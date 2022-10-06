Read full article on original website
Virginia Basketball: 2023 Recruiting Target Schedules Official Visit to UVA
UVA will host one of its class of 2023 recruiting targets next weekend
cbs19news
JMU football ranked on AP Top 25 for first time ever
HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the first time in program history, James Madison University’s football team has been ranked on the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll. The team has posted a 5-0 start to its first season at the FBS level and is currently ranked 25th.
cbs19news
UVA field hockey takes down Miami to remain undefeated at home
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- UVA Field hockey moves on to 7-0 at home as they take down Miami University 2-1. Virginia would strike first midway in the first quarter. Sophomore Taryn Tkachuk connected to junior Anneloes Knol who scooped up the ball and knocked it into the goal 10:35 into the game.
Augusta Free Press
They had the right ‘energy’: So why did the ‘Hoos, at the first hint of adversity, fold up their tent?
UVA, after a week of self-inflicted adversity – precipitated by a couple of ugly scenes on the sidelines caughg on the TV cameras involving first-year head coach Tony Elliott, who then doubled down, defending his right to be frustrated – somehow overcame all of that and played well, for most of the first quarter.
wfxrtv.com
Diamond Hill Baptist Church celebrates 150-year anniversary
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Diamond Hill Baptist church has served as a staple in Lynchburg over the years with members who’ve contributed to the city’s history. They celebrated 150 years in the community, during their Sunday service. Diamond Hill Pastor Owen Cardwell was one of the first...
breezejmu.org
The good, bad and ugly of JMU’s first half vs. Arkansas State
It’s been a slow-moving first half for JMU in its second Sun Belt Conference road game of the season. But once the Dukes figured it out, they didn’t look back. JMU is leading Arkansas State at the half 14-3. Here’s the good, bad and ugly of the first 30 minutes.
cbs19news
UVA received $3.6 million to continue treating chronic disease
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA has received $3.6 million to continue its efforts to better treat chronic disease. About 3 million people suffer from Crohn's disease, and there is only one medication available for them. UVA has realized that in this instance one size does not fit all. They...
cbs19news
Feel Good Friday: From Fluvanna County to Nashville
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A country music artist from Central Virginia is making his way to Nashville. Drew Pace started playing the guitar at a young age, but later found a love for sports that lasted until he was hurt. “I started taking guitar lessons when I was...
cbs19news
Banning books controversy in Madison County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Madison County School Board's proposed book banning policy received lots of feedback from locals at their usual meeting. Earlier this fall the School Board proposed a policy to remove all books containing what they deem as sexually explicit material from the high school library. This...
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley Pride returns to Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday in Harrisonburg, The Shenandoah Valley Pride festival was held for the first in two years. It was a busy day downtown as many people came out to enjoy musical performances and vendors and celebrate the city’s diversity. “It means a lot for us...
NBC 29 News
Grants helping economic growth and development
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A project that supports entrepreneurship in central Virginia is receiving nearly $300,000 in grants. Venture Central, a program with the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, will be using the funds to work on economic development issues. “This grant allows us to provide more support, more programming...
wvtf.org
Virginia animal shelters welcome more than 260 victims of hurricanes
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is now caring for more than 700 animals after 45 dogs and cats arrived last week. Communications Director Emily Swecker says the newcomers aren’t available for adoption just yet. “We do hold all of our out-of-state transfer animals for two weeks just to make sure that...
breezejmu.org
Armed robbery in JMU parking lot, student safe
An armed robbery occurred in the R-16 parking lot this morning, according to a message sent out by the JMU Police Department (JMUPD). The R-16 parking lot is a commuter and resident parking lot between the JMU Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments. The incident occurred underneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Way overpass, in which a student used GroupMe to get a ride from an unknown individual. The individual, driving a blue Kia Sedan, produced a firearm then took the student’s backpack and struck the student. The student is currently safe.
NBC 29 News
Gas prices rising across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
wvtf.org
Portraits tell stories of Black Virginians in the early 20th century
Historians call it part of the Jim Crow era, but as the 1800’s ended and the 20th century dawned, African Americans referred to the Era of the New Negro. Jazz, ragtime and blues were popular. People of color were voting, serving in government and posing for portraits. In Charlottesville,...
cbs19news
Grants supporting small business development in three Virginia communities
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nelson County is getting money to support small business development. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $180,000 in Community Business Launch grants on Friday. According to a release, these grants provide funding to offer training to entrepreneurs and conduct business plan competitions aligning with local and regional...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Woman struck by train, airlifted to UVA with serious injuries
A 36-year-old Waynesboro woman was struck by a train while walking on railroad tracks in the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue on Thursday. The name of the woman injured in the 6 p.m. accident is not being released at this time. According to Waynesboro Police, she was airlifted to...
cbs19news
Two events looking ahead to potential midterm results
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two events this week are taking a look ahead to next month’s midterm elections. On Thursday, the Lodge at Old Trail is bringing back its Third Thursday events. This month’s presentation will come from William Antholis, the director and CEO of the University of...
Pedestrian hit by train in Waynesboro
According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue at around 6 pm. on Thursday, Oct. 6, for a report of a pedestrian struck by a train.
cbs19news
Runaway juveniles have been found
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department reports two missing juveniles have been found and are safe. Police say 15-year-old Abigail Garfield and 16-year-old Landon Peery were located on Monday. Garfield was reported as a runaway on Oct. 3, while Peery was reported as a runaway...
