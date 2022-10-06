Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Life Chronicles
There’s something that’s been bothering me for several months now, and I don’t really have anyone to confide in or to discuss it with. A bit of background: I live alone as my husband passed away a few years ago. I have one son who lives with his family in another city. For the most part, I prefer to stay home alone for Shabbosim.
The Jewish Press
A Meaningful Sukkos
Her name was Irina. I first met her when she was ten years old, spoke flawless English in a thick Russian accent, and she saw the world through the most beautiful piercing green eyes! My oldest daughter, now thirty-three, was three years old, and I was expecting our second child. We lived in a beautiful third floor apartment, and as my expectancy got farther along, our apartment seemed higher up from the ground, especially after shopping and shlepping up groceries with a kvetchy toddler in tow!
The Jewish Press
Dear Dr. Yael
I live in a neighborhood where everyone builds into each other’s property lines and land is at a premium. I am very frustrated since my neighbors built into my property line and another neighbor is in the process of building into my friend’s property line. Since we are all frum, everyone knows we will not call the building department since this is “maasering” and we don’t report fellow Jews to the government. However, we are so upset about this. Please help us.
The Jewish Press
Sukkot: A Tenuous Gift, A Miracle From G-d, Eternal Joy
There is a famous law regarding the sukkah, learned by all children in yeshiva day school, that a sukkah cannot be more than 20 amot (cubits) tall. This is somewhere in the 30-40 foot range and this law is the very first taught in Mishnah Sukkah:. A sukkah which is...
The Jewish Press
Yair Lapid's Holiday Bloopers
During a memorial ceremony for Israel Defense Forces soldiers who fell 49 years ago in the Yom Kippur War, interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid made a blooper that gave his rivals further cause to ridicule him. The Yesh Atid chairman took the opportunity of the somber event, held on Mount...
The Jewish Press
The Beautiful Citron
The Torah (Levitcus 23:4) commands that on the first day of Sukkot one must take Four Species, including something deemed a pri eitz hadar (translated as “a beautiful fruit of a tree” or “fruit of a beautiful tree”). We understand this term to refer to the citron fruit Citrus medica. Besides pri eitz hadar, other Hebrew and Aramaic terms that refer to this fruit include etrog, etronga, and trunga. In this essay, we will examine these various synonyms for the citron and show how they differ from one another.
