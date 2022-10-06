ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gas prices hit a record high in California, though costs are expected to drop

By Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nm5lj_0iPCKCiu00

Gas prices in some parts of California hit a record high on Wednesday with the cost of gasoline reaching over $8 a gallon in some areas.

But drivers will get a small reprieve from rising gas prices, according to AAA’s Doug Shupe.

For the first time in a month, the state-wide average price for gasoline dropped in California by half a cent, going from an average of $6.425 to $6.42.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The average price for gas in the Los Angeles area also dropped a tiny amount and has now gone down to $6.49, according to AAA.

Shupe believes that the price of gas will continue to fall over the next few days.

“I’m hoping that this trend is going to be with us for a little while,” said Shupe, who believes that prices will continue to decline for a few reasons.

First, there are imports of gasoline products expected to arrive within the next few weeks. There is also a fuel winter blend that has been allowed to enter the market earlier than in years past, and should be available to consumers before Nov. 1.

In addition, a number of refineries that went offline for planned and unplanned maintenance will start to come back online, Shupe added.

“So we’re hoping that this is going to help with our fuel inventory crisis and get some more product out there,” he said. “And as the supply increases, we’re hoping that prices will go down.”

Comments / 8

James Crocker
4d ago

Crude oil supplies are being cut, refineries are cutting back because of poor sales forecasts and increasing costs. Even with Biden using up the last of the Strategic Oil Reserve it won't hit the west coast for 3 to 4 weeks, and there won't be any left fir emergencies. OPEC will cut even further to maintain profits which fund their governments, further than Biden can provide Oil without opening up to new drilling which he refuses to do.

Reply(2)
4
Stevek88
4d ago

Newsom is too worried about running for president...he is ruining California and pushing gas prices to historic levels

Reply
2
Related
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

10-Year Home Price Evolution in Arizona Breaks Records

The housing market has seen many ups and downs over the past decade and now, as inflation and low mortgage rates begin to rise, homebuyers and renters are once again in a tough spot. Although home prices are increasing across the board, prices have jumped in some markets much more...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTVU FOX 2

California's bullet train project may never be finished

OAKLAND, Calif. - A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished. A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs. The vision of the project is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Traffic
NEWStalk 870

Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks

First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Gas Prices#Refineries#Los Angeles Area#Aaa
KTLA.com

These historic California sites are at risk of flooding

(Stacker) – Rising sea levels. Runoff from rapidly melting snow and ice. Rivers and streams overflowing their banks. As climate change continues to wreak havoc on the environmental norms humans widely take for granted, the frequency and severity of extreme weather has increased on a global scale. Floods, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

These are the crops that California’s most agricultural counties produce

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The majority of California’s top 10 agricultural counties are all located in one region: the San Joaquin Valley. The San Joaquin Valley counties that make up the list are Fresno, Kern, Kings, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tulare counties. (The three remaining counties that make up the valley, which didn’t make the list of top agricultural producers, are Inyo, Madera and Mono counties.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
ifiberone.com

California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow

Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next. An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be preceded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
KTLA

Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million

A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
CULVER CITY, CA
CBS LA

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties, including Ventura

The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties.The new maps reflect new data and improved computer modeling since an earlier series of maps was published in 2009, as well as threats from tsunamis originating far away and locally, the Geological Survey said in a press release.In one example of the updates, new modeling for Santa Cruz County shows that a subduction zone earthquake off...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Herald and News

Oregon governor signs pact with West Coast leaders to transition region to 100% clean electricity

Three West Coast governors and a Canadian premier signed a pact to make the region the first on the continent to transition to 100% clean electricity and a low-carbon economy. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and British Columbia Premier John Horgan in San Francisco on Thursday morning to sign the pact, which includes commitments to create policies, investments and interstate projects that will end each state’s dependency on fossil fuels and create new green energy jobs in the coming decades.
OREGON STATE
dakotafreepress.com

South Dakota Not Breaking Visitor Records

On Friday, Governor Kristi Noem exhorted people to “Join me in continuing to support our robust tourism industry” and “welcome and encourage every visitor to experience the Great Faces and Great Places of South Dakota.” When she published that note, Noem herself was not in South Dakota to welcome any visitors; she was supporting Arizona’s robust tourism industry by hosting her daughter Kennedy’s destination wedding at a resort in Sedona where rooms cost over a thousand dollars a night.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

719K+
Followers
84K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy