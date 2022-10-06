One night in Celina: A ride-along with Celina Police on National Night Out provides a snapshot of a community's connections with its law enforcement

Read full article on original website
Plano Back to Discuss Short-Term Rental Restrictions Following Brothel DiscoveryLarry LeasePlano, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir On Trial Again for MurderLarry LeaseTexas State
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Plano police ask for assistance in finding people involved in fight at Hooters
The Plano Police Department is asking for citizens help in identifying the people involved in a fight at a Hooters restaurant in Plano. The incident took place on Thursday, October 6, at a Hooters restaurant located off of Central Expressway and Plano Parkway.
Meet Denny Mosseller, long-time resident of Lewisville and passionate volunteer
Denny Mosseller has lived in the area for 44 years, spending his time volunteering, traveling and spending time with family. He is dedicated to the community through helping those who are disadvantaged and helping others realize their dreams. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
Get to know Mesquite Animal Services Manager Megan King
Meagan King is Mesquite's new animal services manager. She oversees many areas in the city's involvement in ensuring animal safety.
Our Neighbors: Consider supporting the North Texas Performing Arts organization
If you are a lover of the arts and want to show support for an amazing organization that benefits our community, it is not too late to attend the North Texas Performing Arts Stardust Awards. The event, dubbed an evening of Broadway-worthy entertainment and awards benefiting the North Texas Performing...
Meet Sandy Edwards, the President of Theatre Coppell
Sandy Edwards was one of the founders of Theatre Coppell in 1987 and the group has continued to put on productions for the city ever since. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
5 things to do in the Leader communities this week
The fall season is here and Carrollton, Lewisville and Flower Mound are hosting plenty of fall festivities for the communities. Events this week include a Halloween concert, pumpkin patches and more. Take a look at the activities below that can help satisfy your fall needs. Live symphony orchestra.
Get to know Mac Magalindan, owner of local Filipino barbecue business, Crack Brisket
Mac Magalindan is the owner of Crack Brisket, a Filipino barbecue business that specializes in brisket. Since learning how to barbecue during the pandemic, Magalindan has done pop-ups all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, visiting local, Asian-owned restaurants to collaborate with them in selling his brisket. His most recent pop-up was at Willie Meshack’s BBQ in Plano.
5 things to do in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week
There are several events happening in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week likely to get you out of the house, including performances, Pioneer Day, and more. Take a look at the events and activities below to help you finalize your weekly plans. Paint and Sip at Coppell Arts Center.
For McKinney's Chamber of Commerce president, the business landscape is headed in a positive direction
Lisa Hermes first came to McKinney in 2006 as editor of Inside Collin County Business. Today, she serves as the president of the McKinney Chamber of Commerce. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
The Lakeside Journal news roundup: voter registration deadline, The Colony boards applications, The Lawn at The Lakefront
The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 8 election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. For more information, residents can go to www.votetexas.gov. This website outlines what is on the ballot, if you are registered to vote, what to bring on election day, and many more helpful facts. City boards...
LLELA artist series: Student hopes to create environmental influence through art
As part of the University of North Texas’ Art in Public Spaces course, five artists were chosen to create murals focused on combining personal creativity with art at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, or LLELA. Aurora Isabella titled her mural at LLELA “A Curious Look at LLELA,” focused...
Plano ISD runners to watch as XC postseason gets underway
District 6-6A is never lacking in quality when it comes to high school cross country, featuring the Class 6A state champion each of the past two seasons in Flower Mound. Chalked in depth, the Lady Jaguars figure to be in the title mix once again in the coming weeks, and Flower Mound's title defense begins Saturday from North Lake Park in Denton with the annual 6-6A meet.
121 Media acquires Check Out DFW website, adding its content marketing solution to its digital services portfolio
121 Media, LLC, which owns and operates the digital media assets and nine weekly publications of Star Local Media serving the north Dallas suburban area, announced today the acquisition of Check Out DFW and CheckOutDFW.com, a first-of-its-kind real estate and local recommendations product that helps locals thrive in the communities they call home.
Winner, winner: All the action from Flower Mound's district victory over Plano East
The Flower Mound football team picked up its first win of the season on Friday, topping Plano East 48-31. Check out photos from the action.
Runners to watch as Celina, Prosper ISD begin XC postseason
The Celina and Prosper cross country teams exited last year's round of state championship meets with plenty of hardware. The Lady Bobcats hoisted the Class 4A state title — their first championship in cross country since 2002 — while the Prosper girls finished as state runners-up in 6A.
Football Roundup: Lewisville survives Plano West on game-winning FG; FM tops East
By the skin of its teeth, the Lewisville football team remained unbeaten in District 6-6A play on Friday. It came thanks to the leg of kicker Freddy Joya, who converted a 49-yard field goal as time expired to overtake Plano West for a 15-14 victory from Clark Stadium.
Still perfect: Photos from Emerson's big district win over Memorial
The Frisco Emerson football team continued its perfect season on Friday, pulling away from Frisco Memorial in the fourth quarter for a 40-30 win. Check out the action.
The top photos from Coppell's big district victory over Marcus
The Coppell football team scored a pivotal win in District 6-6A play on Friday, routing Marcus 38-14. Check out all the action from one of the area's marquee matchups.
PHOTOS: Over 50 of our favorite moments from Celina's Homecoming game
The Celina community gathered at Bobcat Stadium Friday night for the Homecoming game. The Bobcats beat the North Dallas Bulldogs 73-0.
Coppell’s Patel playing a key role in team’s run to third place in 6-6A
The Coppell tennis team has qualified its fair share of student-athletes for the state tournament over the years. This past spring, senior Lindsay Patton and alum Vinay Patel placed third in 6A in mixed doubles. It was the first win in the state tournament for the Cowboys since 2017 when Justin Chen won one match in boys’ singles.
