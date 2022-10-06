Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
City celebrates 6th annual Tulsa Native American Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, also known as Native American Day, and the City of Tulsa is celebrating with an all-day event at Dream Keepers Park. The 6th Annual Tulsa Native American Day is sponsored by the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission, which promotes the theme "Our Journey Continues."
KTUL
Tulsa firefighters hit the streets for annual Fill the Boot campaign
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department is collecting donations on the streets for MDA. This will be the first time TFD has done this since 2017. For more than 50 years, Tulsa firefighters have headed to the streets to collect for MDA. This year, they will be...
KTUL
Bristow police investigating threat at high school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bristow Police Department said they are currently investigating a threat at Bristow High School. They say they have a large presence at the school now to safely handle the incident.
KTUL
Tulsa County burn ban to remain in effect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners have approved another extension of the burn ban. Fire officials in the area have determined conditions were appropriate enough to continue the ban. Tulsa County has experienced the driest 120-days since record-keeping began. “We do have some rain forecasted through the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
'I'm supporting my family': Tulsa State Fair vendors reflect on economic boost
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa State Fair wrapped up Sunday evening, ending the “11 Days of Awesome” which also brought eleven days of profits. Organizers wouldn’t say how much revenue the fair generated this year. But they did say last year’s fair brought over one million people through the gates and this year’s attendance is comparable. That’s a lot of money changing hands.
KTUL
Cherokee Nation to receive $1.9M grant to help address opioid crisis
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation will be receiving a $1.9 million Tribal Opioid Response Grant to help address the opioid overdose epidemic and support Cherokees in recovery. The White House had announced that $1.5 billion was awarded to support states, tribes, and territories in their effort to...
KTUL
Charles Page High School starts esports team
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Charles Page High School is pressing start on its own esports team, Sand Springs Public Schools announced. In 2021. the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association board unanimously approved adding to make esports an OSSAA-sanctioned sport. Since then, schools across the state have been getting in on the digital competition.
KTUL
Tulsa Animal Welfare to participate in Dogtoberfest adoption event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Animal Welfare participated in a Dogtoberfest adoption event on Sunday. The event is located at the Village Vet parking lot in Broken Arrow. Free microchips will be given to the first 50 pets adopted from the event, and all adoption fees will be waived.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Tulsa jeweler lends support to hurricane victims by donating necklace funds to Red Cross
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa-based jewelry maker, The Vintage Pearl, is helping to support the American Red Cross in its disaster relief efforts. The Vintage Pearl announced they will be donating half of the purchase price for every state necklace sold from Oct. 4 through 31 to the Red Cross.
KTUL
16-year-old McLain High School shooting suspect appears in court, to be tried as an adult
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The shooting at McLain High School drew massive amounts of attention. Four people shot and one killed following a homecoming game. A week later Tulsa police arrested 16-year-old Niavian Golden for the shooting. With so much attention on the case, NewsChannel 8 asked how that...
KTUL
Green Country caregivers teach babies ASL to communicate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Turns out, babies have a lot to say before they can even say their first words. Just ask the caregivers at The Learning Experience daycare centers in Bixby, where infants and toddlers are learning American Sign Language as part of their early childhood education. “Hungry?...
KTUL
Motorcycle crash in Muskogee County leaves one man dead
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Muskogee County. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Shawn Crawford of Vian was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson when he failed to negotiate a curve of an exit ramp. OHP says The motorcycle hit a curb...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
45-year-old woman dies in east Tulsa house fire
UPDATE: The Tulsa Fire Department says one person is dead after an early morning house fire in east Tulsa. Firefighters say a man who's been staying at the house near South 76th East Avenue and East 4th Place came back from running errands around 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the house.
KTUL
29-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-44 in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One man has died following a single-vehicle collision on I-44 near Lewis Avenue in Tulsa County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that 29-year-old Mitchell Dewayne Agent of Okmulgee was pronounced dead at the scene. On Oct. 8, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Agent drove off the road...
KTUL
Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old Enid man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Thomas Scalley. Troopers say he was last seen in a purple t-shirt, blue jeans, white socks, and camo shoes walking southbound from 3209 S. Highway 81 in Enid. Scalley is an at-risk individual, troopers...
KTUL
SUNDAY FORECAST: Comfortable temperatures
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Morning cloud cover should decrease to partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Temperatures starting off in the 40s and 50s will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light winds are expected, but fire danger remains high due to the drought. Changes are expected...
KTUL
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled after 57-year-old man is found
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: OHP says Vernard Smith has been located. TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 57-year-old Vernard Albenell Smit. Smith is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He was last seen...
Comments / 0