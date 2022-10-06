ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Tensions around SJ mayor’s race boil over when protesters crash Vietnamese event

By Tran Nguyen, San Jose Spotlight
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Clara County, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
Santa Clara County, CA
Society
San Jose, CA
Government
San Jose, CA
Society
Local
California Government
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: ‘Hatchet Job’: 49Ers Rip Santa Clara County Grand Jury Report On Political Influence

The San Francisco 49ers are lambasting a scathing new grand jury report that questions the team's political influence and relationship with five Santa Clara councilmembers. The 61-page report, which will be publicly released today--the same day voters receive ballots in the mail--focuses on what it calls the "49 Five," a politically-loaded term coined by opponents of the team. The five lawmakers in question are Councilmembers Anthony Becker, Kevin Park, Karen Hardy, Raj Chahal and Vice Mayor Suds Jain.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

‘Our teachers matter’: Oakland seeks to keep its educators with housing grants, stipends

More teachers and especially teachers of color may remain in Oakland thanks in part to $6 million from state and private sources, city officials announced. Five million dollars will go toward continuing the Teachers Rooted in Oakland program. The program reduces the cost of housing for Oakland Unified School District teachers as well as prospective teachers training and earning their credential. TriO also provides a stipend for both groups.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cindy Chavez
KCRA.com

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local#Vietnamese
LocalNewsMatters.org

Critics take issue with Schaaf’s track record as her 8 years as Oakland mayor nears end

The three biggest issues facing Oakland now are crime, homelessness and blight, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said at a State of the City address this week. Schaaf spoke to the public and city councilmembers at a special City Council meeting Tuesday morning. She is leaving office following two consecutive terms, which is the maximum an Oakland mayor can serve.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
SFist

Shooting Outside UC Berkeley Dorms Leaves One Dead, Four Injured

There was a shooting early Saturday, following a busy Friday night of frat parties and activity on and off the UC Berkeley campus, that left four people injured and one dead — none of whom were students or affiliated with the school. The shooting took place outside the Unit...
BERKELEY, CA
cityonahillpress.com

Measure O: What is at Stake For Downtown Santa Cruz?

Fresh produce surrounded by smiling vendors, warm red walls of buildings, and homes of longtime families line the street. Even the parking lots hold sentimental value as you scour for the perfect spot ahead of another memorable day strolling around the city. This is Downtown Santa Cruz. But these familiar...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San José Spotlight

East San Jose theater planned as community nexus

For East San Jose, introducing a performing arts space means more than theater. It’s a window into the community’s future. As part of a redevelopment project, a mostly vacant block of stores on Alum Rock Avenue is being reimagined. Part of the plan is a theater that will bring vibrancy to the neighborhood, provide jobs, a place for cultural activities and social gatherings.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy