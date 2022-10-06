Read full article on original website
UK prosecutor: Nurse poisoned 2 babies with insulin
LONDON (AP) — A hospital neonatal nurse in Britain accused of killing seven babies and trying to kill 10 others poisoned two infants deliberately with insulin, a British prosecutor said Monday. Lucy Letby, 32, has been charged with murder in the deaths of five baby boys and two girls,...
US warns Hong Kong against helping sanctioned individuals
HONG KONG (AP) — The U.S. warned Hong Kong on Monday that its status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals, days after a luxury yacht connected to a sanctioned Russian tycoon docked in the city. “The possible use...
Cremations readied for Thai day care massacre victims
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Makeshift furnaces made of clay bricks were being built Monday on the grounds of Buddhist temples in a town in northeastern Thailand to cremate the bodies of the mostly young victims of last week’s massacre at a day care center by a former policeman.
