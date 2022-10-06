Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 10, 2022 VB Recaps: DuBois Cruises to Win; Sharon Picks Up Victory
ST. MARYS, Pa. – Morgan Pasternak’s match-high 10 kills helped DuBois to a 3-0 (25-8, 25-11, 25-13) road sweep of St. Marys. Jess Pfaff added eight kills for the Lady Beavers and also contributed 10 digs as did Gabby Gulvas. Emma Delp had five aces. Emily Snyder ran...
Altoona, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Forest Hills High School football team will have a game with Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 8 Soccer: Clearfield Girls Blank Bald Eagle; Galeton Boys Edge Port Allegany
WINGATE, Pa. – Elle Smith recorded a hat trick as Clearfield blanked Bald Eagle Area, 3-0. Smith scored twice in the first half, once on an unassisted goal and the other on a penalty kick. She tacked on another unassisted goal in the second half. Cayleigh Walker had two...
d9and10sports.com
IUP Continues Climb up AFCA D-II Top 25; Penn State Holds Steady at No. 10
WACO, Texas – Slippery Rock continued its climb up the AFCA Division II Top 25 poll, moving up to No. 15 following a wild 22-21 win over Cal in the Coal Bowl. The unbeaten Crimson Hawks, who were at No. 18, travel to Edinboro on Saturday. Slippery Rock, meanwhile, held steady at No. 18 following a 31-17 win over Mercyhurst. They host Gannon on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
d9and10sports.com
Oil City’s Knox Named Week 7 2022 District 10 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – Ethen Knox was at it against for Oil City against Hollidaysburg. The junior running back eclipsed 400 yards rushing for the fifth time this season, going for 409 yards and five touchdowns in a 38-21 victory, helping the Oilers snap their 2-game losing streak in the process.
d9and10sports.com
PSAC Football Roundup: No. 18 IUP Rallies for Wild Win Over Cal; CASH Grad Sheets Snags TD in SRU Win; Clarion Routs Seton Hill
CALIFORNIA, Pa. – The 18th-ranked IUP football team scored the final two touchdowns of the contest and fended off a potential go-ahead drive from California (Pa.) in a 22-21 victory on Saturday in the 13th Annual Coal Bowl at Adamson Stadium. IUP (5-0, 3-0) remains unbeaten on the season,...
victorybellrings.com
Four recruits committed elsewhere that Penn State Football may try to flip
Penn State football is having success both on the field and on the recruiting trail so far this season. Penn State football currently has the No. 12 recruiting class in the nation and the staff is looking to add to this talented class. With Penn State on bye this weekend,...
fox8tv.com
Fatal Cambria County Fall
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. It’s truly a scary and heartbreaking situation. Howard’s home is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bake Shop Bakes opening third location in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Bake Shop Bakes is opening their third location to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Altoona. This store will be the shop’s largest of its three locations. Inside the Graystone Court Villas, it’ll feature a full restaurant and bake shop. The store will offer takeout options. The hours are Tuesday through Friday […]
License plate replacement event for Clearfield, Johnstown
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two free license plate replacement events will be taking place in October. A plate is considered damaged when letters and numbers can not be recognizable from 50 feet away. Also if a plate has peeling, blistering, discoloration or a loss of reflectivity than it qualifies as a hard to read […]
Police: Bellefonte man charged with assault in golf club attack
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after police said he used a golf club to attack someone during a fight in Centre County. According to the charges filed by State College police, Michael Wright, 48, of Bellefonte got into a physical fight with two other people and used the club to a […]
Clearfield Fall Festival underway this weekend: includes pumpkin run, car show
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Folks around the area are encouraged to come check out the annual Clearfield Fall Festival on Saturday. The festival will feature fun for everyone on Oct. 8 in downtown Clearfield. The day starts off with the 11th annual Clearfield Pumpkin Run/5K walk at 7 a.m., which requires a $20 admission […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explorejeffersonpa.com
Pickup Spins Out of Control, Slams into Building Off Ramsaytown Road
ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man escaped injuries after his vehicle spun out of control and slammed into a building off Ramsaytown Road on Friday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a 2009 GMC Sierra pickup operated by 24-year-old Aaron J. Postlewait, of Brookville, was traveling eastbound on Ramsaytown Road in Rose Township, Jefferson County, when for unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled onto the east berm and struck a ditch around 1:20 p.m. on October 7.
PennDOT suspends weekly maintenance schedules for winter
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Due to the seasonal change to winter operations and winter shifts, PennDOT District 1 is suspending the weekly county maintenance schedules. According to a PennDOT release, employees at maintenance units in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties will continue to work on patching roads, clearing brush, ditching, and other maintenance activities […]
Man killed in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was pronounced dead on scene after crashing his pickup truck on Saturday in Morris Township. Harold Evans, 84, of Philipsburg, died Oct. 8 after he turned left out of a driveway onto SR 53 directly in front of another vehicle around 8 a.m., causing a collision. Evans was […]
Pa. man arrested following shooting
Pennsylvania state police arrested a man following a shooting that took place on Sunday in Cambria County, according to a story from WTAJ. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane, Barr Township, around 2:43 p.m. According to police, the shooting resulted in “serious bodily injury,” WTAJ...
Johnstown man died after falling in creek
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man died Thursday morning after falling into a creek Wednesday evening. Howard G. Monench, 85 was walking around his property on Akers Street when he lost his footing, got caught in a mesh fence and fell into the creek. According to Cambria County Coroner, Jeff Lees, Monench died […]
Developing: Crash sends 3 to hospital in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people were sent to a hospital after a crash Sunday in Cambria County. Emergency crews were sent to the crash on Skyline Drive in Reade Township. Three people inside the vehicle were reportedly transported following the incident. Details remain limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ on air and […]
Less hospital, more home: Mount Nittany expands
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health is making major changes to its medical center in State College. The changes look to improve patient and staff experience. “It’s something our community deserves, our patients, and our staff deserve,” Dr. Upendra Thaker, chief medical officer at Mount Nittany Medical Center said. They are expanding their […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
DEP Awards Clearfield County $219k to Reduce Water Pollution in Montgomery Creek
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) today awarded $3 million in grant funding to local governments and organizations to restore the health of local watersheds around the state by reducing water pollution. “Reducing current and future nonpoint source pollution is critical to restoring the health...
Comments / 0