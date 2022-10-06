Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy who disappeared during the weekend
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Jeremiah Brooks was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday in Stone Mountain. He is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 123 pounds with brown eyes and black...
Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of Georgia football player
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
WALB 10
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California
GRANADA HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – A California home that made national headlines for the amount of trash filling the yard for years has been put up for sale. “We’re all kind of in disbelief now that we may not have to have this in our neighborhood anymore,” said James Eric, who lives nearby.
Gov. Kemp honors college student killed in equestrian accident for bravery
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp honored a Georgia college student this week who died in an accident at an equestrian event in North Georgia for her bravery. Breanna Chadwick, 20, died at the horse-riding event in Chatsworth on July 7 after an out-of-control horse plowed into a gate where spectators were standing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Georgia apple orchard ranked as 2nd best in America, according to USA Today
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — North Georgia has one of the best apple orchards in America, according to new rankings from USA Today. The publication ranked the 10 best apple orchards to visit as part of its “10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.” Apple picking is a fall tradition in Georgia.
Six pounds of meth seized during series of drug arrests in Alabama
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) arrested four people and seized over six pounds of methamphetamine during a series of operations Wednesday.
Georgia's Dept. of Human Services warns of phishing scams in cash assistance program
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning the public to be wary of phishing scams trying to exploit Georgians in the Cash Assistance Program. These phishing schemes can appear through personal emails and third-party accounts. According to DHS, scammers are using the program as a way to steal personally identifiable information with illegitimate emails, text messages, social media posts and unexpected phone calls, etc.
WALB 10
Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the last day to register to vote in November elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tuesday, Oct. 11, marks exactly four weeks until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections and is also the last day to register to vote in those November contests. Additionally, all Georgians should take time now to double-check their voter registration so it can be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock sat side-by-side in a pink convertible. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ...
AOL Corp
These two Georgia restaurants rank among the nation’s best. What they’re known for
Georgia is home to two top restaurants — including the nation’s best-kept secret, new rankings show. Joe’s at the Jepson in Savannah joins Glen-Ella Springs Inn & Restaurant in Clarkesville in making it onto lists of top 10 best places to eat in the United States, according to results published Sept. 27.
The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote
Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta. The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Red and Black
Leaked Gov. Kemp audio raises concerns about future of contraceptive access
On Sept. 10, Gov. Brian Kemp attended a Georgia-Samford tailgate hosted by the University of Georgia College Republicans where he was recorded speaking about the logistics of potentially banning Plan B, an emergency contraceptive pill, in the state of Georgia. The audio was leaked on Twitter five days later, resulting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALB 10
Man discovers $1 million Powerball ticket after not checking numbers for months
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - A Kentucky man found out he had a $1 million winning Powerball ticket months after finally checking his numbers. According to the Kentucky Lottery, the man, who wanted to remain anonymous, had a stack of tickets dating back to June when he sat down recently to go through them.
Comments / 0