Hearing aids to be available over-the-counter following FDA approval

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Hearing aids will soon be available for over-the-counter purchase at local pharmacies, breaking down existing barriers to care.

It's estimated that about 30 million Americans have hearing loss . At 80 years old, 80-90% of people will have hearing loss, however, many will not seek out treatment due to the barriers to care, including cost and need for prescription, Dr. Jeffrey Sharon, Associate Professor of Otolaryngology at UCSF , told KCBS Radio's " As Prescribed ."

To increase access, hearing aids will be made available over-the-counter later this month. The action comes following FDA approval in August, where officials removed the need for a prescription.

The over-the-counter aids will not be for people who lose their hearing suddenly or have a difference in just one ear. Those symptoms — as well as having pain in your ears — could be considered a medical emergency.

"It's intended for adults with mild or moderate hearing loss, and in the hearing loss world those aren't just adjectives. They refer to specific levels of hearing loss," Sharon explained.

If you can, it's still a good idea to consult a hearing professional before you get a hearing aid, he added.

