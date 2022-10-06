ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

Related
myfox28columbus.com

WSYX ABC 6 partners with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We have all seen the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian, and many here in Central Ohio know families impacted by the storm. That’s why WSYX ABC 6 is teaming up with the Salvation Army in Central Ohio for an ABC 6 Day of Giving on Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Schools assure they are addressing safety with ongoing teen violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gun violence continues to impact teens throughout Central Ohio. Some high-profile cases over the last week include a shooting near a high school football game, the other involving a 10-year-old taking a bullet. City Council President Shannon Hardin addressed the incidents saying, "it's a shame when those spaces divulge into violence. It's unacceptable, it's absolutely unacceptable."
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus firefighters honor fallen heroes with 'Last Alarm' ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus firefighters gathered near the intersection of Marconi Boulevard and Broad Street to honor firefighters that died in 2022 with a "Last Alarm" ceremony. During the 2022 Columbus Division of Fire Firefighter Memorial Service, 41 firefighters were honored for their commitment to the...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
myfox28columbus.com

Locations participating in Columbus Hispanic Restaurant Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's Hispanic Restaurant Week in the 614!. Over 20 restaurants in Columbus are participating and offering a three-course menu with their own unique traditional dishes. Food from Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean are all presented. Check out the following list of participating...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Ginther
myfox28columbus.com

Argument leads to crash in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An argument led to a crash in northeast Columbus Monday morning. Witnesses said they watched as one man tried to run down another man on North Cassady Avenue around 6:30 a.m. The 49-year-old victim told ABC 6 that a man was asked to leave his...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Animals killed in east Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire in east Columbus spread to two homes before firefighters contained it Saturday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 690 block of Lilley Avenue. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the fire involved two homes, but no people were injured.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

15-year-old girl dies after fight leads to shooting in Franklin Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fight at an eastside park Monday ended in a deadly shooting, Columbus police said. Columbus police said Shotspotter, a system used to identify possible gunshots, alerted officers around 3:20 p.m about a shooting in the 1700 block of East Broad Street. Assistant Chief LaShanna...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Volunteers#Boxing#Crime#Parks Department#Cpd
myfox28columbus.com

$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
myfox28columbus.com

Buckeye players investing NIL money for their future

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Name Image Likeness has opened the door for many college athletes, and two Buckeyes are taking advantage of it. Instead of using the money to buy cars and nice things, the pair are spending their cash on old houses. Buckeyes TreVeyon Henderson and Gee Scott...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

North Columbus ambulance crash sends 3 people to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were injured in a north Columbus crash involving an ambulance early Monday morning. Officers arrived at Morse Road and North High Street near Clintonville just after midnight. The ambulance was heading to the hospital when the accident happened, police said. The patient, a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking the public for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. A suspect entered a bank in the 2500 block of East Dublin Granville Road around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the suspect approached a bank teller and handed them a...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy