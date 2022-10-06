ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Advocates cheer Biden marijuana decision, call for legalization

By Karl Evers-Hillstrom
 4 days ago

Marijuana legalization advocates cheered President Biden’s decision on Thursday to pardon prior federal simple weed convictions and set the stage for decriminalizing the drug at the federal level.

The announcement is a breakthrough victory for activists who have persistently pushed Biden to drop his personal opposition to weed legalization and uphold his campaign pledge to move toward decriminalization.

Kassandra Frederique, executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance, said in a statement that she is “thrilled” with Thursday’s news, adding that Biden should fully deschedule marijuana rather than reschedule it to a lower drug classification.

“Keeping marijuana on the federal drug schedule will mean people will continue to face criminal charges for marijuana,” she said. “It also means that research will continue to be inhibited and state-level markets will be at odds with federal law.”

Biden said Thursday that he will order his administration to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Marijuana is currently a Schedule 1 drug, a higher classification than highly addictive drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said Thursday that administration officials should “thoughtfully consider fully descheduling marijuana.”

Biden’s order will make it easier for those convicted of federal weed possession charges to get a job or access other services. He also encouraged governors to pardon low-level marijuana convictions, most of which occur at the state level.

“It’s already legal in many states, and criminal records for marijuana possession have led to needless barriers to employment, housing and educational opportunities,” Biden said Thursday. “And that’s before you address the racial discrepancies around who suffers the consequences.”

Erik Altieri, executive director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, called the action “long overdue” and urged lawmakers to pass legislation to legalize marijuana nationwide.

“Congress should be inspired by the administration’s actions today to act quickly and send legislation to the President’s desk that would help close this dark chapter of our history,” he said in a statement.

A recent poll from Morning Consult and Politico found that 60 percent of voters support legalization, including 71 percent of Democrats and 47 percent of Republicans.

Khadijah Tribble, CEO of the U.S. Cannabis Council, which represents marijuana companies, said that Biden’s announcement “further reinforces the fact that it’s just a question of when — not if — cannabis is decriminalized altogether.”

“This is a particularly cathartic moment for Black and brown communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the criminalization of cannabis,” she said in a statement.

CNET

Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State

US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
Pramila Jayapal
Savannah Morning News

Biden calls on governors to pardon simple marijuana charges, but Gov. Kemp has no power to pardon

This story was updated to clarify who qualifies for clemency in the state of Georgia. President Joe Biden issued an announcement Thursday that pardoned all citizens with simple marijuana possession charges and called on the nation's governors to do the same for state-level charges, but not all — including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp — have the power to do so.  ...
IFLScience

President Biden Pardons All Federal Convictions For Simple Cannabis Possession

US President Joe Biden has announced a pardon for all individuals previously convicted of simple cannabis possession under federal law. While this doesn’t amount to legalization or decriminalization of cannabis in the US, the measure is likely to result in the expungement of around 6,500 criminal records. “Sending people...
FOX 13 News

In Utah, some surprising reactions to Biden's marijuana announcement

SALT LAKE CITY — Weldon Angelos is thrilled to see President Biden's announcement on marijuana. "It's very encouraging," he said in an interview with FOX 13 News. The Utah-based rap producer was sentenced to 55 years in federal prison after being arrested for selling a pound of marijuana to an undercover police informant. A firearm was with him. His sentence was commuted in 2016 by President Obama after he served 13 years behind bars, and Angelos was pardoned by President Trump in 2020. Since then, Angelos has been an outspoken advocate for cannabis reform. He testified before Congress and visited the White House in April.
The Hill

What Biden’s marijuana order does and doesn’t do

President Biden on Thursday announced mass pardons for federal marijuana possession, a step long sought by advocates and the most significant action on marijuana his administration has taken to date. He also directed federal agencies to conduct a review of whether marijuana should remain a Schedule I substance. Advocates, lawmakers...
KIMT

What Biden’s marijuana announcement means for Minnesota

President Biden announced today that he is pardoning all people with federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, and is calling on state governors to do the same for those with a state conviction. He also said he is asking the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services to initiate a formal review of marijuana’s Schedule I status under federal law, which is the strictest category of drug control.
morningbrew.com

Biden takes major steps toward marijuana decriminalization

Yesterday 79-year-old President Biden became the unlikely face of the cannabis reform movement. He announced the biggest steps ever taken by the US federal government toward decriminalizing marijuana by a) pardoning all Americans convicted of simple possession under federal law and b) directing agencies to review how the government classifies marijuana.
WTGS

What Biden's marijuana pardons could mean for SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Pardoning thousands for simple possession of Marijuana. That’s what President Joe Biden is doing at the federal level, and he’s calling on all governors to do the same at the state level. Some in the Midlands said it could be the first step...
