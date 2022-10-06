Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Assessing Draymond Green's Future With the Warriors
In the Warriors’ first preseason game after the practice punch leaked around the world, Steve Kerr had this to say about Jordan Poole, who led the team in scoring in a loss to the Lakers:. “I mean there’s a reason Jordan is where he is right now,” Kerr said...
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Falcons announce trade of former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones
The Atlanta Falcons have traded inside linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns, the teams announced Monday. Atlanta will also send its 2024 seventh-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Cleveland’s 2024 sixth-round pick. Originally selected in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of...
Clayton News Daily
Seahawks May Move Game Time If Mariners Reach ALDS Game 4
View the original article to see embedded media. The Seahawks could face an interesting dilemma in Week 6 thanks to the possibility of a unique scheduling conflict come Sunday afternoon. As things currently stand, the club is slated to host the Cardinals (2–3) at 1:05 p.m. PT inside Lumen Field....
Clayton News Daily
MLB Playoffs 2022 League Division Series TV Schedule
With the Wild Card Series out of the way, it’s time for the remaining eight playoff teams to compete in the best-of-five-game American League and National League Division Series beginning Tuesday, October 11. In the ALDS, the Seattle Mariners face the AL’s No. 1 seed in the Houston Astros...
MLB・
Clayton News Daily
Texans Offer Fans Discount for Deshaun Watson Jersey Swap
Texans fans finally can trade their jerseys of former players to the team store and then receive a discount on a current player’s team jersey. The Texans announced Monday that fans will receive 44% off a new jersey through Saturday at the team shop at NRG Stadium when they exchange a jersey of a former Texans player acquired from 2017 to ’21.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons’ Arthur Smith Comments on Controversial Penalty vs. Bucs
Sunday’s game between the Falcons and the Buccaneers ended on a controversial note after Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was called for an iffy roughing the passer penalty on Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady that effectively ended the contest. After picking up a first down on the penalty, the...
Clayton News Daily
NFC South Coach Fired: Falcons Rival Panthers Dismiss Matt Rhule
Matt Rhule is 11-27 in two-plus years as Carolina’s head coach since being hired away from Baylor, and that is the end of that. Rhule - given enormous power to run the Panthers back in 2020 - was fired on Monday after a 37-15 home loss to the 49ers that featured a lot of Carolina fans not bothering to show up.
