Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost getting hammered on social media following Nebraska's one-point win
Scott Frost’s tenure at Nebraska was known for many things, including losing a lot of one-score games. On Friday night, Nebraska got a one-point victory against Rutgers which is something that has not happened in quite some time. Nebraska fans immediately began dragging Frost on social media for how...
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?
I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
KETV.com
Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement
BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
Ask Omaha: what's the best old lady restaurant in Omaha?
My mom (73) and I are visiting Omaha next weekend. She is a picky eater and really only enjoys American food and BBQ, with an occasional Italian meal thrown in (meaning spaghetti). Any suggestions for restaurants that do not require reservations (another of her pet peeves) and that she will get food she likes?
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease
The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
1011now.com
New traffic pattern on Highway 77 for Lincoln South Beltway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 77 will move from a head-to-head configuration to a single-lane configuration for the construction of the Lincoln South Beltway project starting Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Northbound traffic will remain in the northbound lanes and southbound traffic...
1011now.com
Car crashes into south Lincoln house
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the 7500 block of S. 32nd Street at 3:29 p.m. According to LPD, a 61-year-old man was injured due to the incident, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
klkntv.com
Rollover crash in Lincoln closes part of Highway 2 during the morning commute
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities shut down part of Highway 2 on Monday after two vehicles collided. This happened near South 20th Street around 8:15 a.m. One of the vehicles was flipped upside-down by the impact, while the other sustained damage to the front passenger’s side. Westbound lanes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AdWeek
Omaha Anchor Alexandra Stone Leaves Station for ‘Personal and Family Reasons’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KETV anchor Alexandra Stone has signed off from the Omaha ABC affiliate after 8 years there. She told viewers she’s “had a...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
kfornow.com
Body Found In Clay County Is Believed To Be Missing Columbus Woman
Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 7, 2022) The body found Wednesday morning east of Harvard, about 90 miles southwest of Lincoln, is believed to be tghat of a missing Columbus woman. 25 year old, Jasmine Garnett had been reported missing since September 16th. Garnett’s...
klin.com
Lancaster County Issued Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning to southeastern Nebraska, including Lincoln and Lancaster County. Channel 8 Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins spoke with KLIN News and said that although it’s early in the fall season, freezing temperatures are not unusual. “It’s dead-on normal,” said Dawkins. “October 7th...
KSNB Local4
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.
klkntv.com
Woman stabbed near downtown bus stop, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was stabbed Wednesday afternoon near 11th and O Streets, Lincoln Police say. Officers arrived near a bus stop around 4:30 p.m. and found a young woman with injuries to her left arm, according to Capt. Todd Kocian. Those injuries were not life-threatening, and...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman assaulted and robbed by group of six in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is still searching for two women and one man after a late-night assault and robbery in March. Officer Becky Keller said the victim was at the Fat Toad near 14th and O Streets when she befriended a group of girls, who then pushed her into their car while she was waiting for her Uber ride.
Comments / 0