Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
Suspect charged in Bonifay murder case
BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Bonifay man already under state supervision is facing charges in relation to a mid-September murder. According to Bonifay Police on Monday, officers responded on September 17 to a shooting on West US Highway 90. A passerby discovered the victim, Jimmy Junior McCullous, with a gunshot would to the abdomen. McCullous was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
5 injured in Mid Bay Bridge head-on crash
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — 5 people are hurt after a head-on collision Sunday night on the Mid-Bay Bridge in Destin. Florida Highway Patrol said three cars were involved in the crash leaving the bridge shut down for hours. A 51-year-old Destin man driving north in a white Mercedes crossed into oncoming traffic just before 7:00 […]
utv44.com
Escambia Co FL Sheriff's Office seeks missing endangered adult
MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: Amanda Dees Harper (42 years old) Amanda was last seen today (10/07/22) around 11:15am, on the 6600 blk of Pensacola Blvd. She is 5'4, 140 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Amanda was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue skirt, and blue shoes. She may be driving a white, Honda Pilot, FL Tag# Z86JIE.
Man dead following argument in parking lot of southeast Alabama Walmart
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday night. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was reportedly shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAR
33-year-old Crestview woman killed as jeep overturns during crash
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 33-year-old Crestview woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Okaloosa County Tuesday morning. It happened around 7 a.m. on State Road 293, just north of Range Rd. Florida Highway Patrol states the woman's jeep left the roadway and overturned down the east embankment, coming to...
Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run; FHP still looking for driver
The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who ran a stop sign and crashed into a man on a motorcycle.
Former THP Trooper reportedly spotted in Florida after going missing; car located near beach
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida has since put out an alert about the missing man. On Wednesday, the department posted on Facebook, saying Briggs' car was found at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Tuesday.
WEAR
Family identifies man killed in Bellview Ballpark double-shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family on Monday identified the man shot and killed in Saturday evening's incident at Bellview Ballpark in Escambia County. Family tells WEAR News that 22-year-old Kaderrick Teamer was the fatal victim in the double-shooting. "Kaderrick had his faults but was a genuine pure-hearted person who would...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Escambia Co. bus driver cited for reckless driving after causing 4-vehicle crash: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County school bus driver was cited for careless for allegedly causing a crash involving four other vehicles. The crash happened Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the intersection of North Pace Boulevard and St. Mary Avenue. Troopers believe the school bus driver failed to stop at a red light. The […]
dothanpd.org
Four Suspects Charged with Robbery of Business
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Dothan Police Department responded to a strong-arm robbery in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway. It was determined four individuals became belligerent with the employees of the establishment and began destroying property inside. During their rampage, one of the suspects commented they were going to rob them. Another suspect used a cell phone and videoed the incident. While walking on the countertop of the business, one suspect reached down and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.
Donor offering $10,000 reward for tips in deadly Bellview Ballpark shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can give information about the deadly shooting that happened at a Pensacola park. On Saturday, Sept. 1, shots were fired at the park while several football games were taking place. When deputies arrived, they found a 22-year-old man dead […]
wdhn.com
Elderly woman found in roach-infested home with no running water, exposed to drugs: Okaloosa Co. deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 10 people were arrested on wide-ranging charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant. Deputies served the warrant at a home that served as the site of several overdoses. Neighbors also complained about junk and trash...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama man killed when his car flips, then is struck by 18-wheeler
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday when his car overturned and then was struck by a semi-trucck. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, state troopers reported. The wreck killed an Andalusia man. William D. Feagin, 60. Feagin was fatally injured after the 2015 Hyundai Sonata he was...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Marvin Dewayne Baker, 37, for Multiple School District Thefts on October 3, 2022
Theft reported on the campuses of Roulhac Middle School and Chipley High School resulted in one arrested and the items recovered. On September 14, 2022, the Washington County, Florida Communications Center received a call-in reference to a theft of a golf cart from Chipley High School. A week later another call was received from Roulhac Middle School with reports of chainsaws missing on the school campuses.
Missing former THP Trooper last seen in Okaloosa County, Florida
The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating former Tennessee Highway Patrol officer Harvey Briggs, 54, who went missing Saturday morning.
Woman dead after Jeep overturns on roadway: Florida Highway Patrol
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died early Tuesday morning off of State Road 293 after her Jeep overturned and landed in the trees, according to a release from the FHP. The 33-year-old Crestview woman was driving a 2014 Jeep traveling north of State Road 293, just north of […]
Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
Day 1 of Destin Seafood Festival starts with large crowds
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Before the official start at 4 p.m., hundreds of spectators filled the Destin harbor for the first day of the Destin Seafood Festival. Organizer Cali Hlavak said they expect thousands of travelers and locals over the weekend. The 44th annual festival is the first year back since the COVID-19 pandemic. More […]
Comments / 0