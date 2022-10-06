Read full article on original website
Related
suunews.net
SUU students learn more of the school’s haunted past during a ghost-themed tradition
On Oct. 8, just before midnight, hundreds of SUU students met at Old Main for See the Ghost of Virginia, an activity hosted by the SUU Alumni Association. Old Main is one of the oldest buildings on Southern Utah University’s campus, founded in 1898. Several paranormal sightings have been reported in this area. Because of this, SUU has made it a tradition to visit the building late at night and look for apparitions in the windows.
suunews.net
Business Week uses fun activities to teach about the business program
From Oct. 3–7, the Dixie L. Leavitt School of Business celebrated and gave back to students with their biannual Business Week, which offered opportunities to dig deeper into business programs, have fun and eat food. Business Week was open to all students, which helped the business college see diversity in participants.
suunews.net
Thunderbird volleyball splits doubleheader weekend
Southern Utah University volleyball was back in action this week with two home games against Western Athletic Conference foes. The Thunderbirds faced off against the Wildcats of Abilene Christian University and the Tarleton State University Texans. Oct. 6: SUU versus Abilene Christain University. Thunderbird volleyball swept the Wildcats in three...
suunews.net
Despite a 26 point fourth quarter the Thunderbirds lose to Tarleton St
The Thunderbirds refused to go quietly in Saturday night’s home loss to Tarleton State 42-40. Though the game started slow it did not lack for excitement as both teams battled it out for four quarters. The T-Birds got the ball to start the game but could not move it...
Comments / 0