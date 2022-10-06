ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Africa#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Amazon#Linus Company Google#Techstar#Collide Capital#Catalytic Capital#Climate Pledge Fund
AOL Corp

Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Distractify

Amazon Delivery Driver Wants to Know Why Customers Run Away From Her When They See Her Approaching

OK, time for a little interrogation. We I have it from a good source that some of you are running away from your Amazon drivers when you see them coming. And by good source, we literally mean an Amazon driver herself! Bri, a 23-year-old driver living in Florida took to TikTok to call you all out and ask why this is a thing, and honestly, we're curious too!
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
ECONOMY
allthatsinteresting.com

$1.5 Million Floating Home Prototype Sinks Into The Water Just As It’s Unveiled

The SeaPod, builty by Panama-based technology company Ocean Builders, is meant to be a self-sustaining, eco-restorative home that floats above the waves. At its grand unveiling on September 22, a futuristic luxury model home meant to float on the water toppled over in front of an audience that included Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo.
ELECTRONICS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy