Tensions around SJ mayor’s race boil over when protesters crash Vietnamese event

UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her ClaimZack LoveSan Jose, CA
Do: Cindy Chavez is still trying to silence the Asian American community
Over the past four years, the Cindy Chavez political machine has worked to defeat two sitting Vietnamese American city council representatives in San Jose. Today, there are no Vietnamese Americans, or any Asian Americans, serving on the San Jose City Council. For a politician who claims to care about representation...
sanjoseinside.com
Leak of Grand Jury Report on 49ers Influence in Santa Clara Draws Fire for Political Timing
This story has been updated, Oct. 10, at 5:45pm. One month before the November election and on the eve of this week’s distribution of mail ballots, a stunning Santa Clara County grand jury report has added new drama to the contentious Santa Clara City Council race. The document released...
When words get in the way: Language barrier hinders Spanish speakers at Stockton forum
When Stockton city leaders held a town hall meeting this past week about public safety as police continue to investigate at least seven homicides believed to be linked to each other, several Spanish speakers voiced their frustrations and disappointment that they were left out of the conversation because of language barriers.
Mayor London Breed, SF city officials kick off Fleet Week
San Francisco Mayor London Breed officially welcomed military personnel on Tuesday visiting town for the 41st annual Fleet Week, a week-long showcase of military planes, ships and servicemembers. Since 1981, San Francisco has hosted one of the largest events in honor of U.S. military servicemembers, with special focus on the...
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: ‘Hatchet Job’: 49Ers Rip Santa Clara County Grand Jury Report On Political Influence
The San Francisco 49ers are lambasting a scathing new grand jury report that questions the team's political influence and relationship with five Santa Clara councilmembers. The 61-page report, which will be publicly released today--the same day voters receive ballots in the mail--focuses on what it calls the "49 Five," a politically-loaded term coined by opponents of the team. The five lawmakers in question are Councilmembers Anthony Becker, Kevin Park, Karen Hardy, Raj Chahal and Vice Mayor Suds Jain.
New study says these three California cities are the most unsafe
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
‘Our teachers matter’: Oakland seeks to keep its educators with housing grants, stipends
More teachers and especially teachers of color may remain in Oakland thanks in part to $6 million from state and private sources, city officials announced. Five million dollars will go toward continuing the Teachers Rooted in Oakland program. The program reduces the cost of housing for Oakland Unified School District teachers as well as prospective teachers training and earning their credential. TriO also provides a stipend for both groups.
James: MAGA school board candidates rightly called out
San Jose Spotlight’s recent article on MAGA school board candidates provided valuable help to voters in our community by identifying the local embodiment of the national, far-right movement to have candidates infiltrate local school boards, including those right here in Silicon Valley. Over the past two years, a local...
Pumpkin to talk about: North American record set by goard at Bay Area contest
A Minnesota grower squashed a national record for growing the largest pumpkin at the “Super Bowl of Weigh-Offs,” otherwise known as the annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay. Travis Gienger’s Rhino Gourd weighed in at a staggering 2,560 pounds on Monday, beating the North...
How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails
LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
KCRA.com
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
internationaltechnology.com
California man charged with hate crimes for attacking Hindu women wearing saree
Santa Clara (California) [US], October 8 (ANI): A California-based man, with criminal records, was charged with hate crimes after he allegedly attacked 14 Hindu women of Indian descent, during a two-month crime spree that started in June, ABC7 reported on Wednesday. According to the officials, East Palo Alto resident, Lathan...
Critics take issue with Schaaf’s track record as her 8 years as Oakland mayor nears end
The three biggest issues facing Oakland now are crime, homelessness and blight, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said at a State of the City address this week. Schaaf spoke to the public and city councilmembers at a special City Council meeting Tuesday morning. She is leaving office following two consecutive terms, which is the maximum an Oakland mayor can serve.
Alameda County homeless population nears 10,000, with 75% on streets a year or longer
Alameda County’s homeless population grew 22 percent over the past three years and is approaching 10,000 people, according to official point-in-time numbers that were recently released. The count completed in February was the first since 2019 and was delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Counts are typically...
KTVU FOX 2
Safety concerns at Stanford: University says worker dragged into basement and raped
Safety and security concerns are top of mind at Stanford University after a reported rape last week. Police say a woman working in her office was dragged into the basement and raped by a man Friday afternoon.
‘Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over SF,’ city supervisor tweets
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco City Supervisor tweeted over the weekend that the Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over SF. The tweet, from SF District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston was sent out on Saturday as the city was in the midst of Fleet Week. “The Blue Angels should not be […]
SFist
Shooting Outside UC Berkeley Dorms Leaves One Dead, Four Injured
There was a shooting early Saturday, following a busy Friday night of frat parties and activity on and off the UC Berkeley campus, that left four people injured and one dead — none of whom were students or affiliated with the school. The shooting took place outside the Unit...
cityonahillpress.com
Measure O: What is at Stake For Downtown Santa Cruz?
Fresh produce surrounded by smiling vendors, warm red walls of buildings, and homes of longtime families line the street. Even the parking lots hold sentimental value as you scour for the perfect spot ahead of another memorable day strolling around the city. This is Downtown Santa Cruz. But these familiar...
East San Jose theater planned as community nexus
For East San Jose, introducing a performing arts space means more than theater. It’s a window into the community’s future. As part of a redevelopment project, a mostly vacant block of stores on Alum Rock Avenue is being reimagined. Part of the plan is a theater that will bring vibrancy to the neighborhood, provide jobs, a place for cultural activities and social gatherings.
SFist
Tsunami Hazard Maps Updated by CA Geological Survey for Four Bay Area Counties
The California Geological Survey (CGS), which is a branch of the California Department of Conservation, recently updated its Tsunami Hazards Maps that affect Marin, Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties — showing an increased risk of inland flooding for each of them. Since 1850, there have been around 50 or...
LocalNewsMatters.org
