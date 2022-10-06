ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Citrus County Chronicle

Chargers' Staley understands scrutiny of call on fourth down

Brandon Staley has deserved plenty of second-guessing for some of his decisions during his first two seasons as Los Angeles Chargers coach. The one thing he can't be faulted for though is being consistent in his strategy, especially when it concerns going for it on fourth down.
NFL
Citrus County Chronicle

Pickett shows fire, Steelers defense sags in 38-3 loss

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Kenny Pickett showed he could take some licks and stand up for himself in his NFL starting debut. The injury-depleted Steelers defense, however, couldn’t withstand an offensive onslaught from the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
Citrus County Chronicle

'Philly Special' goes badly awry as Bengals stumble

BALTIMORE (AP) — The “Philly Special” fell flat for Cincinnati, and that might have cost the Bengals the game. By now, football fans everywhere are familiar with this trick play — and perhaps that was part of the problem. It started as a reverse to receiver Tyler Boyd, with quarterback Joe Burrow slipping out into the flat. When the Eagles ran this play in a Super Bowl, their quarterback was open as a receiving target, but Burrow wasn't, and Baltimore's Marcus Peters shoved Boyd to the ground for a 12-yard loss.
CINCINNATI, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Jets say their fortunes are changing and it's not just talk

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh and the New York Jets would tell anyone who'd listen over the past several months that things were changing with the franchise. Negative energy was being replaced by positive vibes. Caution was giving way to confidence.
NFL
Citrus County Chronicle

NFL's concussion protocol modified after Tagovailoa review

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to make changes to the league's concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what was described as a back injury against the Buffalo Bills last month. The...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Roughing the passer call on MNF prompts officiating scrutiny

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A controversial roughing the passer call just before halftime of the Las Vegas Raiders’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night delivered another blow to the NFL and its beleaguered officiating crew. The Chiefs had just scored to trim their deficit...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Citrus County Chronicle

Guardians pitcher Sandlin done for postseason with injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians will be missing one of the reliable arms in their bullpen against the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series. Right-hander Nick Sandlin's postseason is over after he suffered a shoulder strain while pitching in Cleveland's Game 2 win over Tampa Bay to sweep the wild-card series.
CLEVELAND, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Ravens won with their legs -- Tucker's and Jackson's

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Justin Tucker's game-winning kick felt pretty routine. The real indication of his greatness may have come earlier. In the third quarter, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh sent Tucker out to try a 58-yard field goal, even though a miss would have given Cincinnati the ball near midfield.
BALTIMORE, MD
Citrus County Chronicle

49ers suffer serious injury losses in latest win

Jimmy Garoppolo was sharp, San Francisco's running game was efficient and the defense delivered another dominating performance. The opener of a two-game East Coast swing for the 49ers looked good on the scoreboard with a 37-15 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday but proved costly on the injury report.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Jags' Lawrence fails to respond from worst game, worst pick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence came to Jacksonville as a generational quarterback prospect. He’s starting to look like another first-round mistake by the Jaguars. One week after a five-turnover performance at Philadelphia, Lawrence delivered another stinker in a 13-6 loss to AFC South rival Houston. The former...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Beane still believes Oakland ballpark project will succeed

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Billy Beane still firmly believes the Athletics will secure a new ballpark in Oakland, and he plans to stick around to see it through. Beane, the club's longtime executive vice president of baseball operations, said Monday he plans to be with the A's for as long as they want him. The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets have expressed interest in Beane over recent years but he has committed himself to the small-budget A's despite the challenges of financial restraints and an inability to keep star players once they're due big pay raises.
OAKLAND, CA

