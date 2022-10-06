On Oct. 8, just before midnight, hundreds of SUU students met at Old Main for See the Ghost of Virginia, an activity hosted by the SUU Alumni Association. Old Main is one of the oldest buildings on Southern Utah University’s campus, founded in 1898. Several paranormal sightings have been reported in this area. Because of this, SUU has made it a tradition to visit the building late at night and look for apparitions in the windows.

