Read full article on original website
Gaming Vidz
4d ago
no one's paying for using the road isn't that what the taxes are for? repairs?building them? they need to go rob money some where else.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
Authentic Korean Cuisine in San Diego - WoomiokDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Trendy Bar and Lounge in Downtown San Diego - Salvatore's CucinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Murad Dervish Was Violent in the PastMark HakeSan Diego, CA
Related
KPBS
Election 2022: Chula Vista Mayor's Race
Quiz: Where do they stand on issues that matter to you?. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. Chula Vista is a charter city with a council manager system. Under this system, the city council selects a city manager to oversee the day-to-day operations.
What Happened After the City Cracked Down On Homeless Camps
Mayor Todd Gloria began the summer with an edict: The city was cracking down on homeless camps. And it did. In June, San Diego police issued dozens more citations for the most frequent violation aimed at homeless residents than they had in any single month since the start of the pandemic.
kusi.com
World Homeless Day: Record number of deaths on the streets in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to the latest official count, there is a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. The situation has gotten so bad influential people like Bill Walton have been forced to speak out, going as far as calling on Mayor Todd Gloria to resign for his failure on the issue.
First ever 'Welcome Center' for immigrants and refugees in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Nora Vargas unveiled Monday the first ever "Welcome Center" in National City. The Welcome Center will serve as a supportive resource hub in facilitating access to information, guidance, referrals, and program enrollment assistance for migrants, immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and recent arrivals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What San Diego says about California
“It’s hard for any legislator to admit that a policy they championed, and put a lot of money behind, is going to make things worse.” That comment, from San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo, came during a Saturday panel on child care at Politifest, an annual series of debates and discussions hosted by the nonprofit […]
Coast News
Who’s News: 10/14/22
Carlsbad Police Investigators are seeking witnesses to a Sept. 28 accident involving a bicyclist near the intersection of Carlsbad Boulevard and Breakwater Road, injuring a 61-year-old woman riding an electric bike. The cause of the collision is being investigated. If you have any information, call (442) 339-2282. RISING STARS. Vista...
California university helping build biggest migrant shelter ever in Baja
The work is being paid for by donations and grants generated by UCSD. Other contributions are being provided by benefactors in Mexico.
A Reckoning With Mother Nature In South OC As Coastal Train Travel Is Suspended
The train tracks south of San Clemente State Beach are sandwiched between crashing waves and a crumbling slope.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC San Diego
Biden's Marijuana Pardon and San Diego City Council Vote Could Shift Face of Local Cannabis Industry
President Joe Biden's decision to pardon simple marijuana possession charges could be the momentum needed for a larger movement in San Diego. A local cannabis activist says city council is one vote away from a plan that could transform the face of the cannabis industry, benefitting those unfairly targeted by the war on drugs.
Senior living community in development for Rancho Santa Fe parcel
Development plans are in the works for a new retirement community on the long vacant lot on Calzada Del Bosque and Via De La Valle.
Former manager of North County swim school reacts to former swim teacher arrest
A former manager at a North County swim school is sharing her concerns following new charges against a former swim teacher.
San Diego County park ranked 2nd ‘most haunted’ RV campground
Outdoor adventurers looking for a scare this spooky season are in luck as a San Diego County park has been ranked the second most haunted RV campground in America, according to RV Trader.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kusi.com
Parents to protest Encinitas Union School District for hosting ‘Queerfest’ dragshow event
ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The Encinitas Union School District is planning to host a controversial Halloween event, and parents are outraged. EUSD’s “Boo Bash: Queerfest Family-Family Drag Show” is sponsored by Rich’s Gay Bay and Align Surgical Associates, a gender reassignment surgery center. Parents of students...
kusi.com
“Deceptive” Measure B will impose Garbage Tax on San Diegans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego law set in 1919 called the “People’s Ordinance” ensures that trash collection remains free, but only for those who own their homes. This law may be subject to change in the coming election. Measure B would revamp trash collection laws, adding a “fee” on homeowners similar to those already payed by renters in the county.
NBC San Diego
One Bounty Hunter in the Wind, Two Others in San Diego Jails: State Officials
Three "bail fugitive recovery agents," better known as bounty hunters, are accused of a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to an incident in San Diego County earlier this year, according to state officials. National City police, working in conjunction with U.S. Marshals, members of the San Diego...
sandiegocountynews.com
Man struck by Sprinter train in North County
Vista, CA–A 60-year-old man suffered injuries after he was struck by a westbound Sprinter train near a transit station in Vista on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Department Transit Enforcement Unit received a report, just before 8:30 p.m., of the incident near the Buena Creek Transit Station.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Diego Residents Travel To Tijuana To Fill Up Their Tanks For Less
Gas stations in Tijuana are providing San Diego residents with a haven from historically high fuel prices.
San Diego Coast Guard Crew Aids in Recovery of Diver Found Near Catalina Island
A diver who was found dead after being reported missing near Santa Catalina Island was identified Saturday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office named Justin Hoang, 42, as the deceased diver. “The dive vessel Cee Ray contacted Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders using VHF Channel 16 at 2:10 a.m....
NBC San Diego
Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted Over San Diego County Mountains
Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
San Diego weekly Reader
El Cajon mayor sends homeless to set up camp in County Supervisor Fletcher’s front yard
Last week, California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a letter to El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells warning him that he was violating state and federal housing laws when he threatened to fine them for participating in the county’s Bridge Motel Voucher Program for the homeless. County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was quick to praise the move, and even quicker to condemn Wells’ response: sending five homeless people to set up tents on his front lawn. “I suppose it’s not surprising after [Florida Governor Ron] DeSantis’ stunt with the migrants in Martha’s Vineyard. But just as that backfired when the Vineyard’s kind souls rallied to support the migrants before shipping them off to a military base the next day, I’m pleased to say that I’ll be distributing peanut butter sandwiches and Cokes to these poor souls before calling the cops. Can’t really afford to have them here after dark, you know?"
Comments / 3