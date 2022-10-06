ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WRBL News 3

Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of Georgia football player

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
WALB 10

Hoarder house goes up for sale in California

GRANADA HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – A California home that made national headlines for the amount of trash filling the yard for years has been put up for sale. “We’re all kind of in disbelief now that we may not have to have this in our neighborhood anymore,” said James Eric, who lives nearby.
Georgia State
11Alive

Georgia's Dept. of Human Services warns of phishing scams in cash assistance program

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning the public to be wary of phishing scams trying to exploit Georgians in the Cash Assistance Program. These phishing schemes can appear through personal emails and third-party accounts. According to DHS, scammers are using the program as a way to steal personally identifiable information with illegitimate emails, text messages, social media posts and unexpected phone calls, etc.
TheAtlantaVoice

The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote

Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta.  The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Red and Black

Leaked Gov. Kemp audio raises concerns about future of contraceptive access

On Sept. 10, Gov. Brian Kemp attended a Georgia-Samford tailgate hosted by the University of Georgia College Republicans where he was recorded speaking about the logistics of potentially banning Plan B, an emergency contraceptive pill, in the state of Georgia. The audio was leaked on Twitter five days later, resulting...
