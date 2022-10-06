Read full article on original website
Azizi Johanna Toney
Azizi Johanna Toney was born in Germany. Azizi resided in New York, Florida, and Louisiana. This was a woman who would strive hard to provide her kids with what they desired. Azizi’s late father Foy Hardwick passed away March 27, 2022. She is survived by her mother, Ruby Jordan (Charles Jordan- Bonus Dad); brother, Foy Hardwick Jr.; husband, Dwayne Toney Sr.; sons, Dwayne Toney Jr. and Quincy Toney Sr.; daughter, Aria Toney; grandkids, A.J., Genesis, Lyric, and Quincy Jr.
Judith Ann Benton Nicholas
Judith, age 78, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, LA. Judith was an avid baker, and it was her favorite pastime. Family was her number one priority, and not only did she organize the family reunions, but she earned the title as the glue for the families. Church life was everything to her with the GA’s and the kitchen crew. Judith loved the closeness to everyone in her church family. She was not only a wife and mother, but a staple in the community as the first woman wallpaper hanger in Tangipahoa Parish and the most demanded too. Judith was treasured by everyone who knew her and will be forever missed.
John Edward Lester
John, age 74, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022. He was a resident of Loranger, LA. He is survived by his son, Brandon Lester (Kori); sister, Ann Trosclair (Phillip); and grandchildren, Khloe Lester and Kamryn Lester. John is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Woodard Lester; parents, John...
Robert Martin Bottolfs, Sr.
Robert, age 77, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, October 6, 2022. He was a longtime resident of Hammond, LA. and was a member of Midway Baptist Church. Robert was an avid drag racer. In his younger days, he loved racing his own cars. As he got older, he enjoyed watching drag racing on tv. Robert is also a member of ‘The Son’s of Confederate Veterans’. He loved studying history and enjoyed talking about it with whoever would listen. Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
FOOTBALL: A&M Commerce spoils SLU Homecoming with 31-28 defeat over Lions
HAMMOND, La. – The No. 19/20 Southeastern Louisiana University football team dropped a 31-28 decision to Texas A&M-Commerce in Southland Conference action Saturday afternoon at Strawberry Stadium. The loss was the first of the season at home for SLU (3-3, 1-1 SLC) and spoiled the Lions’ Homecoming celebration. Texas...
SOFTBALL: SLU shuts out Holmes Community College in fall exhibition
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University softball team improved to 3-0 this fall with a 15-0 shutout victory over Holmes Community College in a 10-inning exhibition Friday evening at North Oak Park. SLU finished with 19 hits as a team, as Lexi Johnson, Ka’Lyn Watson and Colleen Kulivan...
7 arrested in connection with shooting death of Hammond High Magnet student
HAMMOND, LA – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Jimmy Travis stated in a press conference this afternoon that (7) seven individuals have been arrested in connection to a shooting that tragically claimed the life of a 16-year-old Hammond High Student. The incident took place close to midnight on October 8, 2022, outside of a residence on St. Paul Loop in Hammond, LA.
Jimmy Travis
TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis updated the investigation into the murder of a 16-year-old student at Hammond High School. Travis, at a news conference this afternoon, said 7 people have been arrested. Including 4 juveniles and a 64-year-old woman.
Two drivers die in separate overnight crashes
KENTWOOD---Last night, October 9th, shortly before 9:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near North River Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 64-year-old Steven Sanders of Kentwood. The initial investigation revealed that a 2018...
UPDATE: 17-year-old turns himself in following Saturday night shooting near Hammond
UPDATE #2 (approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9) Chief Jimmy Travis reports Bradney McGary has been taken into custody on Second Degree Murder charges after surrendering himself to detectives this afternoon. UPDATE #1:. Chief Jimmy Travis reports that several arrests have been made in relation to a murder that...
