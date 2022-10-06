Read full article on original website
Mark Zuckerberg’s $142 Billion Fortune Cut in Half Thanks to Facebook’s Shift to Metaverse (Report)
Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports. Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. But his fortune has...
Business Insider
Google accidentally transferred a quarter of a million dollars to a blogger and took almost a month to ask for it back
Google said it made a "human error" after accidentally sending a blogger almost $250,000. Sam Curry, a blogger and security engineer, said he waited almost a month to hear back from Google. He still had the money about three weeks after first contacting Google. Google accidentally sent a quarter of...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Liquid Death canned water company is now worth $700 million
For the "Why didn't I think of that?" file: A startup that sells water in beer cans — that's literally it — is approaching a $1 billion valuation.
Supply Chain Shortages: 15 Things to Buy Now Before Prices Rise
It’s a cliche to say hindsight is 20/20, but as shortages and supply chain issues continue, it definitely feels valid for shoppers. If only we could go back and tell our pre-pandemic selves to buy extra hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Certainly, some supply chain shortages and disruptions caused...
Investors pull almost $140 million from the company planning to merge with Donald Trump's Truth Social
The deadline for Digital World deal to acquire Donald Trump's Truth Social passed on September 20. Investors are walking away from planned commitments of $140 million, SEC filings show. Reuters reported that Sabby Management investors bowed out, taking away $100 million. Investors are walking away from commitments to invest in...
The Internet Is Losing It Over This $1.4 Million House Listing With A Toilet in the Bedroom
Luxury real estate has always been its own beast. But thanks to social media, some truly strange million-dollar listings have gone viral, as everyday people question how such eccentric houses can carry such high asking prices. That’s what happened to a $1.4 million Toronto home which features, among other things,...
AOL Corp
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
Yogurt company Siggi's will pay one person $50,000 to move to Iceland and follow a 4-day work week as its 'Chief Simplicity Officer'
The person will also suggest new yogurt flavors inspired by Icelandic food and document their trips to see the Northern Lights and nature in Iceland.
Bill Gates says telling people to stop eating meat and buying big houses will never solve climate change
Bill Gates, pictured in July 2022, told Bloomberg’s “Zero” podcast that "not many people are prepared to be worse off because of climate requirements." Climate change will never be solved by asking or expecting others to live greener lifestyles, according to Bill Gates. Speaking on Thursday’s episode...
Amazon Delivery Driver Wants to Know Why Customers Run Away From Her When They See Her Approaching
OK, time for a little interrogation. We I have it from a good source that some of you are running away from your Amazon drivers when you see them coming. And by good source, we literally mean an Amazon driver herself! Bri, a 23-year-old driver living in Florida took to TikTok to call you all out and ask why this is a thing, and honestly, we're curious too!
iheart.com
Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error
You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
Food prices are all high, but these 5 grocery items are the hardest hit, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — While the U.S. has seen some relief at the gas pumps, and signs show the prices of goods for consumers could soon decline, there are a few grocery items that could be putting extra pressure on your wallet. The latest data from the Labor Department, released Wednesday,...
Get High In Just Two Minutes: Could This Be The Fastest-Acting Weed Edible In The World?
SEED Edibles, a cannabis-focused research and development company recently released data demonstrating the effect of its two-minute fast-acting cannabis edible: The Seed FastTab. High In Two Minutes?. According to the company's data, the SEED Edibles’ Seed FastTab works within two minutes in a repeatable and consistent manner. If so, this...
Consumers warned Friday is last day paper banknotes can be spent
Friday is the last day that people can use the Bank of England’s paper £20 and £50 notes in shops or to pay businesses. After September 30, the paper banknotes will lose their legal tender status. The paper £20 banknotes featuring economist Adam Smith and the £50...
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
CARS・
allthatsinteresting.com
$1.5 Million Floating Home Prototype Sinks Into The Water Just As It’s Unveiled
The SeaPod, builty by Panama-based technology company Ocean Builders, is meant to be a self-sustaining, eco-restorative home that floats above the waves. At its grand unveiling on September 22, a futuristic luxury model home meant to float on the water toppled over in front of an audience that included Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
Company offers workers six-figure salary and options to ‘work from anywhere’ – are you eligible
ONE of the world's most successful IT companies is offering candidates a six-figure salary and the option to "work from anywhere" as part of a huge recruitment drive - could you land the job?. Aussie software company Atlassian is aiming to recruit more than 1,000 new research and development employees.
