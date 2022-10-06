Read full article on original website
Related
The R231 Mercedes-Benz SL Is An Ugly But Awesome Bargain
The latest 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 might be the greatest version of the iconic SL nameplate since the W198 Gullwing. Since the AMG department developed it from the ground up, it feels more inline with its Sport-Leicht origins than any of its recent predecessors. Unfortunately, the latest SL comes with a rather strong caveat to its desirability... the price. Prices start at $137,400 for the SL 55 and jump up to $178,100 for the SL 63. That's not out of step with the Porsche 911, but it's far outside the realm of affordability for most shoppers.
Carscoops
2023 Audi RS Q3 Edition 10 Years Celebrates Potent SUV, Capped At 555 Units
This is the new Audi RS Q3 Edition 10 years, created to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the performance-focused SUV. Alterations made to the car start with the exterior where a new finish dubbed metallic Chronos Gray adorns the SUV and is restricted to this limited-run model. Customers will be able to opt for Dew Silver matte should they prefer, although it is available on all standard RS Q3 models.
Carscoops
Novitec’s Ferrari SF90 Spider Receives Carbon-Fiber Treatment And Power Bump To 1,094 Hp
Novitec presented their tuning package for the Ferrari SF90 Stradale just a few months ago, and now the company is following up with a similar kit for the Ferrari SF90 Spider. This includes a carbon-fiber bodykit, a new set of 21-inch wheels, lowered suspension, and a power increase for the plug-in hybrid setup.
Carscoops
What’s With All Of These Crazy Nissan Z Dealer Markups?
The new Nissan Z is finally arriving at dealer lots across the nation. From the looks of it though buyers are having a tough time getting those cars from the dealer and into their garage at home without paying way over the sticker price. Here’s a quick rundown of what we’ve seen so far including why one dealer says it turned down an $85,000 offer on a Z Proto.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carscoops
New 2023 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Costs $4,000 More Than Outgoing Model
Kia announced today that the 2023 Niro Plug-in Hybrid will start at $33,740 plus a $1,295 destination fee, which brings the price up to $35,035. That’s considerably more than the model it replaces, but it is also improved over the 2022 in a number of ways. While the 2022...
Autoblog
2023 Toyota Highlander starts under $38,000 with turbo engine
Back in May, Toyota gave most of the details on the 2023 Highlander, specifically the move from V6 power to turbo four-cylinder power. And now, pricing is available, plus slightly revised fuel economy for the new powertrain. The initial estimate for the turbo engine was 24 mpg combined, which wasn't...
5 Hybrid SUVs With a 3rd Row of Seats
Check out your options if you want both a hybrid drivetrain and three rows of seats. The post 5 Hybrid SUVs With a 3rd Row of Seats appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Audi Considers Opening First U.S. Plant To Get EV Tax Credits
Now that the U.S. government is offering buyers greater tax rebates for EVs that are built in America, Audi is taking a hard look at whether or not it should open a production plant in the States. Audi’s only North American plant is currently located in San Jose Chiapa, Mexico,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carscoops
Which Carmaker Has The Best Infotainment System In The Market Right Now?
Only a couple of decades ago a fancy infotainment system usually consisted of little more than a high-quality stereo and maybe a rear-seat entertainment package. Today, automakers across the world are trying to one-up one another with extravagant and feature-packed infotainment systems. Which is the best though?. Tesla ushered in...
msn.com
The 3 Best Used Luxury Sports Cars Under $30K Are All Porsche Models
Many enjoy the idea of having a luxury sports car, but many can’t afford the hefty price tag. However, there could be hope that you can get that luxury sports car you always dreamed of for an affordable price. According to U.S. News, some of the best used luxury sports cars are all Porsche models. And they are under $30,000.
Carscoops
Driven: 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Is Big On Style And Space, But Hybrid Needs Work
The Tonale might just be the car that finally helps Alfa Romeo hit the big time. Seriously. Yeah, we know people said the same about the Giulia and Stelvio, and yet despite being well received, neither has sold in huge numbers. But the Tonale could change that. Does it deserve to? We jumped behind the wheel of a UK-spec entry-level, front-wheel drive mild-hybrid to find out.
Carscoops
This Tesla Model S Owner Is Either A Huge Fan Of Iron Man Or The Pontiac Sunfire
While the Tesla Model S is the oldest model in the automaker’s current range, we think it remains the best-looking. This particular Model S, however? Well, it is a different story entirely. Images of this bizarre Model S were recently shared to Reddit after it was spotted parked in...
Carscoops
Bizarre Porsche 911 ‘Safari’ Style Test Mule Spied With Widened Tracks And Funky Fenders
The latest spy photographs to come across the Carscoops desk are unusual, to say the least. A mule based on the 992-generation 911 Turbo with a range of modifications is the subject of these photos, with our spies noting that it doesn’t appear to be a factory Porsche tester but a third party tuner model. More specifically, it could be a prototype from Marc Philip Gemballa as evidenced by the wheel design which matches that of the limited run Marsien.
Carscoops
Jaguar F-Type Riding Off Into The Sunset, Getting 75 Edition As A Sendoff
It’s the end of an era at Jaguar as the company has announced plans to phase out the F-Type, and wave goodbye to ICE-powered sports cars in the process. To celebrate the car’s final model year and the 75th anniversary of Jaguar sports cars, the company will offer F-Type 75 and F-Type R 75 special editions.
As the auto industry electrifies, batteries could become a $340 billion market. Here's how a bumper crop of startups are racing against shortages to supply the world.
EV batteries are critical to automakers' plans for electrification. Startups are ready to cash in on a market potentially worth $340 billion by 2030.
Carscoops
Ferrari 458 Driver Hits A Wall After Spinning Out And Seemingly Forgetting That The Brake Pedal Exists
A recently-posted video on Instagram demonstrates why learning to drive is such an important skill. One driver in a bright red Ferrari 458 Italia is still honing their skills after a recent incident. After spinning out in front of a crowd of people recording their actions it seems that the driver forgot about the brake pedal and subsequently caused thousands of dollars to the supercar.
Carscoops
How Much Would You Ask For To Own This Lexus SC 430?
Traditional ‘donk’ cars are classic Chevrolet Caprice and Impala models and while this Lexus SC 430 is neither one of those, it is just as eye-catching as any other donk car we’ve come across. This particular Lexus has been listed up for sale through Facebook Marketplace in...
Carscoops
EV Does 0-62 MPH In 1.416 Seconds To Become New World Record Holder
No electric car has ever accelerated as quickly as this little rocket on wheels, named the E0711-11 EVO from the University of Stuttgart’s GreenTeam. It just set a new Guinness World Record by going from 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 1.416 seconds. Here are the extreme measures it takes to perform such a world-breaking feat.
Carscoops
Mercedes-Benz Starts Building EQS 580 In India With 677 KM Of Real-World Range
Mercedes-Benz has just kicked off production of the all-electric EQS 580 4MATIC at its factory in Pune, India, making it the 14th Mercedes model to be produced in India and the first plant outside of Germany to build the EV. Underpinning the locally-made EQS 580 4MATIC is a 107.8 kWh...
Carscoops
What Do You Think Happened To This C8 Chevy Corvette?
The life of this 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was cut short in brutal fashion and the damage it has sustained may just leave you scratching your head as to what happened to it. The silver sports car has been ripped in two and is a very sad sight to see....
Comments / 0