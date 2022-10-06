Read full article on original website
Border Patrol Agents find 41 migrants crammed inside a stash house
EL PASO, Texas -- As many as 41 migrants were found inside a stash house, according to a post on the US Border Patrol El Paso Sector's Facebook page. The post was made Monday morning but did not indicate when the stash house was discovered. The posting credits the Ysleta...
Venezuela landslide kills at least 35 people, 52 missing
A landslide in Venezuela on Sunday has killed at least 35 people and left more than 52 missing in the north central state of Aragua, officials said Monday. The landslide came down in the Santos Michelena municipality after days of heavy rainfall caused the five streams near Las Tejerías to overflow, according to Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.
Biden battles California in Supreme Court fight over how to bring home the bacon
The Biden administration and the state of California will face off today in a case that will decide whether California is applying unconstitutional burden on other states.
Man allegedly assaulted flight crew after taking hallucinogen, affidavit says
A passenger who allegedly took psilocybin — the hallucinogenic chemical found in certain mushrooms — before boarding a United Airlines flight in Miami last week was arrested after allegedly assaulting two members of the flight crew. Cherruy Loghan Sevilla is charged with interfering with a flight crew and...
