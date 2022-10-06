The CDC reports that Indiana has a high rate of drug overdose deaths and a high rate of substance abuse. About 1 in 12 residents have a substance use disorder, making addiction services programs a critical issue for this state. Overdose deaths in the state have risen by almost 28 percent since 2010. Over 4,000 people in Indiana have died from an accidental overdose in the last ten years. If you are a resident of Indiana and need help with addiction, your best bet is to seek inpatient drug rehab centers. This thorough treatment allows patients to focus on recovery in a safe environment away from triggers. Indiana Center for Recovery is one of the top addiction rehab centers in the state to help you with our one-on-one and group therapy sessions, life skills training, and physical activity. Our professional and supervised team also provides medication-assisted treatment, which can be helpful for some patients. Unlike most addiction treatment centers, the Indiana Center for Recovery offers a full continuum of care with board-certified psychiatrists. Our licensed mental health counselors provide you with adequate mental health treatment. The Indiana Center for Recovery also accepts private health insurance for qualifying patients. Treatment Programs Catered to Your Needs Inpatient drug rehab at Indiana Center for Recovery provides various services and programs for people suffering from addiction. Trained medical staff provide specialized care for patients based on their specific needs. You can take outpatient or inpatient treatment programs depending on your needs. We also offer a range of treatment options, including specialized treatments for alcohol and opioid addiction. Medication-Assisted Detox at ICFR Medication-assisted detox treatment is integral to inpatient treatment for people with substance use disorders. These medications work to reduce cravings and prevent relapse. These drugs are generally used in conjunction with behavioral therapy. Some of these medications include buprenorphine (Subutex), which has a mild opioid effect. Others, like naltrexone (Revia, Vivitrol), block the opioid effects in the brain. Other medications are used to treat cravings and other withdrawal symptoms. Timeline of Detox Program The length of stay at a detox facility depends on the substance abused. Patients may require up to ten days for alcohol detox and up to three days for benzodiazepines and opiates. Other patients may need longer. Our professional team aims to help patients avoid relapse and build healthy coping mechanisms. Inpatient Drug Rehab Inpatient drug rehab programs at the Indiana Center for Recovery offer medical and non-medical treatment. Addiction treatment services at our center are tailored to each and include 12-step meetings and substance abuse groups. Inpatient treatment involves spending more time in a hospital than outpatient treatment. During this time, patients receive medication, detoxification, and addiction counseling. The program also includes peer recovery coaching. Some people may benefit from medication-assisted treatment at inpatient drug rehab centers in Indiana. Depending on your chosen treatment method, it can be as intensive or gentle as you want it to be. Timeline of an Inpatient Program: An inpatient treatment center removes the outside influences that exacerbate addiction. Inpatient stays can last from one week to 60 days. After an inpatient stays, patients can move on to outpatient programs. In this program, the patient receives many of the same services as inpatient rehab. Outpatient Treatment Program Indiana Center for Recovery offers an intensive outpatient program (IOP) for those who don’t require inpatient care. This program is tailored to individual needs and does not require an overnight stay. This program benefits those in a transitional stage who can still live in their homes and handle some of their work and school responsibilities. With our support groups, patients can gradually return to regular routines. Individual and Group Therapy Our Inpatient drug rehab offers comprehensive programs for people with substance abuse issues. These programs generally last 30, 60, or 90 days. They include both individual and group therapy. Our facility also offers a hotline for clients who need help. We make an effort for your relapse prevention by giving our patients 12-step-based support programs. In addition, our music therapy helps patients to freshen their moods and enjoy themselves. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy CBT is a psychological therapy and talk therapy technique used to treat patients by assisting them in recognizing the difficulties and negative thoughts they are experiencing, which in turn impact their general output and behavior. Our cognitive behavioral therapy aims to identify the destructive thought processes and alter them. Such a person can see difficult situations more clearly and deal with such obstacles effectively thanks to a transparent and altered mental process. This treatment may benefit those with a history of relapse and severe addiction. Benefit from Our Residential Treatment Program Addiction treatment is an urgent problem in the state of Indiana. Deaths from drug overdoses have increased by 22 percent from 2016 to 2017. However, residential treatment is the highest priority for addicts for their long-term recovery. The Indiana Center for Recovery offers residential-style drug rehab programs lasting 30 days or longer, outpatient rehab, and medication-assisted detoxification. The drug treatment program at our facility is designed to allow recovering individuals to return to normal daily activities. Timeline of Residential Treatment Program Residential programs can take a minimum of 30 days to complete, but many addicts need longer. Depending on the type of addiction, this program can last a month or more. It may include cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), cognitive behavioral therapy, early recovery skills, and relapse prevention. Most of these programs are aimed at those seeking treatment for alcohol or drug use but can also be beneficial to those close to the addict or family members. Holistic Approach The Indiana Center for Recovery offers a holistic approach to treating addiction and co-occurring mental disorders. Its programs are structured to address the whole person, including family dynamics, physical and mental illnesses, and work situations. We satisfy our patients by providing evidence-based treatment programs. Our staff members are so cooperative with our patients and available 24/7. If you want to prevent relapse, get admitted to a program that includes evidence-based therapies. Less Pain in Withdrawal Before beginning treatment, a patient must abstain from using illicit drugs. Withdrawal symptoms are common and may need medical supervision in an inpatient or outpatient setting. This process is not life-threatening, and the symptoms are easily managed during detox. Drug detoxification aims to cleanse the body of traces of drugs, allowing an addict to start fresh in recovery. Comprehensive Programs Our residential and inpatient treatment rehab offers dual-diagnosis treatment to treat co-occurring disorders. Our treatment center provides a comprehensive program that includes individual, group, and family therapy. The treatment center also offers outpatient care for people who are recovering from addiction but still need to return to their daily lives. Safe and Comfortable Environment Our inpatient drug rehab offers a safe, drug-free environment where medical professionals are on staff to help stabilize patients. The treatment includes behavioral therapy, recreational activities, and a medication-assisted detox. The center’s team will also work closely with patients to design a specialized treatment plan. This may include dialectical behavior therapy, focusing on mindfulness and awareness of one’s reactions. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Where can I find a drug rehab in Indianapolis? You can find several treatment programs in Indianapolis, including inpatient and outpatient care. Some Indianapolis rehab centers also offer more upscale services. Still, others are more affordable and provide essential services. The process of finding a drug rehab in Indianapolis can be complicated. First, ensure the rehab center you are considering has a good reputation. While you may be concerned about privacy or legal issues, it is always best to check out the importance of a treatment center. Make sure it has a track record of successfully treating addicts and has links to local programs and organizations. Next, consider what kind of treatment your loved one needs. For many people, the first step toward recovery is detox. This is a process that lasts a few days. During this time, cravings for substances will subside. However, withdrawal symptoms peak between the first 24 and 72 hours. Staying at a rehab center during this period is crucial because withdrawal symptoms can be severe. What is the upcoming drug rehab in Evansville? The drug and alcohol addiction problem in Evansville is becoming a severe issue for the community. Last year, there were over a thousand emergency room visits related to drug overdoses in the city. This number is only expected to increase. Addiction can negatively impact the community by causing crime and violence. It can also affect the health of individuals and their families. It can even affect businesses because of reduced productivity. However, there is help for those who suffer from this problem. There are many different types of addiction treatment programs in Evansville. Some offer medication-assisted treatment. These programs provide clients with a prescription for medication to help them overcome their addiction. Such drugs include Vivitrol and Sublocade. Addiction treatment programs at Indiana Center for Recovery give education on substance abuse with our comprehensive services. If you are serious about your health and want long-term recovery, consider comprehensive treatment programs that can help your loved ones, or you recover from an opioid addiction or other substance use disorder. Looking for a Central-Indiana area inpatient alcohol addiction recovery facility? If you are searching for treatment in Central Indiana, there are several options. There are both local and state-funded programs, and some are even free. The cost of treatment depends on the type of treatment you need and the facility. You can also look for programs that are in your health insurance network. The duration of treatment will also depend on your particular needs. Some treatment programs are only for a few weeks, while others can last several months. Treatment may include an inpatient or outpatient program, which usually involves at least one hour a day. Some treatment programs may even have family therapy. If you are looking for a residential treatment center, you might consider Indiana Center for Recovery, located in Indianapolis, Indiana. This treatment center specializes in substance abuse treatment for adolescents and adults. It offers group and individual therapy, 12-step facilitation, and motivational interviewing. Its program also provides opportunities for residents to learn academic skills. Start your Recovery with Indiana Center for Recovery Indiana Center for Recovery is a Bloomington, Indiana-based facility that treats substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. The center opened its doors to patients in 2016 and has since won several awards, including being named one of the top Indiana addiction treatment centers by Newsweek in 2022. Its approach to treatment focuses on the underlying causes of addiction. Indiana Center for Recovery offers a variety of therapy programs to help individuals overcome their addiction. Our main aim is to give addicts a drug-free environment where they can relearn the skills they need to lead productive and healthy lives. The center’s specialized programs find new ways to help numerous people overcome addiction and become sober. The center offers gay and transgender-friendly drug and alcohol treatment programs and accepts private health insurance. You can verify your insurance by calling us at (844) 650-0064.

