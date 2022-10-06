ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago's Music Box Theatre becomes horror headquarters all month long

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — It's the most wonderful time of year — if you're a Chicagoan who likes scary movies.

“We go all out for Halloween because it is the high holy holiday for horror movie fans,” says Katie Rife, a programmer at the Music Box Theatre.

The venerable Lake View movie house is showing scary movies all October long. The macabre celebration, billed as “Scared Stupid,” culminates in “The Music Box of Horrors” on Oct. 22, a 24-hour marathon of horror flicks.

Cult movie icon Udo Kier will make an appearance during the festival, which will include a screening of Kier’s 1974 starring vehicle Blood for Dracula .

For whatever reason, many people just like being scared. For others who are looking for less-extreme fare, Rife recommends simple monster movies.

“Monster movies tend to be a little more fun,” she said.

