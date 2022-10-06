Read full article on original website
Shomaker Named ASUN Player of the Week
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Senior Erin Shomaker has been named ASUN Player of the Week for the second time this season Monday for her dominating performances against Lipscomb and Austin Peay. "Erin had an unbelievable weekend for us and was so reliable on the offensive end," head coach Matt Botsford...
Women's Soccer Knocks Off Knights for Fourth Straight Win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The FGCU women's soccer team made it four straight wins on Sunday, defeating Bellarmine, 3-0. The Eagles improve to 7-5-0 and 5-1-0 in the ASUN while the Knights fall to 1-5-8 and 1-2-4 in league play. "A great result for us today," said head coach Jim...
Viallaneix Cards Opening-Round 68 To Lead FGCU At Bank Tennessee Intercollegiate
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. - Pierre Viallaneix shot a 4-under 68 to lead the Eagle starting five Sunday during the opening round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate. Villaneix (Apopka, Fla.) sank six birdies on the day, including four on the back nine en route to his season-low round. The senior is tied for second heading into Monday's second round and just two strokes back of tournament leader Algot Kleen (-6) from ETSU.
Men's Golf To Compete In Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate
FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Men's Golf returns to action Sunday as the Eagles are primed to compete in the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate from Jonesborough, Tennessee. Fifteen programs will take part in the three-day event (Oct. 9-11) hosted by ETSU at Blackthorn Club at the Ridges, a par-72 and a 7,147-yard course. Eighteen holes of competition are scheduled for each tournament day.
