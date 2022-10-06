ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaming Vidz
4d ago

no one's paying for using the road isn't that what the taxes are for? repairs?building them? they need to go rob money some where else.

Reply
3
 

CalMatters

What San Diego says about California

“It’s hard for any legislator to admit that a policy they championed, and put a lot of money behind, is going to make things worse.” That comment, from San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo, came during a Saturday panel on child care at Politifest, an annual series of debates and discussions hosted by the nonprofit […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Coast News

Who’s News: 10/14/22

Carlsbad Police Investigators are seeking witnesses to a Sept. 28 accident involving a bicyclist near the intersection of Carlsbad Boulevard and Breakwater Road, injuring a 61-year-old woman riding an electric bike. The cause of the collision is being investigated. If you have any information, call (442) 339-2282. RISING STARS. Vista...
CARLSBAD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Sandag#Toll Roads#Greenhouse Gas#Construction Maintenance
kusi.com

“Deceptive” Measure B will impose Garbage Tax on San Diegans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego law set in 1919 called the “People’s Ordinance” ensures that trash collection remains free, but only for those who own their homes. This law may be subject to change in the coming election. Measure B would revamp trash collection laws, adding a “fee” on homeowners similar to those already payed by renters in the county.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Man struck by Sprinter train in North County

Vista, CA–A 60-year-old man suffered injuries after he was struck by a westbound Sprinter train near a transit station in Vista on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Department Transit Enforcement Unit received a report, just before 8:30 p.m., of the incident near the Buena Creek Transit Station.
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted Over San Diego County Mountains

Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

El Cajon mayor sends homeless to set up camp in County Supervisor Fletcher’s front yard

Last week, California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a letter to El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells warning him that he was violating state and federal housing laws when he threatened to fine them for participating in the county’s Bridge Motel Voucher Program for the homeless. County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was quick to praise the move, and even quicker to condemn Wells’ response: sending five homeless people to set up tents on his front lawn. “I suppose it’s not surprising after [Florida Governor Ron] DeSantis’ stunt with the migrants in Martha’s Vineyard. But just as that backfired when the Vineyard’s kind souls rallied to support the migrants before shipping them off to a military base the next day, I’m pleased to say that I’ll be distributing peanut butter sandwiches and Cokes to these poor souls before calling the cops. Can’t really afford to have them here after dark, you know?"
EL CAJON, CA

