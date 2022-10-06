Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Do you recognize this man? Man enters U-District home, assaults resident
SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a man who entered a home in the University District and assaulted a resident inside Sunday morning. At about 5 a.m., police responded to a house near Northeast 47th Street and 18th Avenue Northeast after multiple people reported that they were woken up by a man inside their home.
SouthSoundTalk
Ghosts and Spirits and Entities Oh My! The Homes We Share With Ghostly South Sound Residents
Bigfoot isn’t the only mysterious presence in the Pacific Northwest, as hauntings of the paranormal kind have been reported throughout the great state of Washington. Even here in the South Sound community, there have been reported sightings of ghosts, spirits, entities, and the like in various places and buildings that still consider our home theirs. Talk about spooky!
The Suburban Times
Student Rate Available for Write in the Harbor
Tacoma Community College announcement. What: “Write in the Harbor” Conference: Dream It, Write It!. Student Rate: $45 (Must have a valid email address from a Washington state college) Registration: Register Online. Write in the Harbor, TCC’s annual writers’ conference, returns to an in-person format at TCC Gig Harbor...
The Suburban Times
LPD welcomes two graduates to the department
City of Lakewood social media post. Today we had the privilege of welcoming 2 new graduates to LPD. They have successfully completed the (& graduated from) WA State CJTC Academy. Congratulations & welcome to Officer N. Zieber & Officer J. Johnson. We are excited to have you here serving the citizens of Lakewood.
The Suburban Times
Classy Chassis Haunted Car Wash – Have a Terrifyingly Clean Time, Support Kids
Submitted by Classy Chassis. The legendary Classy Chassis Haunted Car Wash is returning to our community again. Car wash owner Corey Campbell and his team invite you to come out and enjoy a thrilling drive-through experience of spooky characters, music, special effects, laser lights and illusions – and drive away with a clean and shiny car. Plus, feel great knowing a portion of your ticket purchase benefits Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation.
knkx.org
El Centro de la Raza marks 50 years and buys a roller rink
As people across the country celebrate Latino Heritage Month, a longtime cultural institution in Seattle is marking 50 years. On Saturday, El Centro de la Raza, the Beacon Hill nonprofit, is throwing a community gala at the Washington Convention Center to celebrate its decades of service. The event will be livestreamed.
KUOW
Where is the 'best' place to live in Western Washington?: Today So Far
Kirkland is the best. Wait, Sammamish is the best. Maybe it's Bellevue?. Almost Live! is back! (sort of) Langley on Whidbey Island is building a solution to its lack of worker housing. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 7, 2022. Kirkland ranks high on...
The Suburban Times
Do you walk or bike around Lakewood?
City of Lakewood social media post. Do you walk or bike around Lakewood? We want to hear from you! We’re updating our plan that outlines where sidewalks and bike lanes should go in the city and public input is an important part of this process. Find the survey at http://lakewoodnmsurvey.com.
The Suburban Times
Brand New Tommy Bahama Shirts – A St. Vinnies Bargain
My wife Peg and I love to visit St. Vinnies South 56th Street in Tacoma. You never know what’s you’ll find. On this Thursday trip I was thrilled to save over a hundred dollars. They have a great selection of brand-new men’s shirts by Tommy Bahama for only a fraction of the original price (some had tags showing $134.00 each). There were several styles . . . most have college names on them. I considered both the maroon Texas A&M and the Johns Hopkins shirts. In the end, I chose the Hawaiian version from Hopkins. I may go back for one of the Texas A&M ones or look at some of the other offerings as well.
travellemming.com
17 Best Cities in Washington State in 2022 (A Local’s Picks)
I’m a Seattle local who travels all throughout the state and in this guide, I share the best cities in Washington. Several are small to mid-sized, and each caters to a variety of visitors and potential residents. Many destinations made my list of the best places to visit in...
KOMO News
Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent
SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast
A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA
Located in the Pacific Ocean, Olympia is home to much delicious seafood and other ingredients. With different cuisine in the area, this list of fifteen Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA, will let you discover the delicious dishes in the area. 1. Budd Bay Cafe. $$$ | (360) 357-6963 | WEBSITE.
The Suburban Times
CPSD Promising Future: Daniela Montoya
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Harrison Preparatory School senior Daniela Montoya. Daniela joined Harrison Prep in 2020 as a sophomore and did not speak English fluently. She did not let language or the COVID-19 pandemic hold her back from becoming a beloved leader at Harrison Prep.
The Suburban Times
The Puyallup City Council Oct. 11 Meeting Agenda
The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting/Budget Workshop on Oct. 11 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Teenage Hiker Falls To Their Death After Slipping At Waterfall
Authorities don't suspect any foul play in the young hiker's death.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Road Roundup
City of Lakewood announcement. This week a contractor performed emergency repairs on 112th Street SW between Holden Road SW and Butte Drive SW to improve the roadway. Due to the high traffic volume from the Washington Boulevard SW detour the roadway deteriorated, needing to be patched. The city authorized an emergency contract to fix the road.
The Suburban Times
Enhancing Service Delivery to West Pierce Communities
West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. With 9-1-1 calls for service continuing to increase every year, West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) continues to evolve as an all-hazards response provider. Adaptive approaches in resource deployment to address the demands of increased call volume has been essential to the needs of the community.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood City Council begins budget review
City of Lakewood announcement. The Lakewood City Council had its first opportunity to dive into the proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget at a special meeting Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. That’s when department directors outlined their proposed budgets for the biennium. Budgets reviewed at the meeting included:. City Manager. Parks, Recreation...
The Suburban Times
Affordable Housing Action Strategy Presentation Scheduled for Study Session on Tuesday
City of Tacoma announcement. The City Council will receive an update on the City of Tacoma’s Affordable Housing Action Strategy (AHAS) during Study Session this Tuesday, October 11 at noon in City Council Chambers (Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, First Floor, on TV Tacoma and on ZOOM. The...
