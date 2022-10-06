Read full article on original website
Alicent Hightower's Death Might Not Be Satisfying to 'House of the Dragon' Fans
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and potentially House of the Dragon. The one rule of Westeros is that "all men must die." Throughout the years, fans of the series have watched their favorite characters die, and House of the Dragon is no different. Article continues...
5 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'House of the Dragon'
From Helaena's prophecy about Aemond to Rhaenyra's braided hair, see the best details from HBO's newest episode of the "Game of Thrones" prequel here.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Ending Explained: Is Viserys Dead? How “The Prince That Was Promised” Prophecy Connects to Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen
HBO‘s House of the Dragon Episode 8 “The Lord of the Tides” gave Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) one last time to make things right. The decaying monarch roused himself from his sickbed to sit on the Iron Throne — for the last time? — to stick up for Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and confirm that her bastard Strong children are legitimate Targaryens and Velaryons in his eyes. He then attempted to heal his feuding family with an emotional plea at a “last supper” that might have just reunited Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra once and for all. And then Viserys pulled...
House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate
House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
House of the Dragon Episode 8’s most emotional moment was improvised
One of the best scenes in House of the Dragon Episode 8 was the result of an “accident” during filming, and the actors improvised. It feels like we’ve had a reason to say this every week, but Episode 8 really does feel like a major turning point for House of the Dragon. A head rolled, a royal inheritance was settled, and – for a brief moment – the fate of the Iron Throne seemed to be decided.
House of the Dragon episode 9 trailer teases treason and trickery
The kingdom is in turmoil in the new trailer for House of the Dragon episode 9
A Closer Look At Emma D’Arcy’s Transformation In House Of The Dragon
When the audience is first introduced to Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra six episodes into HBO’s House of the Dragon, she’s giving birth and covered in sweat, with strands of icy blonde Targaryen hair falling over her porcelain face. Instantly, D’Arcy’s character is thrown into more drama (a legacy started with Game of Thrones); Princess Rhaenyra attends a funeral, Princess Rhaenyra defends her children, Princess Rhaenyra bleeds (again) at a royal wedding.
House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences
Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.
What House of the Dragon's big death means for Rhaenyra
When Ser Criston Cole actor Fabien Frankel promised episode five was the one to watch, we had no idea what House of the Dragon could possibly have in store for fans. It seems the prequel is challenging Game of Thrones for the most gory television show of the franchise. Episode five's unexpected death was so gruesome, it makes Theon Greyjoy's botched beheading of Winterfell's master-of-arms Ser Rodrik Cassel look like soft play.
Paddy Considine’s Devastating Performance as Viserys in ‘House of the Dragon’ is Going to Win an Emmy
Paddy Considine has ruled over House of the Dragon as King Viserys I since the HBO show’s premiere, but last night’s episode was his chance to reign supreme. Considine’s performance as the dying Targaryen king was a tour de force, full of vulnerability, courage, and tragedy. While Viserys has always been in ill health, the man who reunites with daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and brother Daemon (Matt Smith) is a living corpse. Considine didn’t just fully embrace playing a man falling apart, but turned Viserys’s decrepit body and full on zombie face into a conduit to beautifully reveal the king’s...
House of the Dragon fans are ‘melting’ over viral video of Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy
House of the Dragon fans have been going wild over a viral clip of series leads Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy discussing their favourite drinks.D’Arcy (who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel) and Cooke (who stars as Alicent Hightower) took part in a TikTok promo for HBO, in which Cooke asks D’Arcy: “What’s your drink of choice?”Her co-star responds: “A negroni, sbagliato, with prosecco in it.” Cooke simply replies with: “Ooh, oh. Stunning.”Cooke then admits that “in her old age” of 28, she has grown to like gin martinis with a twist – though she can...
House of the Dragon: Aegon Targaryen’s misunderstood ‘Song of Ice and Fire’ dream, explained
Game of Thrones fans are learning a lot more about the Targaryens thanks to House of the Dragon.HBO’s new spin-off series continued on Sunday (9 October), transporting viewers back to the world of Westeros – albeit one set more than 150 years before the events of Game of Thrones.The series isn’t just aimed at viewers of the original series, though. There have already been several moments where it became clear the prequel will reward readers of George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, as well as his A Song of Ice and Fire book series.In the latest instalment, the series...
