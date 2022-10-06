ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

Altoona, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Forest Hills High School football team will have a game with Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 13:00:00.
ALTOONA, PA
d9and10sports.com

IUP Continues Climb up AFCA D-II Top 25; Penn State Holds Steady at No. 10

WACO, Texas – Slippery Rock continued its climb up the AFCA Division II Top 25 poll, moving up to No. 15 following a wild 22-21 win over Cal in the Coal Bowl. The unbeaten Crimson Hawks, who were at No. 18, travel to Edinboro on Saturday. Slippery Rock, meanwhile, held steady at No. 18 following a 31-17 win over Mercyhurst. They host Gannon on Saturday.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
fox8tv.com

Fatal Cambria County Fall

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. It’s truly a scary and heartbreaking situation. Howard’s home is...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Bake Shop Bakes opening third location in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Bake Shop Bakes is opening their third location to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Altoona. This store will be the shop’s largest of its three locations. Inside the Graystone Court Villas, it’ll feature a full restaurant and bake shop. The store will offer takeout options. The hours are Tuesday through Friday […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

License plate replacement event for Clearfield, Johnstown

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two free license plate replacement events will be taking place in October. A plate is considered damaged when letters and numbers can not be recognizable from 50 feet away. Also if a plate has peeling, blistering, discoloration or a loss of reflectivity than it qualifies as a hard to read […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Police: Bellefonte man charged with assault in golf club attack

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after police said he used a golf club to attack someone during a fight in Centre County. According to the charges filed by State College police, Michael Wright, 48, of Bellefonte got into a physical fight with two other people and used the club to a […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Pickup Spins Out of Control, Slams into Building Off Ramsaytown Road

ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man escaped injuries after his vehicle spun out of control and slammed into a building off Ramsaytown Road on Friday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a 2009 GMC Sierra pickup operated by 24-year-old Aaron J. Postlewait, of Brookville, was traveling eastbound on Ramsaytown Road in Rose Township, Jefferson County, when for unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled onto the east berm and struck a ditch around 1:20 p.m. on October 7.
BROOKVILLE, PA
YourErie

PennDOT suspends weekly maintenance schedules for winter

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Due to the seasonal change to winter operations and winter shifts, PennDOT District 1 is suspending the weekly county maintenance schedules. According to a PennDOT release, employees at maintenance units in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties will continue to work on patching roads, clearing brush, ditching, and other maintenance activities […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man killed in Clearfield County crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was pronounced dead on scene after crashing his pickup truck on Saturday in Morris Township. Harold Evans, 84, of Philipsburg, died Oct. 8 after he turned left out of a driveway onto SR 53 directly in front of another vehicle around 8 a.m., causing a collision. Evans was […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man arrested following shooting

Pennsylvania state police arrested a man following a shooting that took place on Sunday in Cambria County, according to a story from WTAJ. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane, Barr Township, around 2:43 p.m. According to police, the shooting resulted in “serious bodily injury,” WTAJ...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man died after falling in creek

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man died Thursday morning after falling into a creek Wednesday evening. Howard G. Monench, 85 was walking around his property on Akers Street when he lost his footing, got caught in a mesh fence and fell into the creek. According to Cambria County Coroner, Jeff Lees, Monench died […]
WTAJ

Developing: Crash sends 3 to hospital in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people were sent to a hospital after a crash Sunday in Cambria County. Emergency crews were sent to the crash on Skyline Drive in Reade Township. Three people inside the vehicle were reportedly transported following the incident. Details remain limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ on air and […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Less hospital, more home: Mount Nittany expands

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health is making major changes to its medical center in State College. The changes look to improve patient and staff experience. “It’s something our community deserves, our patients, and our staff deserve,” Dr. Upendra Thaker, chief medical officer at Mount Nittany Medical Center said. They are expanding their […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA

