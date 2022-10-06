ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jake Paul brushes off Eddie Hearn suing him over fight fixing claims: 'I'm 5-0 in lawsuits'

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Jake Paul doesn’t appear to be losing any sleep over his looming legal battle with Matchroom Boxing CEO Eddie Hearn.

Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer who has also entered the fight promotion game with his Most Valuable Promotions company, recently made a bold accusation toward Hearn after a pair of controversial decisions that included a common judge ringside in Glenn Feldman.

Hearn reportedly filed a lawsuit for defamation, claiming reputational damage from a recent interview in which Paul accused Hearn of paying off judges.

“Both legally and ethically there is a clear line separating opinion from defamatory lies,” Hearn’s attorney, Frank Salzano, told TMZ. “Jake Paul knows that, and he purposely crossed that line when he wrongly accused Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn of fixing fights. … Nonetheless, he was still given an opportunity to retract his defamatory statements and refused to. Now he will face the legal consequences of his actions as Matchroom and Mr. Hearn will be seeking damages in well excess of $100 million given the value and goodwill attached to the Matchroom business and the harmful nature of Mr. Paul’s comments.”

Back in April, Paul worked together with Hearn to promote Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano – one of the biggest women’s boxing matches in history. Paul promoted Serrano under MVP, and Hearn promoted Taylor through Matchroom Boxing.

In a very competitive contest, Taylor was awarded a split decision over Serrano. Judge Feldman, who had the widest scorecard of the three judges, scored the fight 97-93 for Taylor.

In August, Feldman was again criticized online as he favored Matchroom Boxing’s Anthony Joshua in a 115-113 scorecard to beat Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight championship rematch. The two other judges saw it for Usyk, awarding him a split decision win.

That prompted Paul to say “clearly (Feldman) is getting paid money by Matchroom Boxing. That’s a bold statement and an accusation that I don’t take lightly, but it’s just blatantly obvious.”

Those comments were viewed as a bridge too far for Hearn and his legal team.

Given another opportunity to take back his statements in a Wednesday interview with MMA Junkie, Paul passed and said that he’s entirely focused on his Oct. 29 boxing match with former UFC champion Anderson Silva and made it clear he’s not worried about the legal situation.

“I have this fight coming up Oct. 29, and my lawyers are dealing with that,” Paul said. “I don’t really even put any thought into it – don’t care. I get sued all the time for stupid sh*t. I’m 5-0 in lawsuits, and I’m 5-0 in the ring. So I got all the time in the world, all the money in the world, and I’m just focused on Oct. 29.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Anderson Silva pounds out Chael Sonnen in UFC 148 rematch

Next week will mark 10 years since the last time Anderson Silva won an MMA fight while still a UFC champion. Silva was middleweight champion when he moved up to light heavyweight to fight Stephan Bonnar in the UFC 153 main event on short notice. Naturally, his 185-pound belt wasn’t on the line. His next fight after he took out Bonnar with ease, he lost the title to Chris Weidman.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Former UFC champ Frank Mir wants retirement fight ... with one pretty cool condition

Frank Mir wants one more fight to end his legendary combat career. The former Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, 43, can see the end of the road. However, for the last few years, he has been focused on the career of his daughter Bella Mir, who is currently undefeated (3-0) in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
UFC
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Amanda Serrano
Person
Katie Taylor
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Anderson Silva
Boxing Scene

Andre Ward: Canelo ‘Doesn’t Have Lot Of Prime Names On His Resume’

Andre Ward isn’t ready to go completely out of his way to call Canelo Alvarez a world-beater. The four-division champion Alvarez’s stock took a hit earlier in May when he lost to undefeated light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol via unanimous decision. He bounced back in September to beat archrival Gennadiy Golovkin via unanimous decision in their trilogy bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
#Lawsuits#Combat#Tmz#Mvp
mmanews.com

Irish Boxing Champ Wants McGregor “Homecoming” Superfight

Newly crowned boxing champion Dennis Hogan wants a McGregor superfight after his big fight this weekend. Dennis “Hurricane” Hogan (31-4-1, 7KO) fought Sam Eggington for the IBO super-welterweight title earlier tonight. This was the Kildare native’s fourth world title challenge, as he headed to enemy territory for No Limit’s Super Saturday card in Newcastle.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Fundora: I'm The WBC Mandatory, I Earned My Spot, We'll See What Happens

Unbeaten super welterweight Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora defended his Interim-WBC super welterweight Title with a dominant and entertaining unanimous decision over Mexico’s courageous Carlos Ocampo Saturday night from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs), of Coachella, Calif., fresh off a victory...
CARSON, CA
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
mmanews.com

Watch: Greg Hardy Wins Boxing Debut Via TKO

Greg “The Prince of War” Hardy made his combat-sports return over the weekend with a TKO win in his boxing debut on Saturday. Earlier this year, Greg Hardy was released from the UFC after losing his third consecutive fight at UFC 272. Hardy fell to Sergey Spivak via TKO after also losing via KO/TKO to Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura before then. After being one of the parties to figuratively knock Hardy out of the UFC, “Bam Bam” Tuivasa opted to give Hardy some free employment advice.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Sean O’Malley: Impressive win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 is one step closer to ‘Conor level’ stardom

Sean O’Malley doesn’t just want to be one of the UFC’s stars, he wants to be the star. The 27-year-old bantamweight contender fights Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 29 with a potential title shot on the line, but O’Malley believes that a statement win over the former champion could lead to more than just a shot at UFC gold. O’Malley is already one of the most talked about fighters on the roster and his goal is to achieve the same notoriety as mainstream superstar Conor McGregor.
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

Shock videos of drug testing “hypocrisy” by Eddie Hearn go viral

Several videos of boxing promoter Eddie Hearn blasting other boxers for failed tests in the same situation Conor Benn is amid went viral. In the aftermath of Hearn attempting to put on a catchweight fight when his fighter had tested positive two weeks before, clips of the Matchroom Boxing boss giving others a dressing down have been shared thousands of times.
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius preview & prediction

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder faces Robert Helenius on Saturday live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Heavyweight boxing is back on Saturday as one of the division’s most polarizing names will be set to headline a card live on FOX Sports PPV. Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder (42-2-1) faces the No. 5 contender Robert Helenius (31-3). Wilder returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, where he has seen his fair share of past successes.
BROOKLYN, NY
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier explains altercation with Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules: “I had to put him in his place because he’s being disrespectful”

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has explained the altercation he had with Seth Rollins during his Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules. It’s well known that Daniel Cormier has always been a big fan of professional wrestling and on Saturday night, he got the chance to step foot inside a WWE ring for the first time at WWE Extreme Rules.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

