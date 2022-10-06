I live in a neighborhood where everyone builds into each other’s property lines and land is at a premium. I am very frustrated since my neighbors built into my property line and another neighbor is in the process of building into my friend’s property line. Since we are all frum, everyone knows we will not call the building department since this is “maasering” and we don’t report fellow Jews to the government. However, we are so upset about this. Please help us.

