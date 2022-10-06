ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

JMU football ranked on AP Top 25 for first time ever

HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the first time in program history, James Madison University’s football team has been ranked on the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll. The team has posted a 5-0 start to its first season at the FBS level and is currently ranked 25th.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

UVA field hockey takes down Miami to remain undefeated at home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- UVA Field hockey moves on to 7-0 at home as they take down Miami University 2-1. Virginia would strike first midway in the first quarter. Sophomore Taryn Tkachuk connected to junior Anneloes Knol who scooped up the ball and knocked it into the goal 10:35 into the game.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Basketball
Local
Virginia Basketball
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Community, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
wfxrtv.com

Diamond Hill Baptist Church celebrates 150-year anniversary

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Diamond Hill Baptist church has served as a staple in Lynchburg over the years with members who’ve contributed to the city’s history. They celebrated 150 years in the community, during their Sunday service. Diamond Hill Pastor Owen Cardwell was one of the first...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

UVA received $3.6 million to continue treating chronic disease

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA has received $3.6 million to continue its efforts to better treat chronic disease. About 3 million people suffer from Crohn's disease, and there is only one medication available for them. UVA has realized that in this instance one size does not fit all. They...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Feel Good Friday: From Fluvanna County to Nashville

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A country music artist from Central Virginia is making his way to Nashville. Drew Pace started playing the guitar at a young age, but later found a love for sports that lasted until he was hurt. “I started taking guitar lessons when I was...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uva#Basketball Player#Johnson Elementary School
cbs19news

Banning books controversy in Madison County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Madison County School Board's proposed book banning policy received lots of feedback from locals at their usual meeting. Earlier this fall the School Board proposed a policy to remove all books containing what they deem as sexually explicit material from the high school library. This...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah Valley Pride returns to Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday in Harrisonburg, The Shenandoah Valley Pride festival was held for the first in two years. It was a busy day downtown as many people came out to enjoy musical performances and vendors and celebrate the city’s diversity. “It means a lot for us...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Grants helping economic growth and development

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A project that supports entrepreneurship in central Virginia is receiving nearly $300,000 in grants. Venture Central, a program with the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, will be using the funds to work on economic development issues. “This grant allows us to provide more support, more programming...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
breezejmu.org

Armed robbery in JMU parking lot, student safe

An armed robbery occurred in the R-16 parking lot this morning, according to a message sent out by the JMU Police Department (JMUPD). The R-16 parking lot is a commuter and resident parking lot between the JMU Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments. The incident occurred underneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Way overpass, in which a student used GroupMe to get a ride from an unknown individual. The individual, driving a blue Kia Sedan, produced a firearm then took the student’s backpack and struck the student. The student is currently safe.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Gas prices rising across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Grants supporting small business development in three Virginia communities

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nelson County is getting money to support small business development. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $180,000 in Community Business Launch grants on Friday. According to a release, these grants provide funding to offer training to entrepreneurs and conduct business plan competitions aligning with local and regional...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Two events looking ahead to potential midterm results

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two events this week are taking a look ahead to next month’s midterm elections. On Thursday, the Lodge at Old Trail is bringing back its Third Thursday events. This month’s presentation will come from William Antholis, the director and CEO of the University of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Runaway juveniles have been found

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department reports two missing juveniles have been found and are safe. Police say 15-year-old Abigail Garfield and 16-year-old Landon Peery were located on Monday. Garfield was reported as a runaway on Oct. 3, while Peery was reported as a runaway...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy