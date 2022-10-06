JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. - Pierre Viallaneix shot a 4-under 68 to lead the Eagle starting five Sunday during the opening round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate. Villaneix (Apopka, Fla.) sank six birdies on the day, including four on the back nine en route to his season-low round. The senior is tied for second heading into Monday's second round and just two strokes back of tournament leader Algot Kleen (-6) from ETSU.

