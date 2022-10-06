Read full article on original website
wucardinals.com
Volleyball Hits the Road for Start of Big Crossover Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - The Wheeling University's Volleyball team (14-6, 7-0) has been on a roll to start Mountain East Conference (MEC) play as October gets into full swing. They begin one of their biggest weeks of the season when they start a crossover road trip against Charleston Tuesday night at 7 PM. The Cardinals will hit the road for the first time since October 1st as they look to keep their momentum going away from the Alma Grace McDonough Center.
wucardinals.com
Volleyball Earns Homecoming Sweep with Win Over Glenville
Wheeling, W. Va. – The Homecoming & Family weekend rolled on Saturday inside the Alma Grace McDonough Center. After winning their weekend opener on Friday, the Cardinals earned the Homecoming Sweep when they beat Glenville State 3-0. A pair of Cardinals had double digit kills as Wheeling began crossover play strong.
wucardinals.com
Early Goals Lead Wheeling to Win Over Frostburg State
Wheeling, W. Va. – In the final game of Saturday's Homecoming & Family Weekend, the Wheeling University Men's Soccer team hosted Frostburg State. Their was a lot of early offense for the Cardinals and it was enough to sustain them as they went on to win 3-2. They earned their fifth Mountain East Conference (MEC) win of the year and brought their conference record back to even at 5-5-1. It didn't take long for the Cardinals to take advantage of the home field, scoring in the game's second minute.Diego Buenano brought the ball up field, but a Wheeling foul would turn it around. On the ensuing Frostburg State free kick, Buenano would take the ball back and set up a shot from the 10-yard line. He snuck it bottom right pass the goalkeeper, and the Cardinals found themselves ahead 1-0 at the 2:45 mark of the first half. The Cardinals would keep the offensive attack strong in those first 10 minutes as freshman Kyran Lockwood getting the ball. He got the ball at about the five-yard line and sent it towards the net, it snuck past the diving keeper and before 10 minutes had gone by, Wheeling led 2-0.
wucardinals.com
Football Drops Heartbreaker to UNC Pembroke
Wheeling, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Football team (4-2, 3-2) kicked off Homecoming and Family Weekend when they hosted UNC Pembroke. It came down to one of the final plays of the night, but the Cardinals dropped a tough one against the Braves 17-16. The Cardinals offense had it's moments throughout the day and the defense had another strong showing with a few big stops.
wucardinals.com
Men’s Golf Wraps up Fall Season at Davis & Elkins
Wheeling, W. Va. – Last week, the Wheeling University Men's Golf team competed against the best of the best in the conference at the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships. On Monday, they get a chance to wrap up their fall season when they compete at the Dr. Wally Edgel Championships, hosted by Davis & Elkins College. It will be one final chance for the young Cardinals to take the course and gain experience as they continue to grow.
wucardinals.com
Women’s Soccer Earns Tie with #17 Frostburg State
Wheeling, W. Va. – In the nightcap at Bishop Schmitt Field, the Wheeling University Women's Soccer team was set for a battle with the #17 team in the country in Frostburg State. The Cardinals battled throughout the night and were able to earn a 2-2 tie with the Bobcats in what was a huge game. A late second half goal tied the score and the Cardinals were able to hold on and earn a big point in the conference standings.
wucardinals.com
Women’s Cross Country Finishes 18th at Lewis Crossover
Romeoville, IL. – The Wheeling University Cross Country team headed out to the central time zone on Saturday as they traveled to the Lewis Crossover. The Cardinals finished 18th overall, but had some big performances as they ran in their third meet of the season. The Cardinals had one crack the events top 100 and two in the top 150.
