?
It's not all the time that every anime series has a translated or dubbed version. Luckily, Deku's story garnered such high demand that an English dubbed version is on its way to everyone's screens. Check out the release date of My Hero Academia Season 6 English dub right here!. Will...
epicstream.com
DCEU Scoop Sheds Light on Rumored Solo Batfleck Project
The DC Extended Universe is seemingly in the midst of a major renaissance with Warner Bros. Discovery at the helm and it looks like CEO David Zaslav is truly committed to making the franchise as formidable as it can possibly be, after years of failing to hit the mark with fans and critics.
John Stamos, Katelyn Tarver Tapped for Freevee Series Based on Jessica Simpson’s ‘Open Book’
John Stamos and Katelyn Tarver will star in an adaptation of Jessica Simpson’s memoir, Open Book. The half-hour scripted comedy earned a pilot order from Amazon platform Freevee. The show is a dramatic take on Simpson’s book, with Tarver playing mid-20s pop star Sadie Sparrow ingenue to mogul. Stamos will co-star as Butch Thorn, a divorced former singer-songwriter and alcoholic who is tasked with writing songs alongside Sadie. According to the official logline, the series will touch “on themes of love, friendship, divorce, family and sisterhood, relationships, soul connections, Hollywood and the music business” as it “follows Sadie’s unexpected journey as...
epicstream.com
The Flash Star Ezra Miller Reportedly Set to be Fired by Warner Bros. Discovery
There have been conflicting reports surrounding Ezra Miller's true status in the DC Extended Universe and while it may have looked like his days as the Fastest Man Alive are numbered, most recent reports have claimed that his meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery went pretty well and the general belief currently is that he'll return for more projects after The Flash despite the slew of controversies that have plagued his personal and professional life.
epicstream.com
Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Confirms MCU Return
Earlier this year, Oscar Isaac made his MCU debut in Moon Knight where he played the titular hero and his other multiple personalities. So far, Marvel Studios has not revealed any details about the actor's future in the franchise after the series. Now, it looks like we are starting to get a glimpse of what's next for the character in the MCU.
epicstream.com
LOTR: Rings of Power Writers Shut Down Sexist Comments on Elven Warrior Galadriel Being 'Too Masculine'
Adapting big novel franchises into films and series is no laughing matter. It takes in-depth review and research of the original source material to delve in and understand the language its fans have grown to love and understand. However, in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, fans have shared their thoughts and criticisms on Elven Warrior Galadriel being ‘too masculine.’
Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring doorbells, air fryers and more
For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still, Amazon...
epicstream.com
Last Of Us Ellie Actor Was 'Encouraged Not To Play the Game'
The Last of Us is set to be released on HBO in 2023, set in a post-apocalyptic world as we follow characters Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) on their journey of survival to find a cure for a horrifying plague that spread and extinguished a majority of mankind. Watch the Last of Us teaser trailer below:
epicstream.com
Manifest Season 4 Part 1 Release Date, News & Update: Ty Doran Shares Glimpse Of What To Expect From Older Cal
It makes sense that Cal Stone will appear a little different in Manifest Season 4 Part 1 on Netflix next month after suddenly growing older by five years and experiencing a slew of catastrophic occurrences. Table of contents. Ty Doran, who plays Older Cal, made an appearance at the recent...
epicstream.com
Loki Star Blasts Chris Pratt’s Mario Casting; Wants Actor Replaced
It can't be denied that Chris Pratt is currently on the run of his Hollywood career and he looks to continue his streak in 2023. Just recently, the first teaser for Illumination's upcoming 3D-animated flick The Super Mario Bros. Movie was finally released but the excitement and enthusiasm from the fandom quickly turned into dismay after hearing how the actor sounded as the titular character.
epicstream.com
Star Wars Reveals Surprising New Details About Yoda's Exile in Dagobah
It's been over four decades since Lucasfilm kickstarted the original Star Wars trilogy and while diehard fans of the franchise would think that they already know everything there is to know about Episodes VI, V, and VI, it turns out that there's still a lot left to unpack 40 something years later.
epicstream.com
HBO's R-rated Velma Series Recalls Shaggy's Real Name
HBO’s upcoming R-rated Velma series features more than the titular character’s story and the origins of how the Scooby gang came to be. Shaggy’s backstory, as his real canon name appeared in the poster, is going to play a huge part in the series, a never-seen-before side to the original characters.
