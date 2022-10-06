Wheeling, W. Va. – In the final game of Saturday's Homecoming & Family Weekend, the Wheeling University Men's Soccer team hosted Frostburg State. Their was a lot of early offense for the Cardinals and it was enough to sustain them as they went on to win 3-2. They earned their fifth Mountain East Conference (MEC) win of the year and brought their conference record back to even at 5-5-1. It didn't take long for the Cardinals to take advantage of the home field, scoring in the game's second minute.Diego Buenano brought the ball up field, but a Wheeling foul would turn it around. On the ensuing Frostburg State free kick, Buenano would take the ball back and set up a shot from the 10-yard line. He snuck it bottom right pass the goalkeeper, and the Cardinals found themselves ahead 1-0 at the 2:45 mark of the first half. The Cardinals would keep the offensive attack strong in those first 10 minutes as freshman Kyran Lockwood getting the ball. He got the ball at about the five-yard line and sent it towards the net, it snuck past the diving keeper and before 10 minutes had gone by, Wheeling led 2-0.

