ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Hearing aids to be available over-the-counter following FDA approval

By Kathy Novak
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aD45G_0iPCVVHY00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Hearing aids will soon be available for over-the-counter purchase at local pharmacies, breaking down existing barriers to care.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

It's estimated that about 30 million Americans have hearing loss . At 80 years old, 80-90% of people will have hearing loss, however, many will not seek out treatment due to the barriers to care, including cost and need for prescription, Dr. Jeffrey Sharon, Associate Professor of Otolaryngology at UCSF , told KCBS Radio's " As Prescribed ."

To increase access, hearing aids will be made available over-the-counter later this month. The action comes following FDA approval in August, where officials removed the need for a prescription.

The over-the-counter aids will not be for people who lose their hearing suddenly or have a difference in just one ear. Those symptoms — as well as having pain in your ears — could be considered a medical emergency.

"It's intended for adults with mild or moderate hearing loss, and in the hearing loss world those aren't just adjectives. They refer to specific levels of hearing loss," Sharon explained.

If you can, it's still a good idea to consult a hearing professional before you get a hearing aid, he added.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
August, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hearing Aid#Over The Counter#Aids#Diseases#General Health#Americans#Ucsf#Kcbs Radio S#Download#Audacy#Kcbs Radio Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
FDA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy