Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
South Dakota man arrested on multiple charges after Sioux County pursuit
MAURICE, Iowa -- A Springfield, South Dakota, man was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges, after leading deputies on a pursuit that began north of Maurice. At 12:31 a.m. Sunday, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Langley, 37, on a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- cannabidiol, and interference with official acts.
norfolkneradio.com
Suspicious person call leads to arrest of Norfolk man
Norfolk Police arrested a man early Monday morning after entering someone’s garage. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 300 block of 10th street around 2:00 a.m. after the homeowner received an alert from his doorbell camera that someone was near the front door. Police discovered that...
thewayneherald.com
Multiple agencies respond to traffic accident
The Wayne County Sheriff's Department, along with the Winside Fire and Rescue Department, the Carroll Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, Nebraska Department of Transportation and Nebraska State Patrol were among the agencies responding to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 35 Thursday afternoon (Oct. 6). The accident happened just before 5...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man caught by Ring doorbell, arrested after fleeing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in Norfolk arrested a man after he was caught on Ring camera footage. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 2 a.m. Monday, they were called to a residence in the 300 block of 10th St. for a report of a suspicious person. Authorities said the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City pursuit ends after driver allegedly tried driving over bridge closed for construction
A man allegedly led local law enforcement in a pursuit in Sioux City early Friday morning, ending after the man tried to drive over a bridge that is currently closed for construction.
waynedailynews.com
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Responds To Thursday Evening Traffic Collision
WAYNE – A two vehicle accident was reported Thursday evening resulting in a transport by helicopter. According to a Friday afternoon release from Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell, his office investigated a two vehicle traffic collision at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 7. The accident took place at...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September 16. Garnett’s body was located...
KSNB Local4
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
thebestmix1055.com
Seven apply for county court judge
There are seven applicants seeking appointment as County Court Judge in the 6th Judicial District following the resignation of Kenneth J. Vampola. The list includes Sara E. Bauer, Fremont; Anthony M. Hernandez III, Omaha; Martin R. Klein, Grand Island; Thomas J. Klein, Wahoo; Brianna L. McLarty, Omaha; Patrick R. Runge, Omaha; and Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont.
kscj.com
MORE STREET WORK BEGINS MONDAY IN SIOUX CITY
THERE’S ANOTHER STREET CLOSING STARTING THIS (MONDAY) MORNING IN SIOUX CITY JUST NORTH OF DOWNTOWN. JACKSON STREET WILL BE CLOSED BETWEEN 11TH STREET AND 12TH STREET FOR UTILITY REPAIRS. THIS CLOSURE IS ANTICIPATED TO LAST THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON, OCTOBER 14TH. ACCESS TO DRIVEWAYS WILL BE MAINTAINED AND A DETOUR...
The search for a missing Siouxland woman continues
About two dozen people gathered at the Urban Neighbor Center to pick up flyers about Brenda Payers' information and plan their search.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
News Channel Nebraska
'It brings the community together': Norfolk dentist office collecting donations
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A dentist's office in northeast Nebraska is collecting donations for those in need. The Dental Wellness Center in Norfolk is holding a "Socktober Extravanganza" to raise donations for warm-weather items. Each week of the month, the Dental Wellness Center is asking the public to donate a different...
Sioux City Police request help locating missing indigenous woman
36-year-old Brenda Payer went missing last week and now the Sioux City Police Department is looking for the public's help to find her.
Sioux City Journal
Man charged with enticing Sioux City boy faces federal charge
SIOUX CITY -- A Texas man accused of traveling to Sioux City to entice a 13-year-old Sioux City boy to have sexual contact with him now faces federal prosecution. Isaac Herrera, 21, of Brownsville, Texas, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of sexual exploitation of a child.
Sioux City man who allegedly claimed to be a ‘violent felon’ pleas not guilty
A man who was accused of threatening a woman with a gun in Sioux City has entered his plea and will be going to trial.
Stray of the Day 10/7/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Meet Dollar, a 9-10 week old, male, black Labrador mix puppy. He was found at the Dollar Tree on Floyd Boulevard. He’s just a baby and is way too young to be shopping on his own. The shelter says he’s a super sweet little […]
News Channel Nebraska
Exotic animal auction held over weekend
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- An exotic animal auction took place this weekend in Platte Valley. Community members from around the area had the opportunity to purchase different types of animals that were for sale in Columbus at Ag Park. Some animals that were featured were yaks, cows, goats, different types of...
News Channel Nebraska
Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigns citing criticism made over her personal life
NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday, NPS board of education member Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigned from her position. Before her resignation was voted on, several board members thanked Hatfield-Waite for her time on the board, stating they hoped she would continue to advocate for NPS. Hatfield-Waite thanked the past and present board members she worked alongside, as well as the administration and teachers of NPS. Hatfield-Waite said when she moved back to Norfolk, she wanted for her and her husband to have a direct hand in creating a better future for her children. Hatfield-Waite says the time sacrificed was worth it, until recently when she said her personal life became the subject of ridicule and criticism.
Comments / 0