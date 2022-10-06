ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost getting hammered on social media following Nebraska's one-point win

Scott Frost’s tenure at Nebraska was known for many things, including losing a lot of one-score games. On Friday night, Nebraska got a one-point victory against Rutgers which is something that has not happened in quite some time. Nebraska fans immediately began dragging Frost on social media for how...
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?

I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Indiana State
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
lehsoracle.com

Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway

Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
KETV.com

Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement

BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
BLAIR, NE
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: what's the best old lady restaurant in Omaha?

My mom (73) and I are visiting Omaha next weekend. She is a picky eater and really only enjoys American food and BBQ, with an occasional Italian meal thrown in (meaning spaghetti). Any suggestions for restaurants that do not require reservations (another of her pet peeves) and that she will get food she likes?
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
KETV.com

City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease

The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

New traffic pattern on Highway 77 for Lincoln South Beltway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 77 will move from a head-to-head configuration to a single-lane configuration for the construction of the Lincoln South Beltway project starting Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Northbound traffic will remain in the northbound lanes and southbound traffic...
1011now.com

Car crashes into south Lincoln house

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the 7500 block of S. 32nd Street at 3:29 p.m. According to LPD, a 61-year-old man was injured due to the incident, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
kfornow.com

Body Found In Clay County Is Believed To Be Missing Columbus Woman

Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 7, 2022) The body found Wednesday morning east of Harvard, about 90 miles southwest of Lincoln, is believed to be tghat of a missing Columbus woman. 25 year old, Jasmine Garnett had been reported missing since September 16th. Garnett’s...
COLUMBUS, NE
klin.com

Lancaster County Issued Freeze Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning to southeastern Nebraska, including Lincoln and Lancaster County. Channel 8 Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins spoke with KLIN News and said that although it’s early in the fall season, freezing temperatures are not unusual. “It’s dead-on normal,” said Dawkins. “October 7th...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Woman stabbed near downtown bus stop, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was stabbed Wednesday afternoon near 11th and O Streets, Lincoln Police say. Officers arrived near a bus stop around 4:30 p.m. and found a young woman with injuries to her left arm, according to Capt. Todd Kocian. Those injuries were not life-threatening, and...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Woman assaulted and robbed by group of six in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is still searching for two women and one man after a late-night assault and robbery in March. Officer Becky Keller said the victim was at the Fat Toad near 14th and O Streets when she befriended a group of girls, who then pushed her into their car while she was waiting for her Uber ride.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy