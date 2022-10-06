ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 21

Jason Chapman
4d ago

I don't think you understand very much as a judge standard people shouldn't be paying for other people's College Maybe if you decide to take out that loan to go to college to get that high paying job pay off your debts that's what most everybody else does but this judge apparently don't see it that way that's what's wrong with most of our judicial system

Reply(1)
13
Fuzzy Bumbles
4d ago

This is illegal. A President cannot spend like this via executive order. Further, it sets a bad precedent for future Presidents to spend as they see fit. Further still, this does nothing to solve the real problem of the ridiculously high cost of a college education. Lastly, you borrowed the money, you pay it back!

Reply(7)
12
Edward Hardin
4d ago

funny republicans hate citizens of this nation so much that they block anything and everything that can help the majority of citizens.

Reply(5)
6
Related
Fox News

Biden and team shrug after Stacey Abrams' Georgia election lawsuit over 'Jim Crow 2.0' rejected by judge

"Jim Eagle" has landed… with a thud. President Joe Biden famously (and somewhat bizarrely) used the name "Jim Eagle" to characterize the Georgia election law. It was not enough to call it "Jim Crow on steroids" and "sick," President Biden wanted the public to know that the law was flagrantly unconstitutional. Some of us disagreed, but the view that counted was that of U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, an Obama appointee who heard the challenge to the law. This week, Jones found the law to be entirely constitutional.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Newsweek

Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KANSAS STATE
CBS News

In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race

With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Lawsuits#Debt Relief#Federal Student Loans#Politics Courts#Politics Governor#Politics Federal#Politics State#Linus College#Student Loan Debt#The Green Bay Division#District Court#The Court Of Appeals#The U S Supreme Court
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi releases full text of bill to BAN lawmakers and their spouses from trading stocks: Democrats go to battle over new law as House Number 2 Hoyer says he will oppose it

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has finally released the full text of the bill to ban lawmakers from trading stocks. The text comes after months of pressure from the public as a number of reports revealed hundreds of lawmakers regularly trade stocks directly related to their work in Congress. It could come to a vote as soon as this week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Student loan borrowers who requested refunds after forgiveness announcement are still waiting

Borrowers who made voluntary payments on their student loans during the payment pause can request a refund. Many borrowers are still waiting to receive theirs. Some borrowers who requested refunds on the federal student loan payments made during the pandemic payment pause are finally seeing the balances hit their bank accounts. But weeks after their initial requests, many others are still waiting.
EDUCATION
creators.com

Good News for Democrats, Bad News for the Rule of Law: Supreme Court Politics

The Supreme Court, it turns out, is even less popular than the inflation-battered Joe Biden. By a 60-40 margin according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court. While the Court isn't responsible for interest rates, it is responsible for overruling a decision that was supported by the overwhelming majority of Americans, and especially American women, which is the reason for the dive in approval ratings. That's good news for the Democratic Party, but not so good for the rule of law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group created by prominent Republicans that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal.The ruling Wednesday from a Waukesha County judge who was a former Republican attorney general comes as voters in the battleground state are submitting their absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson are both on the ballot.Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections filed the lawsuit on behalf of Brookfield voter Nancy Kormanik last...
WISCONSIN STATE
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy