Environment

95.9 WCYY

Watch: ‘The Invasion of The Leaf Peepers’ is Hilarious

They're heeeerrrrreeee. The leaf peepers. Maine and New Hampshire are really kicking things into gear with the beautiful foliage right now, and that means lots of people from away are coming to take it all in. Watch this hilarious video of leaf peepers taking over our state. It's an invasion!
MAINE STATE
95.9 WCYY

Search This Small Maine Town for Millions in Hidden Pirate Treasure

When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars' worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
MACHIASPORT, ME
94.3 WCYY

Do Maine Schools Rank High on the 2022 Annual College Rankings?

The latest college and university rankings are out from US News & World Report. These influential rankings have been coming out from US News since 1983. The report assessed over 1,500 schools using 17 measures of academic quality. The 2022-2023 college rankings report looked at 15 Maine colleges and universities-and...
MAINE STATE
95.9 WCYY

Is It Legal to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Maine?

There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the state of Maine. Pickup trucks are particularly popular, as they're efficient in the winter and can battle the terrain in many of the most rural parts of the state. Trucks are often a staple of many outdoor activities in Maine, including camping, hunting, rafting, and more. During certain seasons in Maine, you'll often see truck beds filled with several people traveling to a destination. But is it legal to ride in the bed of a truck in Maine?
MAINE STATE
95.9 WCYY

New England Shines in Multiple Seasons of ‘Stranger Things’

The new season of Stranger Things makes many references to New England, especially Maine and Massachusetts. The fact that a show that takes place in a rural town in Indiana is mentioning New England shocked me. I mean should it have, probably not, we are wicked cool. I guess I just was not expecting to see more than one New England reference in this hit series.
MAINE STATE
95.9 WCYY

This is Another Top 10 List We Aren’t Surprised to See Maine on

It seems like ever since the pandemic forced people to spend time outdoors and see the flaws of city-living, people have “discovered” our Vacationland here in Maine. Our state has been hitting lists in major publications for having iconic national parks, the best foodie scenes, and has even landed itself on the list for best places to live.
MAINE STATE
95.9 WCYY

Massachusetts Man Grows Record-Breaking Pumpkin

The theme at this year’s Topsfield Fair seems to be go big or go home. On the same weekend a Warren, Massachusetts, man devoured the estimated equivalent of 200 hot dogs in seven minutes (after which, I assume his theme became just needing to go), a Tyngsborough man provided some vindication to our friend Charlie Brown, according to MassLive.com. There for all to see sat the Topsfield Fair’s Great Pumpkin; the greatest of all time, as a matter of fact.
TYNGSBOROUGH, MA
95.9 WCYY

Fall Fun: Grab Your Friends and Make Bonsai Trees at New England Bars

I'm totally enthralled with this concept of hanging out at a watering hole and trimming baby trees, otherwise known as bonsai trees. I've often thought about buying a kit and doing this at home as a relaxation technique. The hobby is often touted as a stress-free, slow paced, connecting-with-plants way to take deep breaths and release any anxiety.
GARDENING
95.9 WCYY

Popular Maine Brewing Company Opening Two More Locations Soon

A local brewing company is continuing a rapid expansion, with two more future locations recently announced. Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co., which originally opened in 2017, has quickly grown into numerous locations throughout coast southern Maine. However, that footprint is now going northwest. The Bangor Daily News reported that Brickyard Hollow...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
94.3 WCYY

Mainer Helps Tiny Baby Turtle Get to Water After Seeing a ‘Small Rock Moving’

A seriously cute baby turtle recently decided to make an appearance at a road work site. The Maine Department of Transportation posted this great image of the baby turtle on social media. The hatchling was caught, and quickly moved close to a nearby waterway. This simple little act gives a new chance to the turtle, who could've easily been caught right up in the rest of the rocks.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Watch: The 1980s Ted Williams TV Commercial for Maine’s JJ Nissen Bread

We're taking you back to 1987 with this iconic TV commercial featuring this Red Sox legend- the late, great Ted Williams. Williams played left field for the Sox from 1939 to 1960. He did take some time off to fight in World War II, which only makes his legend even greater. "Teddy Ballgame" played his entire career as a Red Sox (are you listening Damon, Clemens. Ellsbury, Boggs?), so he, of course, would become a perfect spokesperson for New England brands.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History

Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
PORTLAND, ME
95.9 WCYY

95.9 WCYY

