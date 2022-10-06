Judith, age 78, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, LA. Judith was an avid baker, and it was her favorite pastime. Family was her number one priority, and not only did she organize the family reunions, but she earned the title as the glue for the families. Church life was everything to her with the GA’s and the kitchen crew. Judith loved the closeness to everyone in her church family. She was not only a wife and mother, but a staple in the community as the first woman wallpaper hanger in Tangipahoa Parish and the most demanded too. Judith was treasured by everyone who knew her and will be forever missed.

PONCHATOULA, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO